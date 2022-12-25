Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
2621.75 INR   -0.85%
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted start on oil price rise, rate hike fears

12/25/2022 | 09:39pm EST
BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set for a muted start on Monday due to the rise in oil prices and U.S. data that showed the Federal Reserve would likely not be dissuaded from continuing interest rate hikes.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.15% at 17,890.50, as of 7:45 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities settled to a moderately higher close on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in 13 months.

However, demand is probably not cooling fast enough to discourage the Fed from rate hikes next year, which may end up pushing the economy into a recession.

Asian markets were off to a mixed start in the last week of the year, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index down 0.04%.

Adding to concerns in domestic equities could be oil prices, which rose after Russia said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports. Brent crude hovered around $84.

Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

Foreign institutional investors sold 7.07 billion rupees ($85.4 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought about 34 billion rupees ($410.6 million) worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Stocks To Watch:

** New Delhi Television: Adani Group will control 64.71% of NDTV after the broadcaster's founders decide to sell 27.26% of their stake.

** HDFC: IFC to invest in the company via a $400 million loan.

** Tata Motors: Delhi Transport Corporation signs a definitive agreement for operating 1,500 electric buses.

** United Breweries: National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld a Competition Commission of India order imposing a 7.52 billion rupees fine on the brewer for price-coordination in the beer market in India.

** ICICI Bank: Former CEO of the bank Chanda Kochhar arrested in a loan fraud case. ($1 = 82.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.04% 0.6712 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.2069 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.735 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.06265 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED -0.85% 2621.75 End-of-day quote.1.35%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 0.44% 882.7 Delayed Quote.18.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012075 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -1.32% 616.294 Real-time Quote.-20.87%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.29% 5554.99 Real-time Quote.-11.26%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 3.23% 350.5 Delayed Quote.193.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.6262 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.47% 719.1498 Real-time Quote.8.64%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -4.07% 378.3 End-of-day quote.-21.57%
UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED -1.33% 1697.1 End-of-day quote.7.22%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.47% 69.68 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.4.10%
Financials
Sales 2023 239 B 2 890 M 2 890 M
Net income 2023 158 B 1 904 M 1 904 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 4 787 B 57 770 M 57 770 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 20,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 599
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 621,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Managing Director
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.35%57 770
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-16.61%77 862
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-15.54%26 667
FIRSTRAND LIMITED4.34%20 940
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.21.78%15 008
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.89%12 980