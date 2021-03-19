Log in
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 19032021

03/19/2021 | 03:56am EDT
.i HDFC

Ref. No.: SE/2020-21/338

March 19, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited

P. J. Towers

Exchange Pla, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITEDwww.hdfc.com

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of Equi Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock

Option Schemes

In terms ofthe provisions ofRegulation 30 ofthe Securities and Exchange Board ofIndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inrm you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., March 19, 2021, approved allotment of 4,25,977 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers I 803520457 to 1803946433 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise ofstock options by certain employees ofthe Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital ofthe Corporation is Rs. 360,78,92,866 consisting of180,39,46,433 equity shares ofRs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting ofthe Allotment Committee commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 12. 50 p.m.

We request you to kindly take note ofabove and arrange to bring this to the notice ofall concerned.

Thank you,

Yours faithlly,

F Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

CC: NSDL: CC: CDSL:Kind Attn: Mr. Basant Sahoo Kind Attn: Mr. Rakesh Dalvi

Corporate Oﬃce: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate,Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.:66316000,22820282. Fax:022-22046834,22046758.

Regd. Ofﬁce: Ramon House,HT Parekh Marg,169, Backbay Reclamation,Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA.

Corporate Identity Number: L701OOMH1977PLC019916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 07:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
