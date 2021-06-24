Log in
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 240621

06/24/2021 | 09:37am EDT
.i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No. SE/2021-22/98

June 24, 2021

BSE r,imited

National Stock Exchange ofIndia Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

R,mdrn-K11rlr1ComplP-x, Rimrlrn (F.Ast),

Mumbai 400 001.

M11mhni 400 o.:; I

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation in terms of Regulations 30 and 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding payment of interest.

In accordance with Regulations 30 and 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the following payments being due have been made to all the concerned debenture holders, as per details given below:

NCO

ISIN

Interest

Due Date

Actual Payment

Principal

Series

Frequency

Date

Amount

M-009

INE001A07MS4

Annual

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

-

-

P-019

INE00IA07PF4

Annual

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

This is for your information,

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

F r Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Cc:

National Securities Depository Limited

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

Trade World, 'A' Wing, 4th Floor

Marathon Futurex, 25th Floor,

Kamala Mills Compound

N M Joshi Marg, Lower Pare!,

Senapati Bapat Marg

Mumbai 400 013.

Lower Pare), Mumbai - 400 013.

Corporate Office: HDFC House,HT Parekh Marg,165-166,Backbay Reclamation,Churchgate,Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.:66316000,22820282.Fax:022-22046834,22046758.

Regd. Office:

Ramon House,HT Parekh Marg,169,Backbay Reclamation,Churchgate,Mumbai 400 020.INDIA.

Coij,orate Identity Number: L701OOMH1977PLC019916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 13:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
