Indian shares hit record highs as COVID-19 restrictions ease

BENGALURU, June 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record
highs on Friday, fuelled by financials and energy stocks, as
more states eased pandemic restrictions, with investors
confident that high U.S. inflation was transitory following the
latest reading.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.51% to
15,819.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.56%
to 52,595.48 by 0455 GMT. Both the indexes are set to post their
fourth straight weekly gain.
"The debate over the nature of inflation in the U.S. —
whether transitory or structural — continues. ..For now, the
market is strongly on the side of equity bulls who believe that
the high inflation is transitory and will soon stabilise," V K
Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial
Services, said in a note.
U.S. consumer price index data released on Thursday fitted
in with Federal Reserve's repeated assertion that higher
inflation will be transitory, offering relief to global stock
markets.
Meanwhile, daily cases of the novel coronavirus in India
stayed below the 100,000-mark for a fourth straight day, with
the health ministry's data on Friday showing 91,702 new
infections.
The southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to the tech hub
Bengaluru, announced on Thursday it would ease some pandemic
curbs in a phased manner.
The country's richest state Maharashtra, Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat and the Indian capital New
Delhi have already announced similar relaxations.
In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries Ltd and
HDFC Ltd gained 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Shares of
Reliance have risen in five of the last eight trading sessions.
Investors now look to India's industrial output data for
April, which will be released later in the day.
