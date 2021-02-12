Hovnanian Enterprises : 2020 Annual Report 02/12/2021 | 05:14pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Annual Report 2020 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Communities Financial Highlights 2020 Proposed Communities Arizona 11 California 13 Delaware 6 Florida 11 Georgia - Illinois 2 Maryland 5 New Jersey 31 Ohio 9 Pennsylvania - South Carolina 8 Texas 33 Virginia/DC 18 West Virginia 2 Consolidated Total 149 Unconsolidated Joint Ventures - Total 149 Years Ended October 31, 2019 2018 136 Active Selling Communities 8 25 5 8 1 6 8 2 5 - - 44 4 - 116 20 2017 2016 REVENUES AND INCOME (Dollars in Millions) Total Revenues $2,343.9 $2,016.9 $1,991.2 $2,451.7 $2,752.2 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $55.4 $(39.7) $8.1 $(45.2) $2.4 Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(1) Net Income (Loss) $50.9 $50.9 $9.9 $(42.1) $20.4 $4.5 $10.2 $39.0 $(332.2) $(2.8)ASSETS, DEBT AND EQUITY (Dollars in Millions) Total Assets Total Recourse Debt(2) Total Stockholders' Equity Deficit $1,827.3 $1,431.1 $(436.1) $1,881.4 $1,480.0 $(489.8) $1,662.0 $1,439.2 $(453.5) $1,900.9 $2,355.0

$1,637.9 $1,625.4 $(460.4) $(128.5)INCOME PER COMMON SHARE(3) (Shares in Thousands) Assuming Dilution: Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding $7.03 6,584 $(7.06) 5,968 $0.72 6,072 $(56.23) $(0.48) 5,908 5,898 (1) Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt is not a financial measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See page 3 of this Annual Report for a reconciliation to Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Total Recourse Debt is derived by adding revolving and term loan credit facilities and notes payable, less accrued interest.

(3) All share and per share amounts throughout this report have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the March 2019 reverse stock split. This summary should be read in conjunction with the related consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report. Communities Under Development(1) (Dollars In Thousands Except Average Price) (Unaudited) Northeast Deliveries 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 293 11.3% 348 192 81.3% 130 152 (14.5)% $172,950 (1.0)% $175,627 $116,889 50.3% $82,111 $86,557 (5.1)% $590,273 (11.0)% $504,675 $608,797 (17.1)% $631,623 $569,454 10.9% 728 36.0% 755 652 15.8% 557 343 62.4% $385,862 32.2% $402,647 $356,674 12.9% $291,115 $193,387 50.5% $530,030 (2.8)% $533,307 $547,046 (2.5)% $522,648 $563,810 (7.3)% 736 18.6% 727 680 6.9% 596 450 32.4% $219,266 24.1% $225,334 $203,734 10.6% $169,517 $122,681 38.2% $297,916 4.6% $309,950 $299,609 3.5% $284,424 $272,624 4.3% 576 4.0% 548 545 0.6% 298 282 5.7% $233,645 15.7% $232,333 $219,860 5.7% $146,971 $121,921 20.5% $405,634 11.2% $423,965 $403,413 5.1% $493,191 $432,344 14.1% 2,006 31.4% 2,233 1,866 19.7% 1,066 663 60.8% $677,244 28.9% $743,301 $627,201 18.5% $360,225 $230,898 56.0% $337,609 (1.9)% $332,871 $336,121 (1.0)% $337,922 $348,261 (3.0)% 1,001 52.7% 1,075 1,011 6.3% 755 301 150.8% $411,577 74.4% $472,786 $425,324 11.2% $369,887 $124,700 196.6% $411,166 14.2% $439,801 $420,696 4.5% $489,917 $414,286 18.3% 5,340 30.2% 5,686 4,946 15.0% 3,402 2,191 55.3% $2,100,544 34.0% $2,252,028 $1,949,682 15.5% $1,419,826 $880,144 61.3% $393,360 2.9% $396,065 $394,194 0.5% $417,350 $401,709 3.9% 1,629 840 93.9% 728 774 (5.9)% 1,418 461 207.6% Dollars $571,926 $431,419 32.6% $432,602 $485,324 (10.9)% $356,197 $194,123 83.5% Avg. Price $351,090 $513,594 (31.6)% $594,234 $627,034 (5.2)% $251,197 $421,091 (40.3)% Total Home 8,582 6,180 38.9% 6,414 5,720 12.1% 4,820 2,652 81.7% Dollars $3,386,386 $2,531,963 33.7% $2,684,630 $2,435,006 10.3% $1,776,023 $1,074,267 65.3% Avg. Price $394,592 $409,703 (3.7)% $418,558 $425,700 (1.7)% $368,470 $405,078 (9.0)% Dollars $272,170 Net Contracts(2) Contract Backlog 2020 (NJ, PA) Home 326 Dollars $171,181 Avg. Price $525,095 Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 990 Dollars $510,229 Avg. Price $515,383 Midwest (IL, OH) Home 873 Avg. Price $311,764 Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 599 Dollars $270,277 Avg. Price $451,214 Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 2,636 Dollars $872,630 Avg. Price $331,043 West (CA) Home 1,529 Dollars $717,973 Avg. Price $469,570 Consolidated Total Home Dollars Avg. Price 6,953 $2,814,460 $404,784 Unconsolidated Joint Ventures(3) Home Years Ended October 31, As of October 31, DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Segment data excludes unconsolidated joint ventures.

