    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-27
2224.45 INR   +0.28%
04:12aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation regarding 3rd quarterly coupon rate setting in NCDs series Z-006
PU
04/20HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : HDFC Ltd announces sale of 10% equity in HDFC Capital (its wholly-owned subsidiary) to ADIA
PU
04/20Indian shares end higher; Reliance, auto stocks jump
RE
Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg30 -27042022

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
-i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPME NTFINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com

Ref. No .: SE/2022-23/31

April 27, 2022

BSE Limited P. J. Towers Dalal Street Mumbai 400 001

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

DCS - Listing DepartmentNational Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Earnings call for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022.

We refer to our intimation dated April 11 , 2022, inter alia informing about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation scheduled on Monday, May 2, 2022 to consider the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022.

In this connection, we wish to inform you that the Corporation will host an earnings call on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 2.15 p.m. (1ST) to discuss the audited financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022. Please find enclosed the details ofthe earnings call.

The audio recording and transcript of the call would be available on the website of the Corporation in due course.

We request you to bring the above to the notice of all concerned.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

~ =al Ct1mpany Secretary

Encl. a/a

cc: London Stock Exchange, 10, Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS

Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA.

Corporate Identity Number : L70100MH1977PLC019916

Q4FY22 Earnings Conference Call of

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC)

Represented by

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman & CEO &

Other senior members of management on

Monday, May 2, 2022 02:15 pm IST | 04:45 pm HK/SG | 09:45 am London | 04:45 am New York

Call-in Numbers

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1529 / +91 22 7115 8366

International Toll Free Numbers:

Hong Kong 800964448

Singapore 8001012045

UK 08081011573

USA 18667462133

International Toll Numbers:

Hong Kong

+852 30186877

Singapore

+65 31575746

UK

+44 2034785524

USA

+1 3233868721

Diamond Pass registration link:

Copy this URL in your browser: LINK

For any clarification, please contact:

Loretta D'Souza | Phone: +91 98196 18880 | loretta@hdfc.com Dimple Malde | Phone: +91 98195 85950 | dimplec@hdfc.com Khurshed Bulsara | Phone: +91 98336 82296 | khurshed.bulsara@hdfc.com

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 206 B 2 691 M 2 691 M
Net income 2022 135 B 1 763 M 1 763 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,9x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 4 033 B 52 606 M 52 606 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 226
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Managing Director
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.01%52 606
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION24.54%117 686
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES0.36%32 590
FIRSTRAND LIMITED13.85%24 174
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.26.76%16 471
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED11.58%16 461