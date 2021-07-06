Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 13(3) - 06072021

07/06/2021 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No. SE/2021-22/111

July 6, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 00 I.

Mumbai 400 051.

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listiug Obligatious and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, ·2015, please find herein a statement giving the number of investor complaints pending at the beginning of the quarter, those received during the quarter, disposed of during the quarter and those remaining unresolved at the end of the quarter for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021:

Complaints pending as

Complaints received

Complaints disposed

Complaints pending

on April 1, 2021

during the quarter

of during the quarter

as on June 30, 2021

ended ,June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2021

I

I

2

Nil

This is for your information and record.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For ousing Development Finance Corporation Limited

"Jl

Aj

val

'C\

Com

Secretary

Colporate Identity Number, L70100MH1977PLC019916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
07/01HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE  : Sells Stake in Ansal Housing
MT
06/24HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE  : Advertisement - Public Notice_2 - July 20, 2021
PU
06/24HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE  : Intimation to SE - 24.06.2021
PU
06/24HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE  : Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 2..
PU
06/24HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE  : Intimation to SE - Reg 30 -230621
PU
06/23HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE  : 44th AGM Notice
PU
06/23HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE  : Intimation to SE -Annual Report - 230621
PU
06/23HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE  : Allotment of Equity Shares - 23062021
PU
06/23HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE  : Annual Report FY 2020-2021
PU
06/21HDFC Bank to Acquire 5% of HDFC ERGO General Insurance from Parent
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 211 B 2 840 M 2 840 M
Net income 2022 139 B 1 866 M 1 866 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 4 505 B 60 654 M 60 606 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 226
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 2 494,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renu Sud Karnad Managing Director & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Jamshed Jiji Irani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.49%61 069
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION52.72%73 465
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES32.77%37 296
FIRSTRAND LIMITED4.53%21 220
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED17.02%13 677
ABSA GROUP LIMITED11.04%7 959