Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 240621

.i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No. SE/2021-22/98 June 24, 2021 BSE r,imited National Stock Exchange ofIndia Limited P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G, Dalal Street, R,mdrn-K11rlr1ComplP-x, Rimrlrn (F.Ast), Mumbai 400 001. M11mhni 400 o.:; I Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation in terms of Regulations 30 and 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding payment of interest.

In accordance with Regulations 30 and 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the following payments being due have been made to all the concerned debenture holders, as per details given below:

NCO ISIN Interest Due Date Actual Payment Principal Series Frequency Date Amount M-009 INE001A07MS4 Annual June 24, 2021 June 24, 2021 - - P-019 INE00IA07PF4 Annual June 24, 2021 June 24, 2021

This is for your information,

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

F r Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Cc: National Securities Depository Limited Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Trade World, 'A' Wing, 4th Floor Marathon Futurex, 25th Floor, Kamala Mills Compound N M Joshi Marg, Lower Pare!, Senapati Bapat Marg Mumbai 400 013. Lower Pare), Mumbai - 400 013.

Corporate Office: HDFC House,HT Parekh Marg,165-166,Backbay Reclamation,Churchgate,Mumbai 400 020.