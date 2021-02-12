Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.    HOV

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(HOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hovnanian Enterprises : 2020 Annual Report

02/12/2021 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Annual Report 2020

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Communities

Financial Highlights

2020

Proposed

Communities

Arizona

11

California

13

Delaware

6

Florida

11

Georgia

-

Illinois

2

Maryland

5

New Jersey

31

Ohio

9

Pennsylvania

-

South Carolina

8

Texas

33

Virginia/DC

18

West Virginia

2

Consolidated Total

149

Unconsolidated

Joint Ventures

-

Total

149

Years Ended October 31,

2019 2018

136

Active Selling Communities

8

25

5

8

1

6

8

2

5 - -

44

4 -

116

20

2017

2016

REVENUES AND INCOME (Dollars in Millions)

Total Revenues

  • $2,343.9 $2,016.9

$1,991.2

$2,451.7

$2,752.2

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$55.4

$(39.7)

$8.1

$(45.2) $2.4

Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related

Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on

Extinguishment of Debt(1)

Net Income (Loss)

$50.9 $50.9

$9.9 $(42.1)

$20.4 $4.5

$10.2 $39.0

$(332.2) $(2.8)ASSETS, DEBT AND EQUITY (Dollars in Millions)

Total Assets

Total Recourse Debt(2)

Total Stockholders' Equity Deficit

$1,827.3 $1,431.1 $(436.1)

$1,881.4 $1,480.0 $(489.8)

$1,662.0 $1,439.2 $(453.5)

  • $1,900.9 $2,355.0

  • $1,637.9 $1,625.4

$(460.4) $(128.5)INCOME PER COMMON SHARE(3) (Shares in Thousands)

Assuming Dilution:

Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

$7.03 6,584

$(7.06) 5,968

$0.72 6,072

$(56.23) $(0.48)

5,908

5,898

(1) Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt is not a financial measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See page 3 of this Annual Report for a reconciliation to Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

  • (2) Total Recourse Debt is derived by adding revolving and term loan credit facilities and notes payable, less accrued interest.

  • (3) All share and per share amounts throughout this report have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the March 2019 reverse stock split.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the related consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report.

Communities Under Development(1)

(Dollars In Thousands Except Average Price)

(Unaudited)

