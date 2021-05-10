Log in
Housing Development Finance : Audited Financial Results Advertisements - May 7, 2021

05/10/2021
-i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/50

www.hdfc.com

May 10, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Publication of Notice in newspapers containing audited financial results of the

Corporation for theyear ended March 31, 2021

Pursuant to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper

clippings published by the Corporation.

The said newspaper clippings are also available on website of

the Corporntion,

www.hdfc.com

This is for your information and record.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

rwal

y Secretary

Encl: a/a

Business Standard MUMBAI I a MAY 2021

HDFC

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

+

�inCrore

PARTICULARS

Quarter ended

Year ended

Quarter ended

March31, 2021

March31,2021

March31,2020

(Audited)

Total income from operations (net)

35,738.39

139,033.99

16,600.08

Net Profit for the period

6,704.30

24,237.30

4,95,0.93

(before tax and Extraordinary items)

Net Profit for the period before tax

6,704.30

24,237.30

4,950.93

(after Extraordinary items)

Net Profit for the period after tax

5,669.38

20,487.55

4,341.58

(after Extraordinary items)

Total Comprehensive income for the period

3,741.25

22,069.37

(1,614.48)

Equity Share Capital

360.79

360.79

346.41

Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve)

1,56,351.84 (as at March 31, 2021)

Earnings Per Share (oft 2 each)*

Basic :�)

29.69

105.59

22.01

Diluted :m

29.44

104)0

21.93

* Not annualised

The key data relating to standalone results of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited is as under:

.

�inCrore

PARTICULARS

Quarter ended

Year ended

Quarter ended

31.03.2021

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

Total Income

11,707.53

48,175.86

11,981.66

Profit Before Tax

3,923.94

14,815.09

2,692.44

Tax Expense·

744.11

2,787.79

459.91

Net Profit After Tax

3,179.83

12,027.30

2,232.53

Total Comprehensive Income

1,974.37

13,761.52

(3,779.65)

Note:

  1. The above results for the year ended March 31, 2021, which have been subjected to audit by the Auditors of the Corporation, were reviewed by the Audit and Governance Committee of Dir�tors at its meeting held on May 7, 2021 and s1,1bsequently approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 7, 2021, in terms of Regulation 33 of.the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulati_ons, 2015.
  2. The above is an extract of the detailed format of the Financial Results filed with the SSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited under Regulation 33 of the SEBJ (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the Financial Results are available on www.bseindia.com. www.nseindia.com and www.hdfc.com

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Place: Mumbai

Keki M. Mistry

Date: May 7. 2021

Vice Chairman & CEO

Visit us at www.hdfc.com

HOUSING OEVEI..OPMENT ANANCE CORPORATION UMJTEO

WITH YOU. RIGHT THROUGH

Registered Office: Ramon House, H. T. Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate. Mumbai 400 020.

Tel: 022-2282 0282, 6631 6000. Email: investorcare@hdfc.com CIN: L701O0MH1977PLC019916

31 imf 2021

31 ifTtf 2021

31 ll'Ttf 2020

���

���

���·

...

(�)

q�'oflcl'1i>1q.; � � (.:rai)

35,738.39

1,39,033.99

16,600.08

q,lcllqtflf118''tll � 'ftfiT

6,704.30

24,237.30

4,950.93

(�•

��)

q,Icljqtflfltd1'ol1 � .:rai 'ftfiT

6,704.30

24,237.30

4,950.93

(��

)

q51t'jtq�l-t1td1'tlt �T.fffi .:ra; -rq:;r

5,669.38

20,487.55

4,341.58

(��)

q,fcllq�1-titi3l� � 'ticf'ti9t��ft �

3,741.25

22,069.37

(1,614.48)

��

360.79

360.79

346.41

I

I

� (i.;�jq5;, � f.rtt 'q'l]ooq[)

1,56,351.84 (31 "!Ttf 2021 �)

ma � � (� ? 2/ - G� fci;i:rc;)*

29.69

105.59

22.01

�: (?)

�: (?)

29.44

104.70

21.93

*ql�<[>d-f�

�•1 :gce;cl49C � �� � �� � � � 'clic:4'lcll.l91tn 3fr% :

cfq'�

��

�-rq:;r

�ffl

�'ti@" -Im-rq:;r

� ��Tcf> �

tl'q- :

31 ll'Ttf 2021

���

11,707.53

3,923.94

744.11

3,179.83

1,974.37

31 ll'Ttf 2021 31 ll'Ttf 2020 ��qif ���

48,175.8611,981.66

14,815.092,692.44

2,787.79459.91

12,027.302,232.53

13,761.52(3,779.65)

1. �ffl 31 1'!rtf 2021 � � <><>ffi f.rtscl;lf � � �� 3ffiOI f.lwR � 7 -q2021�rn-<� 9,;,fa � � • �� � � 7 -q 2021 � ffi•� 3TTq'��) �. 2015 'tZIT f.lwR 33 � W@ �

��-

2. � � -e;r � (� ffi 3ffiOI Wlic-'f �<_lqifil29_ _efbfbd_.="" 2015="" _27_tzit="">f.lwR 33 � � � �

.;-�1'1clf'clqj � 3lTCfi � � � � f;toq;,if'i:21I � � � �� 3lr%. � � �

� � www.bseindia.com, www.nseindia.com � www.hdfc.com � � 3lr%.

� J.jsiiSlfllal 3iffer � er�

�:�

��-�

�: 7-q, 2021

�-*� 3ffiOI � � �

1[531: 1 •] i:1

� � ,rei : www.hdfc.com

HOUSll,G OC'f'tl.OPl,'E.'l'i �"IA."lct C()MPOP.,,O,,,, VJ'T'tO

WITH YOU, RIGHT THROUGH

�: � �- lfq. it. tl1ffl "lll'f, 169, � �¥Ff. �. �400 020.

'hT-f:022-2282 0282,6631 6000. t-lffi: lnvestorcare@hdfc.com CIN:L70100MH1977PLC019916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
