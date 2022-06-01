HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : REPORTS FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K 06/01/2022 | 09:52am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES REPORTS FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS 161% Year-over-Year Increase in Pretax Profit Gross Margin Percentage Increased 520 Basis Points Year-over-Year 5% Increase in Consolidated Dollar Amount of Contracts 16% Increase in Consolidated Backlog Dollars to $2.06 Billion Early Retirement of $100 Million of Senior Secured Notes MATAWAN, NJ, June 1, 2022 - Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal second quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2022. RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022: ● Total revenues were $702.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $703.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, total revenues were $1.27 billion compared with $1.28 billion in the same period during the prior year. ● Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 520 basis points to 23.3% for the three months ended April 30, 2022 compared with 18.1% during the same period a year ago. During the first half of fiscal 2022, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 21.8%, up 410 basis points, compared with 17.7% during the same period a year ago. ● Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 530 basis points to 26.6% during the fiscal 2022 second quarter compared with 21.3% in last year's second quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 24.7%, up 370 basis points, compared with 21.0% in the same period of the previous year. ● Total SG&A was $68.2 million, or 9.7% of total revenues, in the fiscal 2022 second quarter compared with $82.6 million, or 11.7% of total revenues, in the previous year's second quarter. During the first six months of fiscal 2022, total SG&A was $140.4 million, or 11.1% of total revenues, compared with $146.3 million, or 11.4% of total revenues, in the same period of the prior fiscal year. ● Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues improved by 130 basis points to 4.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 6.2% during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. For the first half of fiscal 2022, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues improved 180 basis points to 4.8% compared with 6.6% in the first half of the previous fiscal year. 1 ● Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $80.9 million, up 160.8%, compared with $31.0 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first six month of fiscal 2022, income before income taxes increased 129.9% to $116.3 million compared with $50.6 million during the same period of the prior fiscal year. ● Adjusted pretax income, which is income before income taxes excluding $0.6 million of land-related charges and $6.8 million loss on extinguishment of debt, was $88.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $31.1 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2022, adjusted pretax income was $123.8 million compared with $52.6 million during the first six months of fiscal 2021. ● Net income was $62.4 million, or $8.39 per diluted common share, for the three months ended April 30, 2022 compared with net income, including the $468.6 million benefit of the valuation allowance reduction, of $488.7 million, or $69.65 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2022, net income was $87.2 million, or $11.44 per diluted common share, compared with net income, including the $468.6 million benefit of the valuation allowance reduction, of $507.6 million, or $72.71 per diluted common share in the same period during fiscal 2021. ● Net income was $62.4 million, or $8.39 per diluted common share, for the three months ended April 30, 2022 compared with net income, excluding the $468.6 million benefit of the valuation allowance reduction, of $20.0 million or $2.85 per diluted common share in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2022, net income was $87.2 million, or $11.44 per diluted common share, compared with net income, excluding the $468.6 million benefit of the valuation allowance reduction, of $39.0 million, or $5.58 per diluted common share in the same period during fiscal 2021. ● Consolidated contract dollars in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.9% to $860.5 million (1,525 homes) compared with $820.4 million (1,771 homes) in the same quarter last year. Contract dollars, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures(1), for the three months ended April 30, 2022 