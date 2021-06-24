Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - 24.06.2021
-i HDFC
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/100
June 24, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 001.
Mumbai 400 051.
Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS - Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Intimation under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper clippings containing the notice related to loss of share certificate published on June 24, 2021, by the Corporation.
This is for your information and record.
Thank you,
Yours faithfully,
For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
Encl: a/a
THE FREE PRESS JOURNAL
'MUMBAI
I THURSDAY I JUNE 24, 202-1
NOTICE OF LOSS
OF
Sf{ARE
CEJUIF
ICATES
N=l•hA
Wint YOU, RIGHT THROUOH
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Reglstared 8fflce:
Ranian House; H. T- Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, CluJn:hgate, Mumbal 400
020 .
Investor
�Ices Department:
Ramon . House, 5th f'loor, H. T.
Pare)
CHurehgate, Mumbai 400 �-
�II: fnv8St:0(=!l@))dfc.com
CIN: L70100MH1977PLC019S16
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) has received a request along with an appropriate
indemnity and affidavit for issue of duplicate share certificate in lieu of original share certificate reported as
lost/misplaced by the following Shareholder:
Sr. Folio No.
Name ofthe Shareholder
No. of Equity
Share
Distinctive Nos.
No.
Shares of� 2 each Certificate No.
1
A0001482
Asma Saifuddin Raval
800
4958
5301036-5301835
Saifuddin Fidahusain
Raval
Farida Saifuddin Raval
Any person who has any claim on the said equity shares or objection to the issue of duplicate share certificate
in lieu of the share certificate reported as lost/misplaced as mentioned above, is requested to communicate
his objection in writing to the Investor Services Department of HDFC at the abovementioned address, within
For and on behalf of
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD
/
Sa
Place: Mumbai
Ajay Agarwal
Company Secretary
Date: 21.06.2021
FCS: 9023
mrr � � �
!.i HDFC
�- � ;;lfT
lll'f'l111'1Vmr"!li.
.
�"!Ii
"!Ii,
��
