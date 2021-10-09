Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Postal Ballot notice - 09102021

[Pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 22 of
the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Dear Member(s),
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020 and 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (hereinafter collectively referred to as "MCA circulars") and other applicable laws, rules and regulations, that approval of the Members of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (the "Corporation") through Postal Ballot (voting through electronic means only i.e. e-voting) is being sought in respect of the resolutions set out hereinafter.
A statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules framed thereunder pertaining to the said resolutions, setting out material facts and the reasons thereof is appended hereto for your consideration.
1. To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolutionfor the appointment of Mr. Rajesh Narain Gupta as an Independent Director of the Corporation:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and any other applicable rules made thereunder read with Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, including any amendment, modification, variation or re-enactment thereof, the
Articles of Association of the Corporation and on the basis of the recommendation and approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Corporation respectively and in respect of whom the Corporation has received notices under Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Rajesh Narain Gupta (DIN: 00229040) be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Corporation for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from August 2, 2021 up to August 1, 2026 AND THAT he shall not be liable to retire by rotation during the above period of appointment."
2. To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolutionfor the appointment of Mr. P. R. Ramesh as a Director (Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent) of the Corporation:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and any other applicable rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, including any amendment, modification, variation or re-enactment thereof and the Articles of Association of the Corporation, Mr. P. R. Ramesh (DIN: 01915274), who was appointed as an Additional Director of the Corporation with effect from August 2, 2021 and in respect of whom the Corporation has received notices under Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013, be and is hereby appointed as a Director (Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent) of the Corporation, liable to retire by rotation."
3. To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolutionfor the appointment of Messrs S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors and to fix their remuneration:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 141, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Guidelines for Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs)/Statutory Auditors (SAs) of Commercial Banks (excluding RRBs), UCBs and NBFCs (including Housing Finance Companies) dated April 27, 2021 issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and Frequently Asked Questions dated June 11, 2021 ("RBI Guidelines"), including any amendment, modification, variation or re-enactment thereof, on the basis of recommendation of the Audit and Governance Committee of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Corporation, Messrs S.R. Batliboi
Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 301003E/E300005 issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) be and are hereby appointed as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Corporation for a period of 3 (three) consecutive years to hold office with effect from the date of passing of this resolution until the conclusion of the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Corporation, subject to their continuity of fulfilment of the applicable eligibility norms, for a fee of ` 1,90,00,000 (Rupees One crore Ninety lac only) plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses incurred by them in connection with the audit of the accounts of the Corporation for the financial year 2021-22."
1
4. To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolutionfor the appointment of Messrs G. M. Kapadia & Co., as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors and to fix their remuneration:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 141, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Guidelines for Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs)/Statutory Auditors (SAs) of Commercial Banks (excluding RRBs), UCBs and NBFCs (including Housing Finance Companies) dated April 27, 2021 issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and Frequently Asked Questions dated June 11, 2021 ("RBI Guidelines"), including any amendment, modification, variation or re-enactment thereof, on the basis of recommendation of the Audit and Governance Committee of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Corporation, Messrs G. M. Kapadia & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104767W issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) be and are hereby appointed as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Corporation for a period of 3 (three) consecutive years to hold office with effect from the date of passing of this resolution until the conclusion of the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Corporation, subject to their continuity of fulfilment of the applicable eligibility norms, for a fee of
1,25,00,000 (Rupees One crore Twenty Five lac only) plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses incurred by them in connection with the audit of the accounts of the Corporation for the financial year 2021-22."
By Order of the Board
Ajay Agarwal
MUMBAI
Company Secretary
October 7, 2021
FCS: 9023
NOTES:
A statement for the proposed resolutions pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 setting out material facts, is annexed hereto and forms part of this Notice.
