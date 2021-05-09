Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg30-080521

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/48 May 8, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Sale of Equity Shares in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited (HDFC ERGO), a subsidiary of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

We would like to inform you that Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC), in accordance with the direction of Reserve Bank of India to reduce its shareholding in HDFC ERGO to 50% or below, has today entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, representing 0.62% of the issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO.

The details required to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is as below:

Particulars Details The amount and percentage of the turnover or The total income of HDFC ERGO for the year ended revenue or income and net worth contributed by March 31, 2021 was Rs. 7,557.50 crore, which was such unit or division of the listed entity during 5.43% of the consolidated income of HDFC. the last financial year The networth of HDFC ERGO as at March 31, 2021 was Rs. 3,253.55 crore which was 1.96% of the consolidated net worth of HDFC. Date on which the agreement for sale has been May 8, 2021 entered into The expected date of completion of By May 12, 2021 sale/disposal Consideration received from such sale/disposal Rs. 2,364,832,000 as cash consideration, i.e. Rs. 536 per equity share Brief details of buyers and whether any of the The sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of HDFC ERGO by buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter HDFC, Indian promoter of HDFC ERGO to ERGO group/group companies. If yes, details thereof; International AG, foreign promoter of HDFC ERGO. ERGO International AG does not belong to the promoter/ promoter group of HDFC.

