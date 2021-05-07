Housing Development Finance : Standalone audited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021

In terms of the requirement as per RBI notification no. RBI/2019-20/170 DOR (NBFC).CC.PD.No.109/22.10.106/2019-20 dated March 13, 2020 on Implementation of Indian Accounting Standards, Housing Finance Companies are required to create an impairment reserve for any shortfall in impairment allowances under Ind AS 109 and IRAC norms (including provision on standard assets). The impairment allowances under Ind AS 109 made by the Corporation exceeds the total provision required under IRAC as at March 31, 2021 and accordingly, no amount is required to be transferred to impairment reserve.

During the year, the Corporation raised additional capital through a Qualified Institutions Placement of 5,68,18,181 equity shares at a price of ₹ 1,760.00 per share and 1,70,57,400 convertible warrants at an issue price of ₹ 180.00 per warrant with a right to exchange one warrant with one equity share of ₹ 2 each, any time before the expiry of 36 months from the date of allotment, at an exercise price of ₹ 2,165.00 per warrant. Consequent to the issuance, the paid up share capital of the Corporation has increased by ₹ 11.36 Crore and other equity has increased by ₹ 10,273.33 Crore after charging issue related expenses.

During the year, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Directors of the Corporation approved grant of 3,84,21,531 stock options representing 3,84,21,531 equity shares of ₹ 2 each, at a weighted average grant price of ₹ 1,809.25 per equity share (being the market price as defined in the applicable SEBI Regulations), to its eligible employees and whole-time directors under HDFC Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2020. The total charge for share based payment to employees for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 is ₹ 144.27 Crore and for the year ended March 31, 2021 is ₹ 338.42 Crore.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation has allotted 37,50,531 equity shares of ₹ 2 each pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain employees/ directors.

During the year, the National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Limited (formerly Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Limited) (HDFC ERGO Health) with and into HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited (HDFC ERGO), subsidiaries of the Corporation and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued final approval for the merger. Consequently, HDFC ERGO Health has been merged with HDFC ERGO from appointed date i.e. March 1, 2020. As at the end of this quarter the Corporation's holding in HDFC ERGO, the merged entity is 50.56 per cent. As per the directions of RBI, the Corporation is required to reduce its shareholding in the merged entity to 50 per cent or below within 6 months post amalgamation.