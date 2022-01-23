Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

India's HDFC Capital raises $1.8 billion from ADIA, others for low-cost housing

01/23/2022 | 05:02am EST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's HDFC Capital, a private equity investment manager, said on Sunday it has raised $1.8 billion from investors, lead by a unit of sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), for its third low-cost housing fund.

This includes an upfront amount of $1.2 billion with an additional $600 million committed towards reinvestment of the principal amount, the company said in a statement.

HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 3 will provide long-term finance to develop about 280 million square feet of affordable and mid-income housing projects across India. It will also invest in low-cost housing-related technology companies, it said.

A unit of lender Housing Development and Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd, HDFC Capital has a long-term plan to fund the development of one million affordable homes in India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Housing for All' campaign.

"In India, housing will play an even more important role as a catalyst for growth," said Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC Ltd, in the statement.

Together with its first two funds, in which ADIA has also invested, HDFC Capital has a $3 billion funding platform, making it one of the biggest in the world for affordable housing.

This builds on the success of previous funds, and addresses the significant demand for affordable housing in India, said Khadem AlRemeithi, executive director, real estate and infrastructure department, ADIA.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED -0.31% 1725.5 End-of-day quote.-1.99%
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED -0.99% 2369.4 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -1.35% 641.25 End-of-day quote.-1.16%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 0.90% 2592.05 End-of-day quote.0.20%
SIEMENS LTD -2.22% 2343.95 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 214 B 2 878 M 2 878 M
Net income 2022 137 B 1 836 M 1 836 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 4 694 B 63 162 M 63 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 226
Free-Float -
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 592,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Managing Director
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.20%63 162
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.06%100 237
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-0.96%32 962
FIRSTRAND LIMITED4.38%23 612
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.38%15 432
ABSA GROUP LIMITED6.18%8 915