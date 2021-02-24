Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30- 23.02.21

-i HDFC HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED Ref. No.: SFJ2020-2 l /320 February 23, 202 1 BSE Lim ited Nationa l Stock Exchange oflndia Limited P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza, Pl ot No. C/ l , G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Compl ex Mumbai 400 00 I Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 05 l Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Li sting Department www. hdfc .com

Dear Sirs,

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclos ure requirements) Regulations, 2015

Purs uant to the above-mentioned reg ul atio ns, we w ish to inform you th at the Corporation participated in the v irtua l investor meetings as given below:

Date Organised by Type of Meeting/Event Location February 22, 2021 Jefferies India Private L imited Investor Conference "India Housing and Real Estate Summit " Virtual Conference February 23, 2021 lnvestor Conference "India Financials Conference - Outlook 202 1" Virtual Confe rence

A copy of the investor presentatio n has a lready been forwarded to you and is placed on the webs ite of the Corporation.

We request you to kind ly take the same o n reco rd .

Thank yo u.

Yours faithfully,

For ousing Development Finance Corporation Limited

