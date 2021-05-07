Housing Development Finance : HDFC's Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021

Press Release AUDITED STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS 42% increase in the standalone Profit After Tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to stand at ₹ 3,180 crore

19% growth in individual loans (after adding back loans sold in the preceding 12 months)

Spreads at 2.29% for the year ended March 31, 2021

Net Interest Margin at 3.5% for year ended March 31, 2021

Capital Adequacy at 22.2%; Tier 1 Capital at 21.5%

Recommends final dividend of ₹ 23 per equity share, compared to ₹ 21 per equity share in the previous year

Standalone Profit After Tax for the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 12,027 crore

30% increase in the consolidated Profit After Tax attributable to the Corporation for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to stand at ₹ 5,350 crore The Board of Directors of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) approved the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 at its meeting held on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Mumbai. Following the strict national lockdown imposed in March 2020 up to early June 2020, there was a substantial recovery, especially in the second half of the financial year ended March 31, 2021. Since April 2021, however, India has been witnessing an eruption of a second wave of infections. At this juncture, there continues to be a great deal of uncertainty on the

duration and intensity of the second wave and the resultant impact it may have on the Corporation and the overall economy. Though the second wave and partial lockdowns have brought new challenges, given the scale up of the Corporation's digitalisation platforms for borrowers, depositors, channel partners and deposit agents, coupled with the learnings of the past year, as of date, the Corporation stands in a ready state to tackle the extant challenges. FINANCIAL RESULTS Financials for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 The profit before tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 3,924 crore compared to ₹ 2,692 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing a growth of 46%. After providing for tax of ₹ 744 crore, the profit after tax stood at ₹ 3,180 crore compared to ₹ 2,233 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 42%. Financials for the year ended March 31, 2021 The reported profit before tax for the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 14,815 crore. The profit numbers for the year ended March 31, 2021 are not comparable with that of the previous year. In the previous year, the Corporation had recorded a fair value gain consequent to the merger of GRUH Finance Limited (GRUH) with Bandhan Bank Limited amounting to ` 9,020 crore. The profit numbers are also not comparable due the profit on sale of investments which was lower at ` 1,398 crore during the year compared to ` 3,524 crore in the previous year. Further, dividend income received during the year was lower at ` 734 crore (no dividends were received from HDFC Bank Limited and HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited) as compared to ` 1,081 crore in the previous year. In the first half of the year under review, the regulators for banks and insurance companies did not permit payment of dividends from the profits pertaining to the financial year ended March 31, 2020 owing to uncertainties due to COVID-19.

To facilitate a like-for-like comparison of the financials, after adjusting for profit on sale of investments, dividend, fair value adjustments, income on assigned loans, charge for employee stock options and provisions, the adjusted profit before tax for the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 13,823 crore compared to ₹ 11,586 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 19%. After providing for tax of ₹ 2,788 crore, the reported profit after tax for the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 12,027 crore. Total comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 13,762 crore. DIVIDEND The Corporation did not declare interim dividend during the year ended March 31, 2021. The Board of Directors reviewed the performance of the Corporation and after assessing the financial performance of the Corporation, its liquidity position and capital buffers, recommended a dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021 of ₹ 23 per equity share of ₹ 2 each compared to ₹ 21 per equity in the previous year. The dividend pay-out ratio is 34.5%. LENDING OPERATIONS The demand for home loans continued to remain strong owing to low interest rates, softer property prices, concessional stamp duty rates in certain states and continued fiscal incentives on home loans. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, individual loan disbursements grew by 60% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The month of March 2021 witnessed the highest levels in terms individual receipts, approvals and disbursements. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as high-end properties. Individual disbursements in the first half of the financial year was 35% lower compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. This was on account of the strict national lockdown that was imposed up to early June 2020. In the second half of the financial year, individual disbursements were 42% higher compared to the corresponding period in the

previous year. Consequently, during the year ended March 31, 2021, individual loan disbursements reported a growth of 3% compared to the previous year. The pandemic has given a strong fillip to various digital initiatives offered by the Corporation. Approximately 81% of new borrowers opted for the digital mode. Affordable Housing During the year ended March 31, 2021, 33% of home loans approved in volume terms and 16% in value terms were to customers from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Groups (LIG). The average home loan to the EWS and LIG segment stood at ₹ 10.8 lac and ₹ 18.6 lac respectively. The Corporation continued to have the largest number of home loan customers of approximately 2.3 lac who have availed benefits under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS). As at March 31, 2021, cumulative loans disbursed by the Corporation under CLSS stood at ₹ 39,333 crore and the cumulative subsidy amount stood at ₹ 5,211 crore. Overall Lending Operations The average size of individual loans disbursed during the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 29.5 lac compared to ₹ 27.0 lac in the previous year. There was an uptick in the average ticket size during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to ₹ 31.4 lac, attributable to the demand for higher end properties, especially in the metro cities. As at March 31, 2021, the loans on an assets under management (AUM) basis stood at 5,69,894 crore as against ₹ 5,16,773 crore in the previous year. As at March 31, 2021, individual loans comprise 77% of the Assets Under Management (AUM). As at March 31, 2021, the individual loan book on an AUM basis grew 12% and the non- individual loan book grew by 4%. The growth in the total AUM was 10%. Loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to ₹ 18,980 crore (PY: ₹ 24,127 crore).

As at March 31, 2021, the outstanding amount in respect of individual loans sold was ₹ 71,421 crore. HDFC continues to service these loans. The growth in the individual loan book, after adding back loans sold in the preceding 12 months was 19%. The growth in the total loan book after adding back loans sold was 15%. Collections, Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) & Provisioning Overall collection efficiency ratios for individual loans have improved, nearing pre-COVID levels. The collection efficiency for individual loans in the month of March 2021 stood at 98.0% compared to 96.3% in the month of September 2020. As per regulatory norms, the gross non-performing loans as at March 31, 2021 stood at 9,759 crore. This is equivalent to 1.98% of the loan portfolio. The non-performing loans of the individual portfolio stood at 0.99% while that of the non- individual portfolio stood at 4.77%. As per regulatory norms, the Corporation is required to carry a total provision of ₹ 5,491 crore. The regulatory provisioning for non-performing loans is determined solely on the period of default. The provisions as at March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 13,025 crore. The provisions carried as a percentage of the Exposure at Default (EAD) is equivalent to 2.62%. The Corporation's Expected Credit Loss charged to the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 2,948 crore. NET INTEREST INCOME The pure NII for the year ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 15,172 crore compared to ₹ 12,904 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 18%. The NII for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 4,065 crore compared to ₹ 3,564 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 14%.