were $975.2 million (1,689 homes) compared with $930.2 million (1,960 homes) in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. ● Consolidated contract dollars in the first half of fiscal 2022 increased 2.5% to $1.66 billion (3,076 homes) compared with $1.62 billion (3,549 homes) in the same period last year. Contract dollars, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures(1), for the six months ended April 30, 2022 were $1.85 billion (3,348 homes) compared with $1.83 billion (3,922 homes) in the first half of fiscal 2021. ● Consolidated contracts per community were at a strong, above historical average pace of 15.0 for the second quarter ended April 30, 2022 compared to the white-hot pace of 18.3 contracts per community in last year's second quarter. Contracts per community, including domesticunconsolidated joint ventures, decreased to 14.1 contracts per community for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which is above the historical average pace, compared with 16.8 contracts per community for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. ● As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, consolidated community count was up 5.2% to 102 communities, compared with 97 communities at April 30, 2021. Community count, including domesticunconsolidated joint ventures, was 120 as of April 30, 2022, compared with 117 communities at the end of the previous year's second quarter. ● The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of April 30, 2022, increased 16.1% to $2.06 billion compared with $1.77 billion as of April 30, 2021. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2022, increased 14.6% to $2.34 billion compared with $2.04 billion as of April 30, 2021. 2 ● Sale of home revenues increased to $685.8 million (1,353 homes) in the fiscal 2022 second quarter compared with $679.5 million (1,618 homes) in the previous year's second quarter. During the fiscal 2022 second quarter, sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased to $772.8 million (1,495 homes) compared with $770.6 million (1,773 homes) during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. ● For the first half of fiscal 2022, sale of homes revenues were $1.24 billion (2,527 homes) compared with $1.24 billion (3,003) homes in the first six months of the previous year. For the first half of the fiscal 2022, sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, were $1.39 billion (2,778 homes) compared with $1.39 billion (3,277 homes) during the same period of fiscal 2021. ● The contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 17% for the second quarter ended April 30, 2022 compared with 16% in the fiscal 2021 second quarter. The contract cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 16% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 15% in the second quarter of the prior year. (1)When we refer to "Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures", we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF APRIL 30, 2022: ● During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, land and land development spending was $154.8 million compared with $175.0 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the first half of fiscal 2022, land and land development spending was $349.6 million compared with $353.6 million in the same period one year ago. ● After early retirement of $100 million of senior secured notes in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 in addition to the $181 million of senior secured notes retired in fiscal 2021, total liquidity as of April 30, 2022 was $282.2 million, above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million. ● In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, approximately 3,200 lots were put under option or acquired in 28 consolidated communities. ● As of April 30, 2022, the total controlled consolidated lots increased 19.3% to 33,501 compared with 28,077 lots at the end of the second quarter of the previous year. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 5.8 years' supply. FINANCIAL GUIDANCE(2): The Company is reiterating its financial guidance for the full year of fiscal 2022 and is providing guidance for the third quarter of 2022. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including further deterioration in the supply chain, material increase in mortgage rates, or increased inflation and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $46.02 at April 29, 2022. 