In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the extant provisions of MCA circulars, the Corporation would be sending this Postal Ballot Notice only through e-mail to all the Members, whose names appear in the Register of Members/ List of Beneficial Owners as received from Depositories as on Friday, October 8, 2021 (the cut-off date) who have registered their e-mail addresses with the Corporation/ Depository Participant (DP). The hard copy of this Notice along with postal ballot forms and pre-paid business envelope will not be sent to the Members. Accordingly, the communication of the assent or dissent of the Members would take place through e-voting only.
Members holding shares in physical form and who have not yet registered their e-mail addresses are requested to register the same with the Corporation by sending an e-mail to investorcare@hdfc.com. Members holding shares in electronic form are requested to get their e-mail addresses registered with their respective DP. Thereafter, the Corporation would endeavour to send the Postal Ballot Notice to such Members to enable them to cast their vote through e-voting.
(iv) The Postal Ballot Notice is p l a c e d a t w w w . h d f c . c o m , www.bseindia.com, www.nseindia.com and www.evoting.nsdl.com.
The voting rights of the Members shall be in proportion to their share in the paid-up equity share capital
of the Corporation as on the cut-off date i.e. Friday, October 8, 2021.
Inspection of Documents:
During the e-voting period, all documents referred to in this Notice and other relevant documents would be available for inspection by the
Members at the Registered Office of the Corporation on all working days except Saturdays, Sundays and National Holidays between 10:00 a.m. and 12 noon.
The said documents would also be available for virtual inspection on all working days. Members seeking to inspect such documents virtually need to send an e-mail to investorcare@hdfc.com requesting for the said inspection within the aforementioned period.
Instructions for e-voting:
In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Sections 108 and 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, MCA circulars and the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the Corporation is providing the e-voting facility to all its Members to enable them to cast their votes on the resolutions listed in this Notice. The e-voting facility is provided by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).
SEBI vide circular SEBI/HO/CFD/ CMD/CIR/P/2020/242 dated December 9, 2020, has enabled e-voting for all the individual demat account holders by way of a single login credential through their demat accounts and/or website of the depositories/DP, in an attempt to increase the participation of the shareholders as also to improve the efficacy of the voting process.
2
Process for e-voting
Individual Shareholders holding shares in electronic form
Shareholders holding shares in physical form or shareholders
eservices after using your log-in credentials, Click on e-votingservices. Click on
"Access toe-voting" under e-votingservices and you will be able to see e-voting page.
Kindly enter your User ID
Click on "Shareholder/
After successful
login
of
An OTP will be sent on the
Manner of holding shares i.e. Demat mode (NSDL or CDSL) or Physical mode, the
and Password.
Member" login.
Easi/Easiest, you
will
be
registered mobile number
USER ID is:
able to see the e-voting
and e-mail id for user
Menu.
authentication.
A f t e r s u c c e s s f u l
Kindly enter your User ID
NSDL
CDSL
Physical
authentication,
you will
(i.e. your 16 digit demat
be able to see e-voting
account number held with
8 Character DP ID followed
16 Digit Beneficiary
ID
EVEN i.e.
118513+
services.
NSDL), Password/OTP
by 8 Digit Client ID
(For example
if your
Folio Number registered
and a Verification Code as
(For example if your DP
B e n e f i c i a r y
I D
i s
with
the
Corporation
shown on the screen and
ID is IN300*** and
1 2 * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
(For
example, if your
Click on Login.
Client ID is 12******
then your user ID is
Folio Number is ******
A f t e r s u c c e s s f u l
then your user ID is
12**************).
and
EVEN
is 118513
authentication,
you will
IN300***12******).
then your user ID is
be
redirected
to NSDL
118513******).
Depository site wherein you
can see e-voting services.
After successful login as
mentioned above, you will be able to see all the companies
Click on "Access toe-voting" under value added services
Click on the link of e-voting service provider i.e. NSDL.
"EVEN" in which you are holding shares and whose voting cycle is in active status.
and you will be able to see e-voting page.
Click on options available against Housing Development
Finance Corporation Limited or e-voting service provider
i.e. NSDL and you will be
Select "EVEN" of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited i.e. 118513
re-directed to NSDL e-voting website for casting your vote during the e-voting period, without any further authentication.