(2) Net contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures". Note: All statements in this annual report that are not historical facts should be considered as "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company's goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 and the measures that governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it; (2) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (3) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (4) the seasonality of the Company's business; (5) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (6) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to changes in trade policies and the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with, and retaliatory measures taken by, other countries; (7) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (8) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (9) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (10) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) high leverage and restrictions on the Company's operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company's outstanding indebtedness; (18) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (19) the Company's sources of liquidity; (20) changes in credit ratings; (21) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (22) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (23) significant influence of the Company's controlling stockholders; (24) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (25) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (26) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. Five-Year Financial Review Years Ended October 31, (In Thousands Except Number of Homes and Per-Share Data) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Statement of Operations Data: Total Revenues $2,343,901 $2,016,916 $1,991,233 $2,451,665 $2,752,247 Inventory Impairment Loss and Land Option Write-Offs $8,813 $6,288 $3,501 $17,813 $33,353 Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures $16,565 $28,932 $24,033 $(7,047) $(4,346) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $55,403 $(39,668) $8,146 $(45,244) $2,436 Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (1) $50,879 $9,910 $20,444 $10,186 $38,989 Net Income (Loss) $50,928 $(42,117) $4,520 $(332,193) $(2,819) Assuming Dilution:(2) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share $7.03 $(7.06) $0.72 $(56.23) $(0.48) Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 6,584 5,968 6,072 5,908 5,898 Balance Sheet Data: Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents $277,220 $182,266 $232,992 $493,742 $369,713 Total Inventories $1,195,775 $1,292,485 $1,078,165 $1,009,827 $1,283,084 Total Assets $1,827,342 $1,881,424 $1,662,042 $1,900,898 $2,354,956 Total Recourse Debt (3) $1,431,110 $1,479,990 $1,439,235 $1,637,874 $1,625,358 Total Nonrecourse Debt $135,122 $203,585 $95,557 $77,524 $96,427 Total Stockholders' Equity Deficit $(436,094) $(489,776) $(453,504) $(460,371) $(128,510) Supplemental Financial Data: Adjusted EBIT (4) $229,010 $169,837 $183,165 $193,263 $222,347 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $234,314 $174,009 $186,321 $199,144 $231,173 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (5) $292,828 $(249,127) $(66,822) $301,578 $386,996 Interest Incurred $176,457 $165,906 $161,048 $160,203 $166,824 Adjusted EBITDA/Interest Incurred 1.33x 1.05x 1.16x 1.24x 1.39x Financial Statistics: Average Net Debt/Net Capitalization (6) 158.8% 155.5% 160.8% 125.4% 110.4% Inventory Turnover (7) 1.9x 1.6x 1.8x 2.1x 1.9x Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges (8) 18.4% 18.1% 18.4% 17.2% 16.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4) (9) 10.0% 8.6% 9.4% 8.1% 8.4% Operating Statistics: Net Sales Contracts - Homes 6,953 5,340 4,671 5,196 6,109 Net Sales Contracts - Dollars $2,814,460 $2,100,544 $1,835,213 $2,084,097 $2,519,648 Deliveries - Homes 5,686 4,946 4,847 5,602 6,464 Deliveries - Dollars $2,252,028 $1,949,682 $1,906,228 $2,340,033 $2,600,790 Backlog - Homes 3,402 2,191 1,826 1,983 2,398 Backlog - Dollars $1,419,826 $880,144 $745,630 $808,033 $1,069,102 (1) Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes. The reconciliation of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt to Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes is presented on page 3 of this Annual Report. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, Net Income (Loss) and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP that are presented on the financial statements included in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Additionally, the Company's calculation of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt may be different than the calculation used by other companies, and, therefore, comparability may be affected. (2) All share and per share amounts throughout this report have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the March 2019 reverse stock split.

(3) Total Recourse Debt is derived by adding revolving and term loan credit facilities and notes payable, less accrued interest.

(4) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Net Income (Loss). The reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) is presented on page 3 of this Annual Report. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, Net Income (Loss) and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP that are presented on the financial statements included in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Additionally, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA may be different than the calculation used by other companies, and, therefore, comparability may be affected. (5) In connection with our adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-18 in November 2018, restricted cash amounts are no longer shown within the operating and investing activities as these balances are now included in the beginning and ending cash balances in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. The adoption also resulted in the reclassification of restricted cash in operating and investing activities in prior periods. (6) Net Debt excludes mortgage warehouse debt and nonrecourse debt and is net of accrued interest and homebuilding cash and cash equivalents balances. Net Capitalization includes Net Debt, as previously defined, and total stockholders' equity deficit. Calculated based on a five quarter average. The calculation of Average Net Debt/Net Capitalization is presented on page 4 of this Annual Report. The Company's calculation of Average Net Debt/Net Capitalization may be different than the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be affected. (7) Derived by dividing cost of sales, excluding cost of sales interest, by the five quarter average inventory, excluding inventory not owned and capitalized interest. The calculation of Inventory Turnover is presented on page 5 of this Annual Report. The Company's calculation of Inventory Turnover may be different than the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be affected. (8) Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage. The reconciliation of Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges to Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage is presented on page 3 of this Annual Report. Homebuilding Gross Margin, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges should be considered in addition to, but not as an alternative to, Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of operating performance. Additionally, the Company's calculation of Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges may be different than the calculation used by other companies, and, therefore, comparability may be affected. (9) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is derived by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total Revenues. This summary should be read in conjunction with the related consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