3 ● For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, total revenues are expected to be between $780 million and $830 million, gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 24.0% and 26.0% and adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $70 million and $85 million. ● For fiscal 2022, total revenues are expected to be between $2.80 billion and $3.00 billion, gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 23.5% and 25.5%, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $260 million and $310 million, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $410 million and $460 million and fully diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $26.50 and $32.00. At the midpoint of our guidance, we anticipate our shareholders' equity to increase by approximately 105% by October 31, 2022. ● Continue to focus on leverage levels and anticipate reducing senior secured notes by at least an additional $100 million during the second half of fiscal 2022. (2)The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results. COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT: "Despite continued challenges due to supply chain disruptions, labor tightness, increasing mortgage rates and permitting/inspection delays, we are pleased our adjusted pretax income increased 184% year over year and was above the high end of our guidance range. We also reduced our senior secured notes by an additional $100 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022," stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "New homes sales face a persistent headwind from rising mortgage rates, increasing home prices and fears of a recession. Despite those concerns, demand for our homes throughout the second quarter of fiscal 2022 remained strong. During the second quarter of 2022 our contracts per community were 15.0, which was above the pre-Covid 2019 second quarter pace of 10.5 and the normal historical average (1997 through 2002) second quarter pace of 13.5 contracts per community." "We already have over 100% of our expected third and fourth quarter deliveries in contract backlog and we are beginning to build our fiscal 2023 backlog. This provides us with a high level of confidence that we are on track to achieve our adjusted profit guidance for fiscal 2022. Since August of 2021, we have paid off $281 million of senior secured notes prior to their maturity and anticipate paying off at least another $100 million of senior secured notes in the second half of fiscal 2022. Additionally, by the end of 2022, we expect our equity to increase year over year by more than 100% to approximately $365 million. We remain focused on increasing profitability and further strengthening our balance sheet," concluded Mr. Hovnanian. WEBCAST INFORMATION: Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The webcast can be accessed live through the "Investor Relations" section of Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com . For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the "Past Events" section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com . The archive will be available for 12 months. ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities. Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com. 4 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes ("EBIT") and before depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and before inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt ("Adjusted EBITDA") are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release. Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release. Adjusted pretax income, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted pretax income to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release. Total liquidity is comprised of $149.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, $7.8 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of April 30, 2022. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company's goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to geopolitical events, changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (3) the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 and the measures that governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it, as well as continuing macroeconomic effects of the pandemic; (4) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (5) the seasonality of the Company's business; (6) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (7) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (8) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (9) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (10) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) high leverage and restrictions on the Company's operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company's outstanding indebtedness; (18) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (19) the Company's sources of liquidity; (20) changes in credit ratings; (21) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (22) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (23) significant influence of the Company's controlling stockholders; (24) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (25) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; (26) increases in inflation; and (27) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. 