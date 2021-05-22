Log in
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Reg30 -220521

05/22/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/64

May 22, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the above-mentioned regulations, we wish to inform you that the Corporation participated in the virtual investor meeting/conference call as given below:

Date

Organised by

Type of Meeting/Event

Location

May 19, 2021

Jefferies India Private

Investor Conference Call

Conference Call

Limited

May 20, 2021 -

CLSA Limited

Investor Conference

Virtual Conference

May 21, 2021

"NBFC/HFC Conference"

A copy of the investor presentation has already been forwarded to you and is placed on the website of the Corporation.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Ajay Agarwal

Company Secretary

Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA. Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 18:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 188 B 2 578 M 2 578 M
Net income 2021 113 B 1 553 M 1 553 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,3x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 4 539 B 62 301 M 62 329 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 24,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 095
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renu Sud Karnad Managing Director & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Jamshed Jiji Irani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.68%62 301
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION37.77%67 593
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES25.89%34 748
FIRSTRAND LIMITED5.13%21 576
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED14.31%13 573
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-14.23%12 281