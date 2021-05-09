Log in
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg30-080521

05/09/2021 | 05:40am EDT
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/48

May 8, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Sale of Equity Shares in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited (HDFC ERGO), a subsidiary of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

We would like to inform you that Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC), in accordance with the direction of Reserve Bank of India to reduce its shareholding in HDFC ERGO to 50% or below, has today entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, representing 0.62% of the issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO.

The details required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is as below:

Particulars

Details

The amount and percentage of the turnover or

The total income of HDFC ERGO for the year ended

revenue or income and net worth contributed by

March 31, 2021 was Rs. 7,557.50 crore, which was

such unit or division of the listed entity during

5.43% of the consolidated income of HDFC.

the last financial year

The networth of HDFC ERGO as at March 31, 2021 was

Rs. 3,253.55 crore which was 1.96% of the consolidated

net worth of HDFC.

Date on which the agreement for sale has been

May 8, 2021

entered into

The expected date of completion of

By May 12, 2021

sale/disposal

Consideration received from such sale/disposal

Rs. 2,364,832,000 as cash consideration, i.e. Rs. 536

per equity share

Brief details of buyers and whether any of the

The sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of HDFC ERGO by

buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter

HDFC, Indian promoter of HDFC ERGO to ERGO

group/group companies. If yes, details thereof;

International AG, foreign promoter of HDFC ERGO.

ERGO International AG does not belong to the

promoter/ promoter group of HDFC.

Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA. Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916

Continuation Sheet

Whether the transaction would fall within No related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length";

Additionally, in case of a slump sale, indicative Not Applicable disclosures provided for amalgamation/merger,

shall be disclosed by the listed entity with respect to such slump sale.

Please note that subsequent to the above sale, HDFC ERGO would cease to be a subsidiary company of HDFC under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

You are requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all concerned.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

Ajay Agarwal

Company Secretary

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 09:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
