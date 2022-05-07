Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-05
2151.35 INR   -2.84%
04:13aIndia's HDFC raises home loan interest rate
RE
05/04HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Audited financial results - advertisement - May 2, 2022
PU
05/03Housing Development Finance's Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q4
MT
Summary 
Summary

India's HDFC raises home loan interest rate

05/07/2022 | 04:13am EDT
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's top housing finance firm HDFC Ltd said it would raise its retail prime lending rate on home loans by 30 basis points with effect from May 9, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Several lenders have increased lending and deposit rates after India's central bank in a surprise move on Wednesday raised its main lending rate off record lows to contain rising inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40%, in its first change in the rate in two years and its first rate hike in nearly four years.

Last month, HDFC and HDFC Bank, the country's largest private-sector lender, floated merger plans to create a financial services behemoth to tap rising demand for credit.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
