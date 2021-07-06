Housing Development Finance : Board Meeting Intimation - August 2, 2021
Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/112 July 6, 2021
BSE Ltd.
P. J. Towers,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai 400 001.
-i
HDFC
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Sandra (East)
Mumbai 400
·0 5l.
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS - Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Ref: Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Sub: Board Meeting for approval of the unaudited financial results of Housing Development
Finance Corporation Limited ('the Corporation') for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and
closure of trading window
We wish to inform you that a meeting ofthe Board ofDirectors ofthe Corporation is scheduled to be
held on
Monday, August 2, 2021 to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results
(standalone) ofthe Corporation and the un-audited consolidated financial results, for the qua1ter ended
June 30, 2021, subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors ofthe Corporation.
The outcome ofboard meeting and the said results along with Limited Review Repo1ts issued by the
Statutory Auditors will be submitted to you, in accordance with the Listing Regulations.
We also wish to inform that the window for trading in the securities ofthe Corporation has been closed
with effect f om Thursday, July I, 2021 and shall continue to remain closed up to Wednesday, August
r
4, 2021 (both days inclusive) for all the employees, designated employees and directors of the
Corporation including their immediate relatives, in terms of the HDFC Securities Dealing Code and
the SEBI (Prohibition ofInsider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
We request you to bring the above to the notice ofall concerned.
Thank you,
Yours faithfully,
F r Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
London Stock Exchange,
l0, Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS
Corporate
Corporate Identity Number: L701OOMH1977PLC019916
Sales 2022
211 B
2 840 M
2 840 M
Net income 2022
139 B
1 866 M
1 866 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
32,7x
Yield 2022
1,05%
Capitalization
4 505 B
60 654 M
60 606 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
21,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023
19,2x
Nbr of Employees
3 226
Free-Float
99,0%
