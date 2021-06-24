Housing Development Finance : Advertisement - Public Notice_2 - July 20, 2021 06/24/2021 | 09:37am EDT Send by mail :

HDFC HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/99 June 24, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department Dear Sirs, Sub: Copy of Notice published in newspapers -44th Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper clippings containing the notice published by the Corporation with regard to captioned subject. The said newspaper clippings are also available on website of the Corporation, www.hdfc.com This is for your information and record. Thank you, Yours faithfully, For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Encl:a/a Corporate Office:HDFC House,H T Parekh Marg, 165-166,Backbay Reclamation,Churchgate,Mumbai 400 020. Tel.:66316000,22820282.Fax:022-22046834,22046758. -THE FREE PRESS JOURNAL MUMBAI I THURSDAY I JUNE 24, 2011- 1!.i,HDFC Wmt TOU, R.IGffT 'lltROUOff HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED (CIN: L70100MH1977PLC019916) Registered Olllce: Ramon House, H. T. Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. Tel. No.: 022 6176 6000 Website: www.hdfc.com E-mail:investorcare@hdfc.com Co111orate Olllca: HDFC House, H. T. Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. Tel. No.: 022 6631 6000 lnVHtor Sefvli:M Department: s� floor, Ramon House, H. T. Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. Tel. No.: 022 6141 3900 NOTICE OF THE 441H ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND E-VOTING NOTICE is hereby glveo that tl)e 44'" Annual General Meeting (AGM) ofthe Members of Houslng-Developmen Finance Corporal!on Umlted,('the Corporatio!:11is�uled to be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at11:00 a.m through two-way Video Confereflce-('VC? facility to lrarisact.the b�nesses a;rdetailed In 1i1e N.tice.o conve�n9s lhe AGM, In compliance with General Clrcolar No. 14/2020 datedApril 8, 2020, General Circular No. 171,2Q20) datedApril 15, 2020,_Gerwal Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020 read With General Clrcular No. 021202)[ dated January 13, 2021, � bythe Mlnlstry of Co!pO(ateAffairs ('MCA Circulars'), appficable provisions Q the Con)panlesAct. 2013 .and the rules rriade lhe,-euncler and.Securitl� an (Llstlhg Obligali.ens and Disclosure Requlre,nents) Reg4Ja!f�, 20iS. The fink for the said VC facility woold d avaJ!eble-on the Gorporation's"websile, www.ndft:.cem. Further in compllance with the MCA Circulars arid relevant clrclJlars Issued by SEBI, the Corporation � di")1 Wedhesday, June 2-3, 2021 sent the Notice c:cnvenlng theAGM anti the Annual Report for the-financialyearir 2020-21 through electronic mode to th� Members whose &mad adoress is reglstered with lhe Corporation� and.lor the!r respective Depository Partfclpants (OP). The aforesaid c!ocillnents•are available at www"1dfc:com, WWW.bseindiaoom and www.nsemdia.com. ;) NOTICE Is further-givet;1 tflat the Corporation is pJOVlding remote e-voUng facillly lo all !ls M!3{nbers lD exercise) 1heir right to vote on.•al] !lie m,solutions listed inthe said Noll�BJ1d hasavailed the services of Natibnal Securtt{�1 Depository Limited (NSDL) (qr providing tile VCfacilify and.a-voting. The.Nolioe conveni119 theAGl'vl Is also available at www.evottng.nsdl.com. The detailed procedure for attendltlg ttieAGM through VC and the e-vbtipg1 is provided inthe Notice convening theAGM and �also-avallable OJl Iha Coq>oration's website. The Nolk:iil alscl I contalns lnstructionsldetalls with regar:d to process of oblainmg'Jo.gin ciedentialsforshareholders, holding sharesl In physical form-or in eleclronle form, who have not regl�reo 1heir e-mail address either with the Corporation ( or their respective DPs. Some ofthe•important details regardlng lhe remots·e-lloting and VC facility are·provided below: Link for remote a-voting and VC www.evoting.nsdl.com EVEN (E-Voting Event Number) 116024 Cut-off date for determining the Members entitled to vote ,:uesday, July 13, 2021 through remote e-voting or duringtheAGM Commencement of remote a-voting period Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. End of remote a-voting period Monday, July 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The remote a-voting module will be disabled by NSDL thereafter. Any person holding sha.resin physical form and no11_-indivldUcSl shareholders, who becomes a Member of the Coq,oratic;,n afterdispatch of 1he Notice oftheAGM and l)olds sh�ies as on the cut-offdate or Who has not registered hisltter e-mall address with 1he Corporation/OP, may �btaln the 1.1Ser IP and password by ' !lBi:idlriga request to evoting@nsdl.co.in. In case of Individual Shareholdets holdjng securities in demat mode who becomes a Mer:nber ofthe eorporation all.er sending oftheNC!.tfceahdholdingslclresas onthe cut-offdate,mayfollow st� rnent!ooeif in the Notice of1heAGM und!,!r •process for e--yotlng and pai:tleipatlon attheAGM throogh vc•. "f!:!e &-voting racnity will-also be made availableduri�gtheAGM to en;u;tt31)le Member,; wtio•hvoteave not � their votethrough rem9te a-voling, to E!x'ercisetheiryoling rights. Member.i�o ljavecast-their thi:'Ougft remote e--vollng plior to !lieAGM may attendthe'AGM but shall not be.en1ll.led to �tthelr vote;agaln. Membets holding shares In physicalform and who have iiot yet registered theire-manaddress-0rwho want· to change their e-mail address are requested to send an e-mail to·imiestorcare@hdfc.com with'name, folio no., e-mail address that needs to be registered and copy ofID proof. Members holdtng shares1in electronie form are requested to contact their DP to-register their e,matt -address. o as� re�iVe all communrc:ation eJec!n)htcally includlll!Annual Raport, notices, etc... sent bytheC orporat!oflto its Members, from time fo;time. In case of any qilertes/gneva.nc43S, M'embers may refer to the 'FrequentlyAsked Question!!', (FA� for , Members and 'a-votinguser manual' for Membem avallabl!!·1nthe downloads section at www.evotli)g. nsdl.com. 