SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Housing Development Finance : Un-audited financial results - advertisement - February 2, 2022

02/04/2022 | 05:56am EST
-i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/292

www.hdfc.com

February 4, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Publication ofNotice in newspapers containingon-audited financial results of the Corporation for the'quarter/nine-monthsended December 31, 2021

Pursuant to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith copies ofnewspaper clippings published by the Corporation.

The said newspaper clippings are also available on website ofthe Corporation, www.hdfc.com

This is for your information and record.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

rwal

  • Secretary

Encl:a/a

Corporate Office:

Regd. Office:

THURSDAY, 3 FEBRUARY 2022

Business Standard

PARTICULARS

Quarter ended

Nine Months ended

Quarter ended

December31,2021

December31,2021 December31,2020

Reviewed

Total income from operations (net)

31,297.72

100,879.18

39,259.06

Net Profit for the period

7,120.72

20,195.43

.

6,810.77

(before tax and Extraordinary items)

Net Profit for the period before tax

7,120.72

20,195.43

6,810.77

(after Extraordinary items)

Net Profit for the period after tax �

6,168.58

17,149.97

5,724.23

(after Extraordinary items)

Total Comprehensive income for the period

5,560.15

16,143.93

8,474.48

Equity Share Capital

362.20

362.20

360.04

Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve as

1,56,351.84 (as on March 31, 2021)

shown in the Balance Sheet of previous year)

Earnings Per Share (Face value, 2 each) *

Basic:�

32.27

89.31

28.79

Diluted:�

31.79

88.23

28.74

  • Not annualised for the quarter and nine months ended.

The key data relating to standalone results of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited is as under:

,1nCro,e

PARTICULARS

Quarter ended

Nine Months ended

Quarter ended

December31,2021

December31,2021

December31,2020

Reviewed

Total Income

11,792.21

35,681.74

11,716.34

Profit Before Tax

4,048.18

12,623.82

3,752.54

Tax Expense

787.49

2,581.96

826.71

Net Profit After Tax

3,260.69

10,041.86

2,925.83

Total Comprehensive Income

3,067.87

9,312.18

5,251.67

Note:

1. The above results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 were reviewed by the Audit and Governance Committee of Directors and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 2, 2022 in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Require�ents) Regulations, 2015 as amended. The above results have been subjected to limited review by the Joint Auditors of the Corporation.

2. The above is an extract of the detailed format of the Financial Results filed with the BSE Limited and

  • National Stock Exchange of India Limited under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended. The full format of the Financial Results are available on www.bseindia.com, www.nseindia_.com and www.hdfc.com

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Place: Mumbai

Keld M Mistry

Date: February 2, 2022

Vice Chairman & CEO

Visit us at www.hdfc.com

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LUTED

WITH YOU, RIGHT THROUGH

Registered Office: Ramon lfousg, . T. earekh Mara. 169. Backbav Reclam;itinn ,hurrhn;,tc Mumh�; Ann n-,n_.......,__,

THORSDAY • FEBRUARY 3, 2022

t

31�2021 31 � 2021

31-�2020

cftl'flra

��� m;fi��

���

�.,f.ft"I)fct:itl

-

q�-qlcl;:iii:i'!:'I�� (";Jm)

31,297.72

100,879.18

39,259.06

c/llcllq"efl'('lldl-ql � 'ftJiT

7,120.72

20,195.43

6,810.77

(

3TTfur

3R'ITl,R[

�)

c/llcllq"efl'('lldlill

� 'ftnT

7,120.72

20,195.43

6,810.77

(3R'ITl,R[ �)

c/lIclIq"efl'('i1dhlI cfRCf�T.[@" ";Jm 'ftJiT ,

6,168.58

17,149.97

5,724.23

(3R'ITl,R[ �)

� �'('lcRllCll��ft �

5,560.15

16,143.93

8,474.48

��

-

362.20 -

362.20

360.04

� (� � � cilcii�(;ll'I�

1,56,351.84 (31 i:mf 2021 �)

"(;� i.:i�ic/l;:i � f;Jt:ft- cfl'l'ooclT)

� � 3luFr (� f 2/- � �)*

89:31

28.79

�: (�)

32.27

�: (�)

31.79

88.23

28.74

*� 31l1uJ;:i,a:,i:i1�'(-l1dlql�cpa .-imt

�I .%ct?clq11c � �� � ��� � � i!!llc.f1cl�l'II� � :

� �

-

cftl'flra

31�2021 31�2021

31�2020

���

���

���

'

9;-1f.f�)fct:ia

��

11,792.21

35,681.74

11,716.34

�;,q;r

4,048.18

12,623.82

3,752.54 :..

'q'R' '1!l"tf

787.49

2,581.96

826.71

'q'R'q�T.[@" ";fm 'ftJiT

3,260.69

10,041.86

2,925.83

��m�

3,067.87

9,312.18

5,251.67

��

1.

�m 31 � 2021 ���er ;:i,a:,i:i1il1'(-l1dl-ilm�fiil1clc/lii:l11 �&f[Jf 3TTfur �

�4 g.iFcfc.1Waa� $ 3TTfur � � � 2 � 2022 � � � � (�

� 3TTfur >i'c/lc-i 31lcf�m$. ��

�� �1:RT�� �Fcfcl'ic/l;:i � �-

3Rl't!'Elltu)j'('ll1

'3tR1m �

"t?f � (� ffi 3TTfur

>i'c/lc-i 31lcf�

� � 3TTfur '1�1;:icltclc/l ...� 3TTCfi" � � ���(lcjjotfi:,i.H � m'fflT'tlT "(/q) '('lRT� �­ WT���� www.bseindia.com, www.nseindia.com 3TTfur www.hdfc.comcf(� �-

� tj,5001'(-lldl 3TTfur <'lTii:llT �

...--�:�

�:2�.2022

���w : www.hdfc.comWITHYOU, RIGHTTHROUGH

�uft�cH>l�lfi;m: ��. 'Q'q. it. qrwifl'f, 169, ™�ffi. �. � 400 020.

tfiR : 022-2282 0282, 6631 6000. t-lffi' : investorcare@hdfc.com CIN: L70100MH1977PLC019916