Northeast

Deliveries

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

293

11.3%

348

192

81.3%

130

152

(14.5)%

$172,950

(1.0)%

$175,627

$116,889

50.3%

$82,111

$86,557

(5.1)%

$590,273

(11.0)%

$504,675

$608,797

(17.1)%

$631,623

$569,454

10.9%

728

36.0%

755

652

15.8%

557

343

62.4%

$385,862

32.2%

$402,647

$356,674

12.9%

$291,115

$193,387

50.5%

$530,030

(2.8)%

$533,307

$547,046

(2.5)%

$522,648

$563,810

(7.3)%

736

18.6%

727

680

6.9%

596

450

32.4%

$219,266

24.1%

$225,334

$203,734

10.6%

$169,517

$122,681

38.2%

$297,916

4.6%

$309,950

$299,609

3.5%

$284,424

$272,624

4.3%

576

4.0%

548

545

0.6%

298

282

5.7%

$233,645

15.7%

$232,333

$219,860

5.7%

$146,971

$121,921

20.5%

$405,634

11.2%

$423,965

$403,413

5.1%

$493,191

$432,344

14.1%

2,006

31.4%

2,233

1,866

19.7%

1,066

663

60.8%

$677,244

28.9%

$743,301

$627,201

18.5%

$360,225

$230,898

56.0%

$337,609

(1.9)%

$332,871

$336,121

(1.0)%

$337,922

$348,261

(3.0)%

1,001

52.7%

1,075

1,011

6.3%

755

301

150.8%

$411,577

74.4%

$472,786

$425,324

11.2%

$369,887

$124,700

196.6%

$411,166

14.2%

$439,801

$420,696

4.5%

$489,917

$414,286

18.3%

5,340

30.2%

5,686

4,946

15.0%

3,402

2,191

55.3%

$2,100,544

34.0%

$2,252,028

$1,949,682

15.5%

$1,419,826

$880,144

61.3%

$393,360

2.9%

$396,065

$394,194

0.5%

$417,350

$401,709

3.9%

1,629

840

93.9%

728

774

(5.9)%

1,418

461

207.6%

Dollars

$571,926

$431,419

32.6%

$432,602

$485,324

(10.9)%

$356,197

$194,123

83.5%

Avg. Price

$351,090

$513,594

(31.6)%

$594,234

$627,034

(5.2)%

$251,197

$421,091

(40.3)%

Total

Home

8,582

6,180

38.9%

6,414

5,720

12.1%

4,820

2,652

81.7%

Dollars

$3,386,386

$2,531,963

33.7%

$2,684,630

$2,435,006

10.3%

$1,776,023

$1,074,267

65.3%

Avg. Price

$394,592

$409,703

(3.7)%

$418,558

$425,700

(1.7)%

$368,470

$405,078

(9.0)%

Dollars $272,170

Net Contracts(2) Contract Backlog

2020

(NJ, PA)

Home

326

Dollars $171,181

Avg. Price $525,095

Mid-Atlantic

(DE, MD, VA, WV)

Home

990

Dollars $510,229

Avg. Price $515,383

Midwest

(IL, OH)

Home

873

Avg. Price $311,764

Southeast

(FL, GA, SC)

Home

599

Dollars $270,277

Avg. Price $451,214

Southwest

(AZ, TX)

Home

2,636

Dollars $872,630

Avg. Price $331,043

West

(CA)

Home

1,529

Dollars $717,973

Avg. Price $469,570

Consolidated Total

Home Dollars Avg. Price

6,953 $2,814,460 $404,784

Unconsolidated Joint Ventures(3)

Home

Years Ended October 31,

As of October 31,

DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS

Notes:

  • (1) Segment data excludes unconsolidated joint ventures.

  • (2) Net contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

  • (3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures".

Note: All statements in this annual report that are not historical facts should be considered as "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company's goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 and the measures that governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it; (2) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (3) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (4) the seasonality of the Company's business; (5) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (6) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to changes in trade policies and the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with, and retaliatory measures taken by, other countries; (7) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (8) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (9) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (10) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) high leverage and restrictions on the Company's operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company's outstanding indebtedness; (18) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (19) the Company's sources of liquidity; (20) changes in credit ratings; (21) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (22) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (23) significant influence of the Company's controlling stockholders; (24) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (25) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (26) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Five-Year Financial Review

Years Ended October 31,

(In Thousands Except Number of Homes and Per-Share Data)

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Statement of Operations Data:

Total Revenues

$2,343,901

$2,016,916

$1,991,233

$2,451,665

$2,752,247

Inventory Impairment Loss and Land Option Write-Offs

$8,813

$6,288

$3,501

$17,813

$33,353

Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

$16,565

$28,932

$24,033

$(7,047)

$(4,346)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$55,403

$(39,668)

$8,146

$(45,244)

$2,436

Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint

Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (1)

$50,879

$9,910

$20,444

$10,186

$38,989

Net Income (Loss)

$50,928

$(42,117)

$4,520

$(332,193)

$(2,819)

Assuming Dilution:(2)

Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

$7.03

$(7.06)

$0.72

$(56.23)

$(0.48)

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

6,584

5,968

6,072

5,908

5,898

Balance Sheet Data:

Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents

$277,220

$182,266

$232,992

$493,742

$369,713

Total Inventories

$1,195,775

$1,292,485

$1,078,165

$1,009,827

$1,283,084

Total Assets

$1,827,342

$1,881,424

$1,662,042

$1,900,898

$2,354,956

Total Recourse Debt (3)

$1,431,110

$1,479,990

$1,439,235

$1,637,874

$1,625,358

Total Nonrecourse Debt

$135,122

$203,585

$95,557

$77,524

$96,427

Total Stockholders' Equity Deficit

$(436,094)

$(489,776)

$(453,504)

$(460,371)

$(128,510)

Supplemental Financial Data:

Adjusted EBIT (4)

$229,010

$169,837

$183,165

$193,263

$222,347

Adjusted EBITDA (4)

$234,314

$174,009

$186,321

$199,144

$231,173

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (5)

$292,828

$(249,127)