5 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2022 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $702,537 $703,162 $1,267,850 $1,277,826 Costs and expenses (1) 617,968 674,771 1,156,071 1,231,766 Loss on extinguishment of debt (6,795 ) - (6,795 ) - Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,171 2,641 11,362 4,557 Income before income taxes 80,945 31,032 116,346 50,617 Income tax provision (benefit) 18,510 (457,644 ) 29,103 (457,018 ) Net income 62,435 488,676 87,243 507,635 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 - 5,338 - Net income available to common stockholders $59,766 $488,676 $81,905 $507,635 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $8.50 $71.11 $11.62 $74.00 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,396 6,248 6,392 6,236 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $8.39 $69.65 $11.44 $72.71 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,477 6,368 6,492 6,331 (1) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2022 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt to income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income before income taxes $80,945 $31,032 $116,346 $50,617 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 565 81 664 1,958 Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,795 - 6,795 - Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt (1) $88,305 $31,113 $123,805 $52,575 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. 6 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2022 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $685,823 $679,515 $1,237,189 $1,230,880 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 503,466 535,017 931,339 972,389 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 182,357 144,498 305,850 258,491 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 21,678 21,704 35,402 38,421 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 160,679 122,794 270,448 220,070 Land charges 565 81 664 1,958 Homebuilding gross margin $160,114 $122,713 $269,784 $218,112 Homebuilding Gross margin percentage 23.3 % 18.1 % 21.8 % 17.7 % Homebuilding Gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 26.6 % 21.3 % 24.7 % 21.0 % Homebuilding Gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 23.4 % 18.1 % 21.9 % 17.9 % Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $365 $1,549 $399 $4,911 Land and lot sales cost of sales, excluding interest and land charges (1) 216 1,517 260 3,783 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 149 32 139 1,128 Land and lot sales interest - 21 21 469 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest and excluding land charges $149 $11 $118 $659 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. 7 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $62,435 $488,676 $87,243 $507,635 Income tax provision (benefit) 18,510 (457,644 ) 29,103 (457,018 ) Interest expense 34,103 43,758 61,241 84,898 EBIT (1) 115,048 74,790 177,587 135,515 Depreciation and amortization 1,314 1,484 2,489 2,822 EBITDA (2) 116,362 76,274 180,076 138,337 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 565 81 664 1,958 Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,795 - 6,795 - Adjusted EBITDA (3) $123,722 $76,355 $187,535 $140,295 Interest incurred $33,872 $41,870 $66,655 $83,327 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 3.65 1.82 2.81 1.68 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2022 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $63,804 $65,327 $58,159 $65,010 Plus interest incurred 33,872 41,870 66,655 83,327 Less interest expensed 34,103 43,758 61,241 84,898 Less interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) - 3,667 - 3,667 Interest capitalized at end of period (2) $63,573 $59,772 $63,573 $59,772 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the six months ended April 30, 2021. