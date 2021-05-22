Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg30 -220521

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/64 May 22, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the above-mentioned regulations, we wish to inform you that the Corporation participated in the virtual investor meeting/conference call as given below:

Date Organised by Type of Meeting/Event Location May 19, 2021 Jefferies India Private Investor Conference Call Conference Call Limited May 20, 2021 - CLSA Limited Investor Conference Virtual Conference May 21, 2021 "NBFC/HFC Conference"

A copy of the investor presentation has already been forwarded to you and is placed on the website of the Corporation.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Ajay Agarwal

Company Secretary

