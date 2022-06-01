Log in
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-30
2307.20 INR   -2.50%
03:42aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation to SE - Reg 30 - RPLR-01062022
PU
05/31HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 310522
PU
05/31Indian Indices Ends Winning Run; Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Jumps 5%
MT
Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30 - RPLR-01062022

06/01/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Press Release

HDFC revises its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR)

HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from June 1, 2022.

June 1, 2022

Mumbai

For any media queries, contact:

Mr. Mahesh Shah,

Head-Public Relations,

Email Id: maheshs@hdfc.com

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
