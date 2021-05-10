Housing Development Finance : Audited Financial Results Advertisements - May 7, 2021
05/10/2021 | 05:16am EDT
-i HDFC
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/50
May 10, 2021
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Publication of Notice in newspapers containing audited financial results of the
Corporation for theyear ended March 31, 2021
Pursuant to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper
clippings published by the Corporation.
The said newspaper clippings are also available on website of
the Corporntion,
This is for your information and record.
Business Standard MUMBAIIaMAY 2021
HDFC
AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE
YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
+
�inCrore
PARTICULARS
Quarter ended
Year ended
Quarter ended
March31, 2021
March31,2021
March31,2020
(Audited)
Total income from operations (net)
35,738.39
139,033.99
16,600.08
Net Profit for the period
6,704.30
24,237.30
4,95,0.93
(before tax and Extraordinary items)
Net Profit for the period before tax
6,704.30
24,237.30
4,950.93
(after Extraordinary items)
Net Profit for the period after tax
5,669.38
20,487.55
4,341.58
(after Extraordinary items)
Total Comprehensive income for the period
3,741.25
22,069.37
(1,614.48)
Equity Share Capital
360.79
360.79
346.41
Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve)
1,56,351.84 (as at March 31, 2021)
Earnings Per Share (oft 2 each)*
Basic :�)
29.69
105.59
22.01
Diluted :m
29.44
104)0
21.93
* Not annualised
The key data relating to standalone results of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited is as under:
.
�inCrore
PARTICULARS
Quarter ended
Year ended
Quarter ended
31.03.2021
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
Total Income
11,707.53
48,175.86
11,981.66
Profit Before Tax
3,923.94
14,815.09
2,692.44
Tax Expense·
744.11
2,787.79
459.91
Net Profit After Tax
3,179.83
12,027.30
2,232.53
Total Comprehensive Income
1,974.37
13,761.52
(3,779.65)
Note:
The above results for the year ended March31, 2021, which have been subjected to audit by the Auditors of the Corporation, were reviewed by the Audit and Governance Committee of Dir�tors at its meeting held on May 7, 2021 and s1,1bsequently approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 7, 2021, in terms of Regulation 33 of.the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulati_ons, 2015.
The above is an extract of the detailed format of the Financial Results filed with the SSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited under Regulation33 of the SEBJ (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the Financial Results are available on www.bseindia.com. www.nseindia.com and www.hdfc.com
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Place: Mumbai
Keki M. Mistry
Date: May 7. 2021
Vice Chairman & CEO
