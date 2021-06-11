Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares hit record highs as COVID-19 restrictions ease

06/11/2021 | 01:38am EDT
BENGALURU, June 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Friday, fuelled by financials and energy stocks, as more states eased pandemic restrictions, with investors confident that high U.S. inflation was transitory following the latest reading.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.51% to 15,819.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.56% to 52,595.48 by 0455 GMT. Both the indexes are set to post their fourth straight weekly gain.

"The debate over the nature of inflation in the U.S. — whether transitory or structural — continues. ..For now, the market is strongly on the side of equity bulls who believe that the high inflation is transitory and will soon stabilise," V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said in a note.

U.S. consumer price index data released on Thursday fitted in with Federal Reserve's repeated assertion that higher inflation will be transitory, offering relief to global stock markets.

Meanwhile, daily cases of the novel coronavirus in India stayed below the 100,000-mark for a fourth straight day, with the health ministry's data on Friday showing 91,702 new infections.

The southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to the tech hub Bengaluru, announced on Thursday it would ease some pandemic curbs in a phased manner.

The country's richest state Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat and the Indian capital New Delhi have already announced similar relaxations.

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Ltd gained 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Shares of Reliance have risen in five of the last eight trading sessions.

Investors now look to India's industrial output data for April, which will be released later in the day. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED -1.33% 2584.7 End-of-day quote.1.02%
NIFTY 50 0.55% 15817.45 Delayed Quote.11.83%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.61% 2217.45 Delayed Quote.9.96%
SENSEX 30 0.69% 52300.47 Real-time Quote.9.53%
Financials
Sales 2021 188 B 2 572 M 2 572 M
Net income 2021 113 B 1 549 M 1 549 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 4 624 B 63 246 M 63 351 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 24,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 095
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 560,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renu Sud Karnad Managing Director & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Jamshed Jiji Irani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.02%63 246
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION40.49%69 993
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES34.96%37 510
FIRSTRAND LIMITED9.72%23 631
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED16.13%14 625
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION1.26%13 716