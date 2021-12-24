Housing Development Finance : Social Initiatives Report

The economic and social disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed everything. Our systems from health to education to livelihoods - are more exposed than ever - leaving many underserved communities facing the brunt of the pandemic.

The past year has been the most challenging year, we found ourselves and our partners at a historic crossroad, resetting some of our fundamental priorities while managing short-term pressures against medium and long-term uncertainties.

For our partners this meant taking courageous steps to continue emergency relief and their critical work as COVID-19 swept the country, ensuring the safety of their staff and at-risk communities and working under extraordinary circumstances. Despite these challenges, our partners were able to pivot and adopt creative and innovative approaches, demonstrating the