3
Af ter successful login as mentioned above, cast your vote by selecting appropriate option i.e. assent or dissent, verify/ modify the number of shares for which you wish to cast your vote and click on "Submit" and also
"Confirm" when prompted.
Once you cast your vote and upon confirmation, the message "Vote cast successfully" will be displayed. Thereafter, you will not be allowed to modify your vote.
In case of any queries, please refer to the FAQs-Shareholders and e-voting User Manual-Shareholder available in the downloads section at www.evoting.nsdl.com or call on toll free nos.: 1800 1020 990/ 1800 224 430 or send a request to Ms. Pallavi Mhatre, Manager- NSDL at evoting@nsdl.co.in.
Password details for shareholders holding shares in physical form or shareholders other than individuals are given below:
If you are using NSDL e-voting system for the first time, you will need to retrieve the 'initial password' which was communicated to you by NSDL. Once you retrieve your 'initial password', you need to enter the 'initial password' and the system will force you to change your password.
How to retrieve your 'initial password'?
a. If your e-mail address is registered in your demat account or with the Corporation, your 'initial password' is communicated to you on your e-mail address. Trace the e-mail sent to you from NSDL in your mailbox from evoting@ nsdl.com. Open the e-mail and open the attachment i.e. a .pdf
file. The password to open the
.pdf file is your 8-digit Client ID for NSDL account, last 8 digits of Client ID for CDSL account or folio number for shares held in physical form. The .pdf file contains your 'User ID' and your 'initial password'.
In case you have not registered your e-mail address with the Corporation/DP, you may obtain the User ID and password by sending a request to evoting@nsdl.co.in.
If you are unable to retrieve or have not received the 'initial password' or have forgotten your password:
Click on "Forgot User Details/ Password?" (If you are holding shares in your demat account with NSDL or CDSL) option available onwww.evoting.nsdl.com.
"Physical User Reset Password?" (If you are holding shares in physical form) option available onwww.evoting.nsdl.com.
If you are still unable to get the password by aforesaid two options, you can send a request atevoting@ nsdl.co.in mentioning your demat account number/ folio number, PAN, name and registered address.
Members can also use the OTP based login for casting the votes on the e-voting system of NSDL.
After entering your password, click on Agree to "Terms and Conditions" by selecting on the check box.
Now, you will have to click on "Login" button.
After you click on the "Login" button, home page of e-voting will open.
Kindly follow the e-voting process mentioned above for casting your vote.
• H e l p d e s k f o r I n d i v i d u a l Shareholders holding securities in demat mode for any technical issues related to login through Depositories i.e. NSDL and CDSL:
Login type
Helpdesk details
I n d i v i d u a l
C o n t a c t
N S D L
Shareholders
helpdesk by sending a
h o l d i n g
request at
evoting@
securities in
nsdl.co.in
or call at
demat mode
toll free nos.: 1800
with NSDL
1020 990/1800 224
430.
I n d i v i d u a l
Contact CDSL helpdesk
Shareholders
by sending a request
h o l d i n g
at helpdesk.evoting@
securities in
cdslindia.com or call
demat mode
at 022 - 2305 8738 or
with CDSL
022 - 2305 8542/43.
Some of the important details regarding the remote e-voting facility are provided below:
Cut-off date for
Friday, October
d e t e r m i n i n g
8, 2021
the Members
entitled to vote
Commencement
Tuesday, October
o f e - v o t i n g
1 2, 2021 at
period
10:00 a.m.
End of e-voting
W e d n e s d a y ,
period
November 10,
2021 at 5:00 p.m.
The e - voting module will be disabled by NSDL after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
In case of joint holders, the Member whose name appears higher in the order of names as per the Register of Members of the Corporation will be entitled to vote.
Institutional/corporate members are requested to send a certified copy of the board resolution authorising their representative(s) to vote on their behalf, to the
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 07:21:03 UTC.