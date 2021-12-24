Housing Development Finance : Social Initiatives Report
12/24/2021 | 09:17am EST
Ctrl Alt Reset - The New Together
Social Initiative 2020-21
Table of Contents
2
3
Theme Note
4
Chairman's Foreword
6
01
Highlights 2020-21
8
02
Covid-19: Solidarity Together
12
03
Education: Reimagining Learning
20
04
Healthcare: Continuing Access to Quality Healthcare
28
05
Livelihoods: Creating Opportunities for Women and Construction Workers
36
06
Persons with Disabilities: Improving the Quality of Life for Persons with Disabilities
42
07
Protecting Ecosystems: Making Cities Livable for All
48
08
Investing in Pioneer for the Future
52
Ctrl Alt
RESET.
"We might be
socially distanced,
but we are still
closely connected
together"
5
Ctrl Alt Reset -
The New Together
It encompasses the togetherness, courage, dedication and collaboration between the Foundation and its partners in finding new ways of working together and solving new challenges.
It is the celebration of a new kind of strength, energy and togetherness. It is the kind of cooperation and support that the Foundation has always expressed, and its partners have long experienced - and that is now receiving renewed attention.
The economic and social disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed everything. Our systems from health to education to livelihoods - are more exposed than ever - leaving many underserved communities facing the brunt of the pandemic.
The past year has been the most challenging year, we found ourselves and our partners at a historic crossroad, resetting some of our fundamental priorities while managing short-term pressures against medium and long-term uncertainties.
For our partners this meant taking courageous steps to continue emergency relief and their critical work as COVID-19 swept the country, ensuring the safety of their staff and at-risk communities and working under extraordinary circumstances. Despite these challenges, our partners were able to pivot and adopt creative and innovative approaches, demonstrating the
foresight and determination required to push ahead in these uncertain times.
The Foundation confronted the pandemic on many fronts and reaffirmed its role as a steadfast supporter and anchor to our partners. In order to flatten the curve, we have looked at medium-term support for communities in their time of need and long-term support to make communities resilient, healthy and safe across the country.
And with our long-term partners, we are reimagining our existing projects to ensure that vulnerable communities are not left out.
Our current reality is anything but normal; we have the unique opportunity to reset and shape recovery, and together with our partners, we can reboot, reflect, reimagine and code a new social contract for an equitable India - we call this the New Together.
