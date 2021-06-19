Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30 -190621
06/19/2021 | 09:21am EDT
HOUSINGDEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
www.hdfc.com
Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/88
June 19, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS - Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Divestment in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited (HDFC ERGO)
With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has approved sale of 3,55,67,724 equity shares of 10 each, representing 4.99% of the outstanding issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO, to HDFC Bank Limited (a related party) at a price determined based on an independent valuation report, subject to receipt of necessary approvals including from the concerned regulators and the shareholders of the Corporation.
The details required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is as below:
Particulars
Details
Name of the target entity, details in
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited
brief such as size, turnover etc.
(HDFC ERGO)
For the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, the
total turnover (Gross Written Premium) of HDFC
ERGO was
12,443.93 crore and the net-worth as
at that date was 2,926.86 crore.
Whether the sale would fall within
Since the acquirer of the shares i.e. HDFC Bank
related
party
transaction(s) and
Limited is a related party of the Corporation, the
whether
the
promoter/ promoter
said transaction would be a related party
group/ group companies have any
transaction. The said transactions will be carried
HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 13:20:01 UTC.