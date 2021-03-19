Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 19032021

.i HDFC

Ref. No.: SE/2020-21/338 March 19, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited P. J. Towers Exchange Pla, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department

Sub: Allotment of Equi Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock

Option Schemes

In terms ofthe provisions ofRegulation 30 ofthe Securities and Exchange Board ofIndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inrm you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., March 19, 2021, approved allotment of 4,25,977 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers I 803520457 to 1803946433 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise ofstock options by certain employees ofthe Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital ofthe Corporation is Rs. 360,78,92,866 consisting of180,39,46,433 equity shares ofRs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting ofthe Allotment Committee commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 12. 50 p.m.

We request you to kindly take note ofabove and arrange to bring this to the notice ofall concerned.

