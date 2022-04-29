Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg30 -27042022

-i HDFC

Ref. No .: SE/2022-23/31

April 27, 2022

BSE Limited P. J. Towers Dalal Street Mumbai 400 001

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

DCS - Listing DepartmentNational Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Earnings call for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022.

We refer to our intimation dated April 11 , 2022, inter alia informing about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation scheduled on Monday, May 2, 2022 to consider the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022.

In this connection, we wish to inform you that the Corporation will host an earnings call on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 2.15 p.m. (1ST) to discuss the audited financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2022. Please find enclosed the details ofthe earnings call.

The audio recording and transcript of the call would be available on the website of the Corporation in due course.

We request you to bring the above to the notice of all concerned.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

~ =al Ct1mpany Secretary

Encl. a/a

cc: London Stock Exchange, 10, Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS

Q4FY22 Earnings Conference Call of

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC)

Represented by

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman & CEO &

Other senior members of management on

Monday, May 2, 2022 02:15 pm IST | 04:45 pm HK/SG | 09:45 am London | 04:45 am New York

Call-in Numbers

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1529 / +91 22 7115 8366

International Toll Free Numbers:

Hong Kong 800964448

Singapore 8001012045

UK 08081011573

USA 18667462133

International Toll Numbers:

Hong Kong +852 30186877 Singapore +65 31575746 UK +44 2034785524 USA +1 3233868721

Diamond Pass registration link:

Copy this URL in your browser: LINK

For any clarification, please contact:

Loretta D'Souza | Phone: +91 98196 18880 | loretta@hdfc.com Dimple Malde | Phone: +91 98195 85950 | dimplec@hdfc.com Khurshed Bulsara | Phone: +91 98336 82296 | khurshed.bulsara@hdfc.com