Housing Development Finance : Un-audited financial results - advertisement - February 2, 2022
02/04/2022 | 05:56am EST
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/292
February 4, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 001.
Mumbai 400 051.
Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS - Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Publication ofNotice in newspapers containingon-audited financial results of the Corporation forthe'quarter/nine-monthsended December 31, 2021
Pursuant to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith copies ofnewspaper clippings published by the Corporation.
The said newspaper clippings are also available on website ofthe Corporation, www.hdfc.com
This is for your information and record.
Thank you.
Yours faithfully,
For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
Secretary
Corporate Office:
Regd. Office:
THURSDAY, 3 FEBRUARY 2022
Business Standard
PARTICULARS
Quarter ended
Nine Months ended
Quarter ended
December31,2021
December31,2021 December31,2020
Reviewed
Total income from operations (net)
31,297.72
100,879.18
39,259.06
Net Profit for the period
7,120.72
20,195.43
6,810.77
(before tax and Extraordinary items)
Net Profit for the period before tax
7,120.72
20,195.43
6,810.77
(after Extraordinary items)
Net Profit for the period after tax �
6,168.58
17,149.97
5,724.23
(after Extraordinary items)
Total Comprehensive income for the period
5,560.15
16,143.93
8,474.48
Equity Share Capital
362.20
362.20
360.04
Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve as
1,56,351.84 (as on March 31, 2021)
shown in the Balance Sheet of previous year)
Earnings Per Share (Face value, 2 each) *
Basic:�
32.27
89.31
28.79
Diluted:�
31.79
88.23
28.74
Not annualised for the quarter and nine months ended.
The key data relating to standalone results of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited is as under:
PARTICULARS
Quarter ended
Nine Months ended
Quarter ended
December31,2021
December31,2021
December31,2020
Reviewed
Total Income
11,792.21
35,681.74
11,716.34
Profit Before Tax
4,048.18
12,623.82
3,752.54
Tax Expense
787.49
2,581.96
826.71
Net Profit After Tax
3,260.69
10,041.86
2,925.83
Total Comprehensive Income
3,067.87
9,312.18
5,251.67
Note:
1. The above results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 were reviewed by the Audit and Governance Committee of Directors and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 2, 2022 in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Require�ents) Regulations, 2015 as amended. The above results have been subjected to limited review by the Joint Auditors of the Corporation.
2. The above is an extract of the detailed format of the Financial Results filed with the BSE Limited and
National Stock Exchange of India Limited under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended. The full format of the Financial Results are available on www.bseindia.com, www.nseindia_.com and www.hdfc.com
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Place: Mumbai
Keld M Mistry
Date: February 2, 2022
Vice Chairman & CEO
HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:55:26 UTC.