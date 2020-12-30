Indian shares pause after record run as financials slip on profit-taking

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares were flat on
Wednesday after a series of record highs as investors booked
profits in high-flying financial stocks, defying a more upbeat
sentiment in broader Asian markets.
Stock markets in India and around the world have rebounded
strongly from the pandemic lows of March, thanks to COVID-19
vaccine development and measures from global central banks to
cushion the economic fallout from the crisis.
Analysts have warned that while stocks remain overvalued,
the market could continue to rise in the absence of any negative
news.
"We're seeing some ... tapering of inflows in the year-end.
I don't see any deep correction happening, unless there is some
really bad news which will cause withdrawal of liquidity," said
Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital
Investment Advisors in Mumbai. "While there is a lot of
over-valuation, there is also a lot of liquidity support."
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.26% at 13,897.60
by 0500 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.25% down at
47,493.34. Both indexes had closed at record highs in the last
two sessions.
The Nifty Bank index snapped a five-session
winning streak, slipping 0.6%. Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd
fell as much as 1.09% and was the top drag to the
Nifty, while ICICI Bank was down 0.7%.
The Nifty PSU bank index slipped more than 1%.
State Bank of India, up more than 12% this month, fell
nearly 2%.
Bucking the trend, the Nifty auto and IT
indexes added 0.5% each.
Other Asian shares hit record highs as hopes of a strong
economic recovery next year and little sign of policymakers
winding back massive stimulus efforts fuelled global risk
appetite.