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest. 8 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) April 30, October 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $149,431 $245,970 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 14,283 16,089 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,140,199 1,019,541 Land and land options held for future development or sale 152,796 135,992 Consolidated inventory not owned 199,172 98,727 Total inventories 1,492,167 1,254,260 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 67,344 60,897 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 39,420 39,934 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,559 18,736 Prepaid expenses and other assets 61,155 56,186 Total homebuilding 1,845,359 1,692,072 Financial services 138,253 202,758 Deferred tax assets, net 400,557 425,678 Total assets $2,384,169 $2,320,508 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $196,192 $125,089 Accounts payable and other liabilities 407,926 426,381 Customers' deposits 100,445 68,295 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 123,793 62,762 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 1,149,129 1,248,373 Accrued Interest 28,367 28,154 Total homebuilding 2,005,852 1,959,054 Financial services 116,980 182,219 Income taxes payable 2,938 3,851 Total liabilities 2,125,770 2,145,124 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,105,811 shares at April 30, 2022 and 6,066,164 shares at October 31, 2021 61 61 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 704,215 shares at April 30, 2022 and 686,876 shares at October 31, 2021 7 7 Paid in capital - common stock 723,319 722,118 Accumulated deficit (485,323 ) (567,228 ) Treasury stock - at cost - 470,430 shares of Class A common stock and 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 (115,360 ) (115,360 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity 258,003 174,897 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 396 487 Total equity 258,399 175,384 Total liabilities and equity $2,384,169 $2,320,508 (1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2021 9 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $685,823 $679,515 $1,237,189 $1,230,880 Land sales and other revenues 1,008 1,919 1,646 5,721 Total homebuilding 686,831 681,434 1,238,835 1,236,601 Financial services 15,706 21,728 29,015 41,225 Total revenues 702,537 703,162 1,267,850 1,277,826 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 503,682 536,534 931,599 976,172 Cost of sales interest 21,678 21,725 35,423 38,890 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 565 81 664 1,958 Total cost of sales 525,925 558,340 967,686 1,017,020 Selling, general and administrative 46,501 42,204 89,247 82,429 Total homebuilding expenses 572,426 600,544 1,056,933 1,099,449 Financial services 10,792 11,361 21,192 21,715 Corporate general and administrative 21,684 40,382 51,119 63,865 Other interest 12,425 22,033 25,818 46,008 Other operations 641 451 1,009 729 Total expenses 617,968 674,771 1,156,071 1,231,766 Loss on extinguishment of debt (6,795 ) - (6,795 ) - Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,171 2,641 11,362 4,557 Income before income taxes 80,945 31,032 116,346 50,617 State and federal income tax provision (benefit): State 2,587 (91,374 ) 5,130 (90,748 ) Federal 15,923 (366,270 ) 23,973 (366,270 ) Total income taxes 18,510 (457,644 ) 29,103 (457,018 ) Net income 62,435 488,676 87,243 507,635 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 - 5,338 - Net income available to common stockholders $59,766 $488,676 $81,905 $507,635 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $8.50 $71.11 $11.62 $74.00 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,396 6,248 6,392 6,236 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $8.39 $69.65 $11.44 $72.71 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,477 6,368 6,492 6,331 10 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 87 64 35.9 % 78 42 85.7 % 249 142 75.4 % Dollars $64,464 $49,948 29.1 % $55,048 $28,686 91.9 % $197,523 $105,828 86.6 % Avg. Price $740,966 $780,438 (5.1 )% $705,744 $683,000 3.3 % $793,265 $745,268 6.4 % Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 264 242 9.1 % 191 216 (11.6 )% 618 585 5.6 % Dollars $162,134 $152,237 6.5 % $128,704 $112,124 14.8 % $407,936 $350,183 16.5 % Avg. Price $614,144 $629,079 (2.4 )% $673,843 $519,093 29.8 % $660,091 $598,603 10.3 % Midwest (IL, OH) Home 144 225 (36.0 )% 155 203 (23.6 )% 599 673 (11.0 )% Dollars $55,041 $80,541 (31.7 )% $56,690 $64,010 (11.4 )% $197,667 $208,841 (5.4 )% Avg. Price $382,229 $357,960 6.8 % $365,742 $315,320 16.0 % $329,995 $310,314 6.3 % Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 213 153 39.2 % 150 167 (10.2 )% 608 392 55.1 % Dollars $132,871 $66,485 99.9 % $73,154 $80,863 (9.5 )% $352,101 $185,139 90.2 % Avg. Price $623,808 $434,542 43.6 % $487,693 $484,210 0.7 % $579,113 472,293 22.6 % Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 541 829 (34.7 )% 555 633 (12.3 )% 1,220 1,416 (13.8 )% Dollars $273,858 $319,618 (14.3 )% $231,656 $217,165 6.7 % $597,783 $540,321 10.6 % Avg. Price $506,207 $385,546 31.3 % $417,396 $343,073 21.7 % $489,986 $381,583 28.4 % West (CA) Home 276 258 7.0 % 224 357 (37.3 )% 502 689 (27.1 )% Dollars $172,177 $151,571 13.6 % $140,571 $176,667 (20.4 )% $307,315 $384,089 (20.0 )% Avg. Price $623,830 $587,484 6.2 % $627,549 $494,866 26.8 % $612,181 $557,459 9.8 % Consolidated Total Home 1,525 1,771 (13.9 )% 1,353 1,618 (16.4 )% 3,796 3,897 (2.6 )% Dollars $860,545 $820,400 4.9 % $685,823 $679,515 0.9 % $2,060,325 $1,774,401 16.1 % Avg. Price $564,292 $463,241 21.8 % $506,891 $419,972 20.7 % $542,762 $455,325 19.2 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 164 189 (13.2 )% 142 155 (8.4 )% 396 476 (16.8 )% Dollars $114,673 $109,806 4.4 % $86,974 $91,067 (4.5 )% $278,006 $266,673 4.2 % Avg. Price $699,226 $580,984 20.4 % $612,493 $587,529 4.2 % $702,035 $560,237 25.3 % Grand Total Home 1,689 1,960 (13.8 )% 1,495 1,773 (15.7 )% 4,192 4,373 (4.1 )% Dollars $975,218 $930,206 4.8 % $772,797 $770,582 0.3 % $2,338,331 $2,041,074 14.6 % Avg. Price $577,394 $474,595 21.7 % $516,921 $434,620 18.9 % $557,808 $466,745 19.5 % KSA JV Only Home 51 146 (65.1 )% 0 0 0.0 % 2,191 1,451 51.0 % Dollars $7,895 $22,805 (65.4 )% $0 $0 0.0 % $344,026 $227,851 51.0 % Avg. Price $154,804 $156,199 (0.9 )% $0 $0 0.0 % $157,018 $157,030 (0.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures". 11 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ending Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 183 107 71.0 % 106 95 11.6 % 249 142 75.4 % Dollars $134,532 $83,618 60.9 % $75,405 $59,902 25.9 % $197,523 $105,828 86.6 % Avg. Price $735,148 $781,477 (5.9 )% $711,368 $630,547 12.8 % $793,265 $745,268 6.4 % Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 469 471 (0.4 )% 359 392 (8.4 )% 618 585 5.6 % Dollars $293,850 $296,718 (1.0 )% $228,104 $205,035 11.3 % $407,936 $350,183 16.5 % Avg. Price $626,546 $629,975 (0.5 )% $635,387 $523,048 21.5 % $660,091 $598,603 10.3 % Midwest (IL, OH) Home 311 463 (32.8 )% 317 386 (17.9 )% 599 673 (11.0 )% Dollars $114,834 $159,927 (28.2 )% $111,612 $120,603 (7.5 )% $197,667 $208,841 (5.4 )% Avg. Price $369,241 $345,417 6.9 % $352,088 $312,443 12.7 % $329,995 $310,314 6.3 % Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 441 363 21.5 % 254 269 (5.6 )% 608 392 55.1 % Dollars $259,325 $164,679 57.5 % $128,649 $126,511 1.7 % $352,101 $185,139 90.2 % Avg. Price $588,039 $453,661 29.6 % $506,492 $470,301 7.7 % $579,113 $472,293 22.6 % Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 1,197 1,565 (23.5 )% 1,053 1,215 (13.3 )% 1,220 1,416 (13.8 )% Dollars $563,948 $587,443 (4.0 )% $425,986 $407,347 4.6 % $597,783 $540,321 10.6 % Avg. Price $471,135 $375,363 25.5 % $404,545 $335,265 20.7 % $489,986 $381,583 28.4 % West (CA) Home 475 580 (18.1 )% 438 646 (32.2 )% 502 689 (27.1 )% Dollars $292,318 $325,685 (10.2 )% $267,433 $311,482 (14.1 )% $307,315 $384,089 (20.0 )% Avg. Price $615,406 $561,524 9.6 % $610,578 $482,170 26.6 % $612,181 $557,459 9.8 % Consolidated Total Home 3,076 3,549 (13.3 )% 2,527 3,003 (15.9 )% 3,796 3,897 (2.6 )% Dollars $1,658,807 $1,618,070 2.5 % $1,237,189 $1,230,880 0.5 % $2,060,325 $1,774,401 16.1 % Avg. Price $539,274 $455,923 18.3 % $489,588 $409,883 19.4 % $542,762 $455,325 19.2 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 272 373 (27.1 )% 251 274 (8.4 )% 396 476 (16.8 )% Dollars $186,981 $211,714 (11.7 )% $150,594 $162,180 (7.1 )% $278,006 $266,673 4.2 % Avg. Price $687,430 $567,598 21.1 % $599,976 $591,897 1.4 % $702,035 $560,237 25.3 % Grand Total Home 3,348 3,922 (14.6 )% 2,778 3,277 (15.2 )% 4,192 4,373 (4.1 )% Dollars $1,845,788 $1,829,784 0.9 % $1,387,783 $1,393,060 (0.4 )% $2,338,331 $2,041,074 14.6 % Avg. Price $551,310 $466,544 18.2 % $499,562 $425,102 17.5 % $557,808 $466,745 19.5 % KSA JV Only Home 278 359 (22.6 )% 0 0 0.0 % 2,191 1,451 51.0 % Dollars $43,642 $56,178 (22.3 )% $0 $0 0.0 % $344,026 $227,851 51.0 % Avg. Price $156,986 $156,485 0.3 % $0 $0 0.0 % $157,018 $157,030 (0.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures". 