  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Housing Development Finance : Board Meeting Intimation - August 2, 2021

07/06/2021 | 04:48am EDT
Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/112 July 6, 2021

BSE Ltd.

P. J. Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400 001.

-i

HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Sandra (East)

Mumbai 400·05l.

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Ref: Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Sub: Board Meeting for approval of the unaudited financial results of Housing Development

Finance Corporation Limited ('the Corporation') for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and

closure of trading window

We wish to inform you that a meeting ofthe Board ofDirectors ofthe Corporation is scheduled to be

held on Monday, August 2, 2021 to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results

(standalone) ofthe Corporation and the un-audited consolidated financial results, for the qua1ter ended

June 30, 2021, subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors ofthe Corporation.

The outcome ofboard meeting and the said results along with Limited Review Repo1ts issued by the

Statutory Auditors will be submitted to you, in accordance with the Listing Regulations.

We also wish to inform that the window for trading in the securities ofthe Corporation has been closed

with effect f om Thursday, July I, 2021 and shall continue to remain closed up to Wednesday, August

r

4, 2021 (both days inclusive) for all the employees, designated employees and directors of the

Corporation including their immediate relatives, in terms of the HDFC Securities Dealing Code and

the SEBI (Prohibition ofInsider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

We request you to bring the above to the notice ofall concerned.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

F r Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

  1. London Stock Exchange,

l0, Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS

Corporate

Corporate Identity Number: L701OOMH1977PLC019916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 211 B 2 840 M 2 840 M
Net income 2022 139 B 1 866 M 1 866 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 4 505 B 60 654 M 60 606 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 226
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 2 494,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renu Sud Karnad Managing Director & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Jamshed Jiji Irani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.49%61 069
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION52.72%73 465
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES32.77%37 296
FIRSTRAND LIMITED4.53%21 220
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED17.02%13 677
ABSA GROUP LIMITED11.04%7 959