$(66,822)

$301,578

$386,996

Interest Incurred

$176,457

$165,906

$161,048

$160,203

$166,824

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest Incurred

1.33x

1.05x

1.16x

1.24x

1.39x

Financial Statistics:

Average Net Debt/Net Capitalization (6)

158.8%

155.5%

160.8%

125.4%

110.4%

Inventory Turnover (7)

1.9x

1.6x

1.8x

2.1x

1.9x

Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales

Interest Expense and Land Charges (8)

18.4%

18.1%

18.4%

17.2%

16.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4) (9)

10.0%

8.6%

9.4%

8.1%

8.4%

Operating Statistics:

Net Sales Contracts - Homes

6,953

5,340

4,671

5,196

6,109

Net Sales Contracts - Dollars

$2,814,460

$2,100,544

$1,835,213

$2,084,097

$2,519,648

Deliveries - Homes

5,686

4,946

4,847

5,602

6,464

Deliveries - Dollars

$2,252,028

$1,949,682

$1,906,228

$2,340,033

$2,600,790

Backlog - Homes

3,402

2,191

1,826

1,983

2,398

Backlog - Dollars

$1,419,826

$880,144

$745,630

$808,033

$1,069,102

(1) Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes. The reconciliation of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt to Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes is presented on page 3 of this Annual Report. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, Net Income (Loss) and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP that are presented on the financial statements included in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Additionally, the Company's calculation of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt may be different than the calculation used by other companies, and, therefore, comparability may be affected.

  • (2) All share and per share amounts throughout this report have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the March 2019 reverse stock split.

  • (3) Total Recourse Debt is derived by adding revolving and term loan credit facilities and notes payable, less accrued interest.

  • (4) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Net Income (Loss). The reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) is presented on page 3 of this Annual Report. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, Net Income (Loss) and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP that are presented on the financial statements included in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Additionally, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA may be different than the calculation used by other companies, and, therefore, comparability may be affected.

(5) In connection with our adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-18 in November 2018, restricted cash amounts are no longer shown within the operating and investing activities as these balances are now included in the beginning and ending cash balances in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. The adoption also resulted in the reclassification of restricted cash in operating and investing activities in prior periods.

(6) Net Debt excludes mortgage warehouse debt and nonrecourse debt and is net of accrued interest and homebuilding cash and cash equivalents balances. Net Capitalization includes Net Debt, as previously defined, and total stockholders' equity deficit. Calculated based on a five quarter average. The calculation of Average Net Debt/Net Capitalization is presented on page 4 of this Annual Report. The Company's calculation of Average Net Debt/Net Capitalization may be different than the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be affected.

(7) Derived by dividing cost of sales, excluding cost of sales interest, by the five quarter average inventory, excluding inventory not owned and capitalized interest. The calculation of Inventory Turnover is presented on page 5 of this Annual Report. The Company's calculation of Inventory Turnover may be different than the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be affected.

(8) Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage. The reconciliation of Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges to Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage is presented on page 3 of this Annual Report. Homebuilding Gross Margin, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges should be considered in addition to, but not as an alternative to, Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of operating performance. Additionally, the Company's calculation of Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges may be different than the calculation used by other companies, and, therefore, comparability may be affected. (9) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is derived by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total Revenues.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the related consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 22:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
11:14aHOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : 2020 Annual Report
PU
02/08HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : What Is a Ranch Style House? Here Are the Most Common Ch..
PU
01/26HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : Investor Presentation January 2021
PU
01/21HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : What Is the Average Square Footage of a House?
PU
01/19HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material..
AQ
01/15HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : Investor Presentation January 2021
PU
01/15HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : What It Takes to Be a Successful K. Hovnanian Sales Cons..
PU
2020HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : form 10-K)
AQ
2020HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
2020HOVNANIAN : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 344 M - -
Net income 2020 50,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 328 M 328 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 697
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ara K. Hovnanian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Larry Sorsby Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Paul Marabella Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Edward A. Kangas Independent Director
Robert B. Coutts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.76.60%328
LENNAR CORPORATION24.05%28 881
NVR, INC.15.24%17 400
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.22.18%3 959
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION7.26%3 328
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.25.10%2 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