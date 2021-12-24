Log in
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
Housing Development Finance : Social Initiatives Report

12/24/2021 | 09:17am EST
Ctrl Alt Reset - The New Together

Social Initiative 2020-21

Table of Contents

2

Table of

Contents

Table of Contents

3

Theme Note

4

Chairman's Foreword

6

01

Highlights 2020-21

8

02

Covid-19: Solidarity Together

12

03

Education: Reimagining Learning

20

04

Healthcare: Continuing Access to Quality Healthcare

28

05

Livelihoods: Creating Opportunities for Women and Construction Workers

36

06

Persons with Disabilities: Improving the Quality of Life for Persons with Disabilities

42

07

Protecting Ecosystems: Making Cities Livable for All

48

08

Investing in Pioneer for the Future

52

Theme Note

4

Ctrl Alt

RESET.

"We might be

socially distanced,

but we are still

closely connected

together"

THEME NOTE

Theme Note

5

Ctrl Alt Reset -

The New Together

It encompasses the togetherness, courage, dedication and collaboration between the Foundation and its partners in finding new ways of working together and solving new challenges.

It is the celebration of a new kind of strength, energy and togetherness. It is the kind of cooperation and support that the Foundation has always expressed, and its partners have long experienced - and that is now receiving renewed attention.

The economic and social disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed everything. Our systems from health to education to livelihoods - are more exposed than ever - leaving many underserved communities facing the brunt of the pandemic.

The past year has been the most challenging year, we found ourselves and our partners at a historic crossroad, resetting some of our fundamental priorities while managing short-term pressures against medium and long-term uncertainties.

For our partners this meant taking courageous steps to continue emergency relief and their critical work as COVID-19 swept the country, ensuring the safety of their staff and at-risk communities and working under extraordinary circumstances. Despite these challenges, our partners were able to pivot and adopt creative and innovative approaches, demonstrating the

foresight and determination required to push ahead in these uncertain times.

The Foundation confronted the pandemic on many fronts and reaffirmed its role as a steadfast supporter and anchor to our partners. In order to flatten the curve, we have looked at medium-term support for communities in their time of need and long-term support to make communities resilient, healthy and safe across the country.

And with our long-term partners, we are reimagining our existing projects to ensure that vulnerable communities are not left out.

Our current reality is anything but normal; we have the unique opportunity to reset and shape recovery, and together with our partners, we can reboot, reflect, reimagine and code a new social contract for an equitable India - we call this the New Together.

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 14:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
