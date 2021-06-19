Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/18
2487.65 INR   +0.03%
Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg 30 -190621

06/19/2021 | 09:21am EDT
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/88

June 19, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Divestment in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited (HDFC ERGO)

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has approved sale of 3,55,67,724 equity shares of 10 each, representing 4.99% of the outstanding issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO, to HDFC Bank Limited (a related party) at a price determined based on an independent valuation report, subject to receipt of necessary approvals including from the concerned regulators and the shareholders of the Corporation.

The details required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is as below:

Particulars

Details

Name of the target entity, details in

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited

brief such as size, turnover etc.

(HDFC ERGO)

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, the

total turnover (Gross Written Premium) of HDFC

ERGO was

12,443.93 crore and the net-worth as

at that date was 2,926.86 crore.

Whether the sale would fall within

Since the acquirer of the shares i.e. HDFC Bank

related

party

transaction(s) and

Limited is a related party of the Corporation, the

whether

the

promoter/ promoter

said transaction would be a related party

group/ group companies have any

transaction. The said transactions will be carried

interest in the entity being sold? If

out on an arms' length basis post receipt of

yes, nature of interest and details

requisite

approval

including

from

the

thereof and whether the same is

shareholders.

done at an "arm's length"

Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA. Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916

Continuation Sheet

The Corporation's entire shareholding is held by public shareholders and the Corporation does not have any promoter shareholders.

Industry to which the entity being General insurance sold belongs

Objects and effects of sale

HDFC Bank has been a long term distribution

(including but not limited to,

partner of HDFC ERGO, sharing a successful

disclosure of reasons for sale of

relationship since 2009.

target entity, if its business is

outside the main line of business

The proposed transaction will help align the

of the listed entity)

interest of HDFC Bank and HDFC ERGO, which

is thereby expected to further accelerate the

profitable growth of HDFC ERGO leading to

additional long-term value creation for all its

shareholders.

Brief details of any governmental

The transaction will require approval from the

or regulatory approvals required

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority

for the sale

of India (IRDAI). HDFC Bank will also be

seeking approval from the Reserve Bank of India

(RBI).

Any

other

necessary

regulatory/governmental

approvals

will be

evaluated prior to the share purchase agreement

for the transaction and will be applied for as

required.

Indicative

time

period

for

We expect the transaction to be completed by

completion of the sale

September 30, 2021 (subject to receipt of relevant

regulatory and shareholders' approvals).

Nature of consideration - whether

All cash consideration

cash consideration or share swap

and details of the same

Cost of sale/ price at which the The transaction will be carried out at a price

shares are being solddetermined based on the valuation report issued by an independent valuer.

The aggregate consideration for sale of

3,55,67,724 equity shares of

10 each is

1,906.43 crore i.e. 536 per equity share.

Percentage

of

shareholding/

3,55,67,724 equity shares of

10 each of HDFC

control divested and/ or number of

ERGO representing 4.99% of the current

shares sold

outstanding paid-up capital of HDFC ERGO.

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 13:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
