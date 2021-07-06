Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 13(3) - 06072021

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Ref. No. SE/2021-22/111 July 6, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 00 I. Mumbai 400 051. Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listiug Obligatious and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, ·2015, please find herein a statement giving the number of investor complaints pending at the beginning of the quarter, those received during the quarter, disposed of during the quarter and those remaining unresolved at the end of the quarter for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021:

Complaints pending as Complaints received Complaints disposed Complaints pending on April 1, 2021 during the quarter of during the quarter as on June 30, 2021 ended ,June 30, 2021 ended June 30, 2021 I I 2 Nil