12 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 19 14 35.7 % 0 17 (100.0 )% 38 14 171.4 % (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $19,932 $16,977 17.4 % $0 $23,813 (100.0 )% $32,233 $17,839 80.7 % (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $1,049,053 $1,212,643 (13.5 )% $0 $1,400,765 (100.0 )% $848,237 $1,274,214 (33.4 )% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 63 26 142.3 % 46 33 39.4 % 143 127 12.6 % (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $42,226 $14,962 182.2 % $31,159 $17,923 73.8 % $93,893 $75,401 24.5 % Avg. Price $670,254 $575,462 16.5 % $677,369 $543,121 24.9 % $656,594 $593,709 10.6 % Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 0 0 0.0 % 0 0 0.0 % 0 0 0.0 % (IL, OH) Dollars $0 $0 0.0 % $0 $0 0.0 % $0 $0 0.0 % Avg. Price $0 $0 0.0 % $0 $0 0.0 % $0 $0 0.0 % Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 49 127 (61.4 )% 74 70 5.7 % 172 272 (36.8 )% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $35,101 $69,362 (49.4 )% $45,621 $33,510 36.1 % $130,093 $145,096 (10.3 )% Avg. Price $716,347 $546,157 31.2 % $616,500 $478,714 28.8 % $756,355 $533,441 41.8 % Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 0 0 0.0 % 0 14 (100.0 )% 0 21 (100.0 )% (AZ, TX) Dollars $0 $(17 ) (100.0 )% $0 $8,441 (100.0 )% $0 $12,758 (100.0 )% Avg. Price $0 $0 0.0 % $0 $602,929 (100.0 )% $0 $607,524 (100.0 )% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 33 22 50.0 % 22 21 4.8 % 43 42 2.4 % (CA) Dollars $17,414 $8,522 104.3 % $10,194 $7,380 38.1 % $21,787 $15,579 39.8 % Avg. Price $527,697 $387,364 36.2 % $463,363 $351,429 31.9 % $506,674 $370,929 36.6 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 164 189 (13.2 )% 142 155 (8.4 )% 396 476 (16.8 )% Dollars $114,673 $109,806 4.4 % $86,974 $91,067 (4.5 )% $278,006 $266,673 4.2 % Avg. Price $699,226 $580,984 20.4 % $612,493 $587,529 4.2 % $702,035 $560,237 25.3 % KSA JV Only Home 51 146 (65.1 )% 0 0 0.0 % 2,191 1,451 51.0 % Dollars $7,895 $22,805 (65.4 )% $0 $0 0.0 % $344,026 $227,851 51.0 % Avg. Price $154,804 $156,199 (0.9 )% $0 $0 0.0 % $157,018 157,030 (0.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures". 13 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 32 27 18.5 % 4 31 (87.1 )% 38 14 171.4 % (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $27,738 $34,812 (20.3 )% $5,695 $41,508 (86.3 )% $32,233 $17,839 80.7 % (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $866,813 $1,289,333 (32.8 )% $1,423,750 $1,338,968 6.3 % $848,237 $1,274,214 (33.4 )% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 100 49 104.1 % 73 63 15.9 % 143 127 12.6 % (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $65,964 $28,288 133.2 % $48,679 $32,324 50.6 % $93,893 $75,401 24.5 % Avg. Price $659,640 $577,306 14.3 % $666,836 $513,079 30.0 % $656,594 $593,709 10.6 % Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 0 1 (100.0 )% 0 1 (100.0 )% 0 0 0.0 % (IL, OH) Dollars $0 $409 (100.0 )% $0 $409 (100.0 )% $0 $0 0.0 % Avg. Price $0 $409,000 (100.0 )% $0 $409,000 (100.0 )% $0 $0 0.0 % Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 87 244 (64.3 )% 126 121 4.1 % 172 272 (36.8 )% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $66,626 $127,120 (47.6 )% $74,304 $60,552 22.7 % $130,093 $145,096 (10.3 )% Avg. Price $765,816 $520,984 47.0 % $589,714 $500,430 17.8 % $756,355 $533,441 41.8 % Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 0 4 (100.0 )% 0 29 (100.0 )% 0 21 (100.0 )% (AZ, TX) Dollars $0 $3,135 (100.0 )% $0 $17,180 (100.0 )% $0 $12,758 (100.0 )% Avg. Price $0 $783,750 (100.0 )% $0 $592,414 (100.0 )% $0 $607,524 (100.0 )% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 53 48 10.4 % 48 29 65.5 % 43 42 2.4 % (CA) Dollars $26,653 $17,949 48.5 % $21,916 $10,207 114.7 % $21,787 $15,579 39.8 % Avg. Price $502,887 $373,938 34.5 % $456,583 $351,966 29.7 % $506,674 $370,929 36.6 % Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 272 373 (27.1 )% 251 274 (8.4 )% 396 476 (16.8 )% Dollars $186,981 $211,713 (11.7 )% $150,594 $162,180 (7.1 )% $278,006 $266,673 4.2 % Avg. Price $687,430 $567,595 21.1 % $599,976 $591,898 1.4 % $702,035 $560,237 25.3 % KSA JV Only Home 278 359 (22.6 )% 0 0 0.0 % 2,191 1,451 51.0 % Dollars $43,642 $56,178 (22.3 )% $0 $0 0.0 % $344,026 $227,851 51.0 % Avg. Price $156,986 $156,485 0.3 % $0 $0 0.0 % $157,018 $157,030 (0.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures". 14 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 13:51:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. 09:52a HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : REPORTS FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K PU 09:39a HOVNANIAN : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 09:16a Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results AQ 05/18 Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Co.. AQ 05/02 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 04/11 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : 6 Reasons Why Your Mortgage Approval Could Be Withdrawn PU 04/01 TYPES OF HOME LOANS : Which One Is Right for You? PU 03/30 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A) AQ 03/30 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Appoints Miriam Hernandez-Kakol to Compensation Committee CI 03/29 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K PU