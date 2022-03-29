Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares rise as oil slips; financials, autos lead gains

03/29/2022 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, March 29 (Reuters) - Financials and automakers led India's blue-chip stock indexes higher on Tuesday, taking cues from a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors drew support from lower oil prices and with Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 17,296.75, as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.46% to 57,860.32.

The Nifty Financial Services index rose as much as 0.8%, lifted by mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, while a 1.2% jump in top carmaker Maruti Suzuki boosted the Nifty Auto index by 0.9%.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED -1.58% 2267.75 End-of-day quote.-12.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.91% 111.03 Delayed Quote.51.78%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.76% 7544.95 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
NIFTY 50 0.33% 17269 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
S&P 500 0.71% 4575.52 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
SENSEX 30 0.40% 57593.49 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.05% 89 Delayed Quote.34.64%
WTI 0.59% 104.695 Delayed Quote.49.48%
All news about HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
12:02aIndian shares rise as oil slips; financials, autos lead gains
RE
03/25Housing Development Finance Divests Minority Stake in Hindustan Oil Exploration
MT
03/23HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : HDFC Ltd Approves Retail Home Loans over ₹ Two Lakh Cr..
PU
03/23Housing Development Finance's Annual Retail Home Loans Reach Over $39 Million as of Mar..
MT
03/23Indian Indices End in the Red Zone; Hindalco Industries Climbs 3%
MT
03/23Financial, auto stocks drive Indian shares lower as investors weigh higher oil prices
RE
03/17Housing Development Finance Unit to Acquire Minority Stake in Real Estate Brokerage Fir..
MT
03/17Indian Indices End on Positive Note Following US Fed's Interest Rate Increase; Housing ..
MT
03/17Indian shares end week 4% higher on financials boost, Fed hike
RE
03/13Housing Development Finance Arm Sells Entire Stake in Xpedize Ventures
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 209 B 2 749 M 2 749 M
Net income 2022 134 B 1 768 M 1 768 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 4 111 B 54 048 M 54 048 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 226
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 267,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Managing Director
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-12.34%54 774
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.83%105 969
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-3.70%31 940
FIRSTRAND LIMITED25.99%28 530
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED10.54%17 708
ABSA GROUP LIMITED25.86%10 731