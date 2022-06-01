Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30 - RPLR-01062022

Press Release
HDFC revises its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR)
HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from June 1, 2022.
June 1, 2022
Mumbai
