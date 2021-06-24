Log in
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - 24.06.2021

06/24/2021 | 09:37am EDT
-i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/100

www.hdfc.com

June 24, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper clippings containing the notice related to loss of share certificate published on June 24, 2021, by the Corporation.

The said newspaper clippings are also available on website of the Corporation, www.hdfc.com

This is for your information and record.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Encl: a/a

Corporate Office:HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Regd. Office:

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA.

THE FREE PRESS JOURNAL 'MUMBAI

I THURSDAY I JUNE 24, 202-1

NOTICE OF LOSS

OF

Sf{ARE

CEJUIFICATES

. . '. _

N=l•hA

Wint YOU, RIGHT THROUOH

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Reglstared 8fflce:

Ranian House; H. T- Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, CluJn:hgate, Mumbal 400 020.

Investor

�Ices Department: Ramon. House, 5th f'loor, H. T.

Pare)

CHurehgate, Mumbai 400 �-

�II: fnv8St:0(=!l@))dfc.com

CIN: L70100MH1977PLC019S16

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) has received a request along with an appropriate

indemnity and affidavit for issue of duplicate share certificate in lieu of original share certificate reported as

lost/misplaced by the following Shareholder:

Sr. Folio No.

Name ofthe Shareholder

No. of Equity

Share

Distinctive Nos.

No.

Shares of� 2 each Certificate No.

1

A0001482

Asma Saifuddin Raval

800

4958

5301036-5301835

Saifuddin Fidahusain

Raval

Farida Saifuddin Raval

Any person who has any claim on the said equity shares or objection to the issue of duplicate share certificate

in lieu of the share certificate reported as lost/misplaced as mentioned above, is requested to communicate

his objection in writing to the Investor Services Department of HDFC at the abovementioned address, within

S

e

from

date of this

N�

whl 1,

k s�.all ()l:008ed lo

lssµe-

d�pli�te s.hare

��

"t7J,9taY.s

!5!!lll?g/

t�r��

l)�t,h .

Ls'trcMI

·

enticned'abova'8\e1"8Xpiry of'llie'Sal

ttnotf

��I& dlll"tiiol!t h

"

'

"

OF=S<_llhall27_ret be="" responsible="">ror lhe-same-9- w-'-

For and on behalf of

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD

Sa

Place: Mumbai

Ajay Agarwal

Company Secretary

Date: 21.06.2021

FCS: 9023

mrr � � � !.i HDFC

�- � ;;lfT

lll'f'l111'1Vmr"!li.

.

�"!Ii

"!Ii,

��

,�=� � : ��-•!-�•��

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 13:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 188 B 2 532 M 2 532 M
Net income 2021 113 B 1 525 M 1 525 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 4 491 B 60 574 M 60 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 23,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 095
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 2 497,90 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renu Sud Karnad Managing Director & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Jamshed Jiji Irani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.37%60 832
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION48.91%73 067
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES31.66%35 974
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.19%20 616
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED14.56%13 371
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-36.40%8 723