Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg30 -220521

|
|
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
|
|
www.hdfc.com
|
Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/64
|
|
May 22, 2021
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
P. J. Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
|
Dalal Street
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
|
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
|
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
|
DCS - Listing Department
|
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to the above-mentioned regulations, we wish to inform you that the Corporation participated in the virtual investor meeting/conference call as given below:
|
Date
|
Organised by
|
Type of Meeting/Event
|
Location
|
May 19, 2021
|
Jefferies India Private
|
Investor Conference Call
|
Conference Call
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
May 20, 2021 -
|
CLSA Limited
|
Investor Conference
|
Virtual Conference
|
May 21, 2021
|
|
"NBFC/HFC Conference"
|
A copy of the investor presentation has already been forwarded to you and is placed on the website of the Corporation.
We request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thank you.
Yours faithfully,
For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
Ajay Agarwal
Company Secretary
Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.
Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA. Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916
Disclaimer
HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 18:34:06 UTC.