Housing Development Finance : Related Party Transaction

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inrm you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Cooration held today i.e., May 2, 2022, the Board has approved the audited financial results of the Cooration (both standalone and consolidated) r the year ended March 31, 2022, in tes of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations).

We would like to state that the joint statutory auditors of the Corporation have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on the financial statements.

Accordingly, please find enclosed the said results along with the llowing documents:

1. Audit repos issued by the Joint Statuto Auditors of the Corporation;

2. Press release on the said results;

3. 'Nil' statement of deviation or variation r equity & warrants and non-convertible debentures issued by the Cooration; and

4. Disclosure of Related Pay Transactions r the half-year ended March 31, 2022.

The aresaid documents are being uploaded on the website of the Corporation i.e. www.hd.com.

Fuher, please note that the disclosures as required under Regulation 52(4) of the Listing Regulations s pa of the said financial results. The said results will also be published in the newspapers, in the at prescribed under Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations.

45th Annual General Meeting:

The Board approved that the 45  ual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Corporation be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. tough two-way video conrence.

Dividend:

The Board recommended a dividend oft 30 per equity share of ce value oft 2 each r the financial year 2021-22.

Dividend payment date: Friday, July 1, 2022 onwards

Record date:

The Record Date r deteing the shareholders entitled to the dividend r the financial year 2021-22, as approved by the board shall be Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Symbol

Type Securi

of Record DatePurpose

NSE-HDFC

Equity Shares

June 1, 2022

Payment of Dividend r FY 2021-2022

BSE - 500010

Re-appointment of Ms. Renu Sud Karnad:

The Board, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Commiee of Directors, approved the re-appointment of Ms. Renu Sud Kamad (D: 00008064) as the Managing Director of the Cooration r a period of 2 (two) years with effect om September 3, 2022, subject to approval of the Members at the 45 th AGM. The Cooration hereby affis that Ms. Kamad is not debaed om holding office of director by viue of any order passed by SEBI or any such authority and she is not related to any directors or key managerial personnel of the Cooration. Brief profile of Ms. Renu Sud Kamad is enclosed as Annexure A.

Fuher as ined earlier, the Board of Directors of the Cooration  its meeting held on April 4, 2022, approved a composite scheme of amalgamation ("Scheme") interalia r the amalgamation of the Cooration with and into HDFC Ba Limited. The Scheme is expected to be approved by all the regulators and made effective within a period of 12-15 months om the date of the AGM and accordingly the tenure of Ms. Kamad would be limited to the effective de of the Scheme.

Issue of Debt Securities:

The Board also approved issuance of Redeemable Non-Conveible Debentures (secured or unsecured) anor any other hybrid instruments (not in nature of equity shares) up tot 1,25,000 crore on a private

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Disclosure of related party transactions for the half-year ended March 31, 2022

Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into the transaction

Details of the counterparty

In case monies are due to either party as a result of the transaction

Rs. in Crore

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investmentsS. No

Relationship of the counterparty with the listed entity or its subsidiary

Type of related party transaction

Value of the related party transaction as approved by the audit committee*Value of transaction during the reporting period

NamePANName

PAN

Opening balanceClosing balance

Nature of indebtedness (loan/ issuance of debt/ any other etc.)

CostTenureNature (loan/ advance/ inter-corporate deposit/ investmentInterest Rate

(%)TenureSecured/ unsecured

Purpose for which the funds will be utilised by the ultimate recipient of funds

(end-usage)

1

2

3

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation LimitedHDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Subsidiary CompaniesAssociatesBrokerage on DepositBank Charges

1.20 2.50

0.12 0.83

HDFC Securities LimitedAssociates of the Corporation or associates of any member of the group of the CorporationBrokerage on Deposit

3.00

1.09

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation LimitedWealth India Financial Services Pvt. Ltd

Entities in which Director / KMP / their relatives deemed to be interestedBrokerage on Deposit

1.00

0.00

4

HDFC Credila Financial Services LimitedSubsidiary CompaniesBrokerage on Deposit

2.50

0.13

5

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Subsidiary CompaniesTraining centre Fees

0.30

0.02

6

HDFC Bank Ltd.

AssociatesCustodian Charges

2.18

0.26

7

H T Parekh FoundationEntities over which control is exercisedDeputation Cost recovered

0.70

0.04

8

HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd.

Subsidiary CompaniesDeputation Cost recovered

0.40

0.01

9

HDFC Education & Development Services Pvt. Ltd.

Subsidiary CompaniesDeputation Cost recovered

0.56

0.14

10

HDFC Holdings Ltd.

Subsidiary CompaniesDeputation Cost recovered

0.40

0.04

11

Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into the transaction

Details of the counterparty

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investmentsS. No

Relationship of the counterparty with the listed entity or its subsidiary

Type of related party transaction

Value of the related party transaction as approved by the audit committee*Value of transaction during the reporting period

NamePANName

PAN

Opening balanceClosing balance

Nature of indebtedness (loan/ issuance of debt/ any other etc.)

CostTenureNature (loan/ advance/ inter-corporate deposit/ investmentInterest Rate

(%)TenureSecured/ unsecured

Purpose for which the funds will be utilised by the ultimate recipient of funds

(end-usage)

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Housing Development Finance Corporation LimitedHDFC Investment Ltd.

HDFC Property Ventures Ltd.

HDFC Sales Pvt. Ltd.

HDFC Venture Capital Ltd.

HDFC Venture Trustee Company Ltd.

HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd.

HDFC Sales Pvt. Ltd.

HDFC Investment Ltd.

H T Parekh FoundationHDFC Sales Pvt. Ltd.

HDFC Credila Financial Services LimitedSubsidiary CompaniesSubsidiary CompaniesSubsidiary CompaniesSubsidiary CompaniesSubsidiary CompaniesSubsidiary CompaniesSubsidiary CompaniesSubsidiary CompaniesSubsidiary CompaniesEntities over which control is exercisedSubsidiary CompaniesSubsidiary CompaniesDeputation Cost recoveredDeputation Cost recoveredDeputation Cost recoveredDeputation Cost recoveredDeputation Cost recoveredDeputation Cost recoveredDividend IncomeDividend IncomeDividend IncomeDonation-Utilisation of Shelter Assistance Reserve-CSR ExpenditureDSA CommissionDSA CommissionNANANA

250.00

600.00

0.40

0.40

3.00

0.40

0.40

4.00

0.25

115.78

192.56

318.70

92.28

8.54

0.09

0.01

1.15

0.01

0.01

2.64

0.00