Housing Development Finance : Auditors' Report on the Standalone audited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ('SAs') specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act'). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Corporation, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone annual financial results.

give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the year ended 31 March 2021.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone annual financial results:

We have audited the accompanying standalone annual financial results of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as the 'Corporation') for the year ended 31 March 2021, attached herewith, being submitted by the Corporation pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the 'Listing Regulations').

Independent Auditors' Report on Standalone Annual Financial Results under Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended 31 March 2021

B S R & Co. LLP

Independent Auditors' Report (continued)

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Emphasis of Matter

As described in Note 5 to the standalone annual financial results, the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Corporation's financial performance is dependent on future developments, which are uncertain. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Management's and Board of Directors' Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Results

These standalone annual financial results have been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements.

The Corporation's Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Corporation and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone annual financial results, Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Corporation or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Corporation's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone annual financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone annual financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: