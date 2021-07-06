Housing Development Finance : Board Meeting Intimation - August 2, 2021

Ref: Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Sub: Board Meeting for approval of the unaudited financial results of Housing Development

Finance Corporation Limited ('the Corporation') for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and

We wish to inform you that a meeting ofthe Board ofDirectors ofthe Corporation is scheduled to be

held on Monday, August 2, 2021 to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results

(standalone) ofthe Corporation and the un-audited consolidated financial results, for the qua1ter ended

June 30, 2021, subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors ofthe Corporation.

The outcome ofboard meeting and the said results along with Limited Review Repo1ts issued by the

Statutory Auditors will be submitted to you, in accordance with the Listing Regulations.

We also wish to inform that the window for trading in the securities ofthe Corporation has been closed

with effect f om Thursday, July I, 2021 and shall continue to remain closed up to Wednesday, August

4, 2021 (both days inclusive) for all the employees, designated employees and directors of the

Corporation including their immediate relatives, in terms of the HDFC Securities Dealing Code and