Housing Development Finance : Transcript of Earnings Call on the Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

HDFC Limited

November 3, 2022

The momentum in the economy was strong through the first half of the current year. This is reflected in a sharp pick up in individual loan disbursements and a 20 percent growth in the individual loan book on an AUM basis. Similarly, collection efficiency has continued to improve with over 99 percent collection efficiency during the quarter.

Over the next few minutes I will give you a summary of the key highlights of the performance for the half year and the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Let me start by quickly summarising the progress of our business through the quarter.

Our individual loans approvals for the half year ended September 30, 2022, were higher by 35 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

For the same period, individual loan disbursements grew by 36 percent over the corresponding period in the previous year.

Housing disbursements constituted 93 percent of individual disbursements in the current year

Growth in home loans was seen in the affordable housing segment as well as in the middle and high income groups.

92 percent of new loan applications were received through digital channels.

During the second quarter, we sold individual loans aggregating to Rs 9,145 crores.

The individual loans sold during the last 12 months amounted to Rs 34,513 crores.

The total loans sold during the six months ended September 2022, amounted t o Rs 18,678 crore.

These loans were assigned to HDFC Bank pursuant to the mortgage sharing agreement with the Bank.

Individual loan book growth on an AUM basis was 20 percent. If the loans amounting to Rs 34,513 crores had not been sold during the preceding 12 months, then the growth in the individual loan book would have been 28 percent.

On a Balance Sheet basis our individual loan book increased to Rs 4,65,752 crores - a growth of 19 percent over the previous year. In addition to this, the individual loans sold by the Corporation and outstanding as on September 30, 2022 amounted to Rs 93,566 crores. HDFC continues to service these loans. Individual loans outstanding on an AUM basis amounted to Rs 5,59,318 crores.

As at September 30, 2022 our non-individual loan book grew by 1 percent on an AUM basis compared to the previous year.