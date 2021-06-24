Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 240621
06/24/2021 | 09:37am EDT
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
www.hdfc.com
Ref. No. SE/2021-22/98
June 24, 2021
BSE r,imited
National Stock Exchange ofIndia Limited
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai 400 001.
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS - Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Intimation in terms of Regulations 30 and 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding payment of interest.
In accordance with Regulations 30 and 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the following payments being due have been made to all the concerned debenture holders, as per details given below:
NCO
ISIN
Interest
Due Date
Actual Payment
Principal
Series
Frequency
Date
Amount
M-009
INE001A07MS4
Annual
June 24, 2021
June 24, 2021
-
-
P-019
INE00IA07PF4
Annual
June 24, 2021
June 24, 2021
This is for your information,
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
F r Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
