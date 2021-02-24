Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30- 23.02.21

|
-i HDFC
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Ref. No.: SFJ2020-2 l /320
February 23, 202 1
BSE Lim ited
Nationa l Stock Exchange oflndia Limited
P. J. Towers
Exchange Plaza, Pl ot No. C/ l , G Block
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Compl ex
Mumbai 400 00 I
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 05 l
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
|
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS - Li sting Department
www. hdfc .com
Dear Sirs,
Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclos ure requirements) Regulations, 2015
Purs uant to the above-mentioned reg ul atio ns, we w ish to inform you th at the Corporation participated in the v irtua l investor meetings as given below:
Date
Organised by
Type of Meeting/Event
Location
February 22, 2021
Jefferies India Private L imited
Investor Conference
"India Housing and Real Estate Summit "
Virtual Conference
February 23, 2021
lnvestor Conference
"India Financials Conference - Outlook 202 1"
Virtual Confe rence
A copy of the investor presentatio n has a lready been forwarded to you and is placed on the webs ite of the Corporation.
We request you to kind ly take the same o n reco rd .
Thank yo u.
Yours faithfully,
For ousing Development Finance Corporation Limited
Corporate Office: HDFC H ouse, H T Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamatio n, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.
Tel.: 663 16000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.
Regd . Office: Ram on H ouse, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDlA.
Corporate Identity Number: L70IOOMH1977PLCOl 9 9 1 6
Disclaimer
HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 07:37:03 UTC.