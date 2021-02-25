Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30- 24.02.21

.i HDFC

Ref. No.: SE/2020-211324 February 25, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange ofIndia Limited P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/ 1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head- Listing DCS - Listing Department Dear Sirs,

Sub:Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Divestment in Magnum Foundations Private Limited (Magnum)

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the HDFC Property Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, has sold 50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, representing 50.00% ofthe issued and paid-up share capital o f Magnum.

The details required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 ofthe Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is as below:

Particulars

Details

Name of the target entity, details in brief such as size, turnover etc.

Magnum Foundations Pvt. Ltd. ("Magnum")

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, the balance sheet size of Magnum was Rs. 72,32,90,588.41

Whether the sale would fall within related party transaction(s) and whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity being sold? If yes, nature of interest and details thereofand whether the same is done at "arms length"

Not Applicable

entity being

Construction and development of real estate project

Objects and effects ofsale (including Sale of Investment but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for sale oftarget entity, if its business is outside the main line of business of the listed entity)

Brief details of any governmental or regulatory approvals required for the !';:t l f':

Indicative time period for completion of the sale I Date of completion of sale

Nature of consideration - whether cash consideration or share swap and details of the same

Percentage of shareholding/ control divested and/ or number of shares sold

Cost of sale/ price at which theshares are being sold

The aggregate sale consideration is Rs. 13, 11,54,505/- 50,000 equity shares ("Sale Shares") of Rs. 10 each representing 50.00% of the issued and paid-up share capital ofMagnum.

sold in terms of products/line of business sold, date of incorporation, history of last 3 years turnover, country in which the entity being sold has presence and any other significant information (in brief)

Brief background about the entity

The company is principally engaged in construction and development of real estate project in India.

Turnover for the FY18 : Rs. 3,997.94 Turnover for the FY I 9: Nil Turnover for the FY20 : Nil

Please note that subsequent to the sale ofentire stake in Magnum by HPVL, Magnum has ceased to be an associate of the Corporation.

You are requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all concerned.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.