Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 13(3) - 06072021
07/06/2021 | 04:48am EDT
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
www.hdfc.com
Ref. No. SE/2021-22/111
July 6, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 00 I.
Mumbai 400 051.
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS - Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listiug Obligatious and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In accordance with Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, ·2015, please find herein a statement giving the number of investor complaints pending at the beginning of the quarter, those received during the quarter, disposed of during the quarter and those remaining unresolved at the end of the quarter for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021:
Complaints pending as
Complaints received
Complaints disposed
Complaints pending
on April 1, 2021
during the quarter
of during the quarter
as on June 30, 2021
ended ,June 30, 2021
ended June 30, 2021
I
I
2
Nil
This is for your information and record.
Thank you,
Yours faithfully,
For ousing Development Finance Corporation Limited
