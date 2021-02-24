Log in
Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30- 23.02.21

February 23, 2021
-i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Ref. No.: SFJ2020-2 l /320

February 23, 202 1

BSE Lim ited

Nationa l Stock Exchange oflndia Limited

P. J. Towers

Exchange Plaza, Pl ot No. C/ l , G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Compl ex

Mumbai 400 00 I

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 05 l

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Li sting Department

www. hdfc .com

Dear Sirs,

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclos ure requirements) Regulations, 2015

Purs uant to the above-mentioned reg ul atio ns, we w ish to inform you th at the Corporation participated in the v irtua l investor meetings as given below:

Date

Organised by

Type of Meeting/Event

Location

February 22, 2021

Jefferies India Private L imited

Investor Conference

"India Housing and Real Estate Summit "

Virtual Conference

February 23, 2021

lnvestor Conference

"India Financials Conference - Outlook 202 1"

Virtual Confe rence

A copy of the investor presentatio n has a lready been forwarded to you and is placed on the webs ite of the Corporation.

We request you to kind ly take the same o n reco rd .

Thank yo u.

Yours faithfully,

For ousing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Corporate Office: HDFC H ouse, H T Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamatio n, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 663 16000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd . Office: Ram on H ouse, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDlA.

Corporate Identity Number: L70IOOMH1977PLCOl 9 9 1 6

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 07:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
