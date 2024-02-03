HOV Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

February 03, 2024 at 01:09 am EST Share

HOV Services Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 39.91 million compared to INR 30.17 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 44.07 million compared to INR 34.45 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6.34 million compared to INR 4.89 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.5 compared to INR 0.37 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.5 compared to INR 0.37 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.5 compared to INR 0.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.5 compared to INR 0.39 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 118.55 million compared to INR 89.23 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 131.12 million compared to INR 122.9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 18.78 million compared to INR 37.33 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.46 compared to INR 3 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.46 compared to INR 3 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 1.49 compared to INR 2.96 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 1.49 compared to INR 2.96 a year ago.