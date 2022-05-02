Log in
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30 - audiorecording_02052022

05/02/2022 | 10:48am EDT
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Ref. No. SE/2022-23/37

May 2, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

· Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

www.hdfc .com

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Audio recording of earnings call - financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022

We refer to our intimation dated April 27, 2022, informing about the earnings call to be hosted by the Corporation on May 2, 2022 to discuss the financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022.

In this connection, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2021 notified by SEBI on May 5, 2021, the Corporation has uploaded the audio recording of the earnings call hosted by it on May 2, 2022 to discuss the financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022, on its website . The said audio recording can be assessed through the below- mentioned web address:

https :// www.hdfc.com/investor-re lations#financials

The tran script of the said earnings call will be submitted to you in due course.

Further, a copy of the investor presentation is enclosed for your reference and the same is placed on the Corporation's website.

We request you to take note of the above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all concerned.

(

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Company Secretary

~

Encl. a/a

Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758 .

Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA.

Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916

Housing Development Finance Corporation

CONTENTS

  • Who we Are

  • Material Developments

  • HDFC Snapshot

  • Mortgage Market in India

  • Operational and Financial Highlights: Mortgages

  • Shareholding

  • Financials: Standalone

  • Key Subsidiaries and Associates

  • Financials: Consolidated

  • Environmental, Social & Governance & Other Initiatives

WHO WE ARE…

  • Incorporated in 1977 as the first specialised mortgage company in India

  • A financial conglomerate with interests beyond mortgages

  • 69% shares held by foreign investors

US$ amounts converted based on exchange rate of US$ 1 = Rs. 75.90

*As at March 31, 2022

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 14:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
