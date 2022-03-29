Indian shares rise as oil slips; financials, autos lead gains

BENGALURU, March 29 (Reuters) - Financials and automakers led India's blue-chip stock indexes higher on Tuesday, taking cues from a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors drew support from lower oil prices and with Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 17,296.75, as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.46% to 57,860.32.

The Nifty Financial Services index rose as much as 0.8%, lifted by mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, while a 1.2% jump in top carmaker Maruti Suzuki boosted the Nifty Auto index by 0.9%.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)