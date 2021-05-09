Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg30-080521

|
|
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
|
|
www.hdfc.com
|
Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/48
|
|
May 8, 2021
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
P. J. Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
|
Dalal Street
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
|
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
|
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
|
DCS - Listing Department
|
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Sale of Equity Shares in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited (HDFC ERGO), a subsidiary of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
We would like to inform you that Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC), in accordance with the direction of Reserve Bank of India to reduce its shareholding in HDFC ERGO to 50% or below, has today entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, representing 0.62% of the issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO.
The details required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is as below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
The amount and percentage of the turnover or
|
The total income of HDFC ERGO for the year ended
|
revenue or income and net worth contributed by
|
March 31, 2021 was Rs. 7,557.50 crore, which was
|
such unit or division of the listed entity during
|
5.43% of the consolidated income of HDFC.
|
the last financial year
|
The networth of HDFC ERGO as at March 31, 2021 was
|
|
|
Rs. 3,253.55 crore which was 1.96% of the consolidated
|
|
net worth of HDFC.
|
|
|
Date on which the agreement for sale has been
|
May 8, 2021
|
entered into
|
|
The expected date of completion of
|
By May 12, 2021
|
sale/disposal
|
|
Consideration received from such sale/disposal
|
Rs. 2,364,832,000 as cash consideration, i.e. Rs. 536
|
|
per equity share
|
|
|
Brief details of buyers and whether any of the
|
The sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of HDFC ERGO by
|
buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter
|
HDFC, Indian promoter of HDFC ERGO to ERGO
|
group/group companies. If yes, details thereof;
|
International AG, foreign promoter of HDFC ERGO.
|
|
ERGO International AG does not belong to the
|
|
promoter/ promoter group of HDFC.
Continuation Sheet
Whether the transaction would fall within No related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length";
Additionally, in case of a slump sale, indicative Not Applicable disclosures provided for amalgamation/merger,
shall be disclosed by the listed entity with respect to such slump sale.
Please note that subsequent to the above sale, HDFC ERGO would cease to be a subsidiary company of HDFC under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
You are requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all concerned.
Thank you,
Yours faithfully,
For Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Ajay Agarwal
Company Secretary
-
