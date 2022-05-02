Housing Development Finance : Record Date

|
Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting
We wish to inrm you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Cooration held today i.e., May 2, 2022, the Board has approved the audited ﬁnancial results of the Cooration (both standalone and consolidated) r the year ended March 31, 2022, in tes of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations).
We would like to state that the joint statutory auditors of the Corporation have issued audit reports with unmodiﬁed opinion on the ﬁnancial statements.
Accordingly, please ﬁnd enclosed the said results along with the llowing documents:
-
1. Audit repos issued by the Joint Statuto Auditors of the Corporation;
-
2. Press release on the said results;
-
3. 'Nil' statement of deviation or variation r equity & warrants and non-convertible debentures issued by the Cooration; and
-
4. Disclosure of Related Pay Transactions r the half-year ended March 31, 2022.
The aresaid documents are being uploaded on the website of the Corporation i.e. www.hd.com.
Fuher, please note that the disclosures as required under Regulation 52(4) of the Listing Regulations s pa of the said ﬁnancial results. The said results will also be published in the newspapers, in the at prescribed under Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations.
45th Annual General Meeting:
The Board approved that the 45 ual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Corporation be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. tough two-way video conrence.
Dividend:
The Board recommended a dividend oft 30 per equity share of ce value oft 2 each r the ﬁnancial year 2021-22.
Dividend payment date: Friday, July 1, 2022 onwards
Record date:
The Record Date r deteing the shareholders entitled to the dividend r the ﬁnancial year 2021-22, as approved by the board shall be Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Symbol
Type Securi
of Record DatePurpose
NSE-HDFC
Equity Shares
June 1, 2022
Payment of Dividend r FY 2021-2022
BSE - 500010
Re-appointment of Ms. Renu Sud Karnad:
The Board, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Commiee of Directors, approved the re-appointment of Ms. Renu Sud Kamad (D: 00008064) as the Managing Director of the Cooration r a period of 2 (two) years with eﬀect om September 3, 2022, subject to approval of the Members at the 45 th AGM. The Cooration hereby afﬁs that Ms. Kamad is not debaed om holding ofﬁce of director by viue of any order passed by SEBI or any such authority and she is not related to any directors or key managerial personnel of the Cooration. Brief proﬁle of Ms. Renu Sud Kamad is enclosed as Annexure A.
Fuher as ined earlier, the Board of Directors of the Cooration its meeting held on April 4, 2022, approved a composite scheme of amalgamation ("Scheme") interalia r the amalgamation of the Cooration with and into HDFC Ba Limited. The Scheme is expected to be approved by all the regulators and made eﬀective within a period of 12-15 months om the date of the AGM and accordingly the tenure of Ms. Kamad would be limited to the eﬀective de of the Scheme.
Issue of Debt Securities:
The Board also approved issuance of Redeemable Non-Conveible Debentures (secured or unsecured) anor any other hybrid instruments (not in nature of equity shares) up tot 1,25,000 crore on a private
