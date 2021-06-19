Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30 -190621

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/88 June 19, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Divestment in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited (HDFC ERGO)

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has approved sale of 3,55,67,724 equity shares of 10 each, representing 4.99% of the outstanding issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO, to HDFC Bank Limited (a related party) at a price determined based on an independent valuation report, subject to receipt of necessary approvals including from the concerned regulators and the shareholders of the Corporation.

The details required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is as below:

Particulars Details Name of the target entity, details in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited brief such as size, turnover etc. (HDFC ERGO) For the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, the total turnover (Gross Written Premium) of HDFC ERGO was 12,443.93 crore and the net-worth as at that date was 2,926.86 crore. Whether the sale would fall within Since the acquirer of the shares i.e. HDFC Bank related party transaction(s) and Limited is a related party of the Corporation, the whether the promoter/ promoter said transaction would be a related party group/ group companies have any transaction. The said transactions will be carried interest in the entity being sold? If out on an arms' length basis post receipt of yes, nature of interest and details requisite approval including from the thereof and whether the same is shareholders. done at an "arm's length"

