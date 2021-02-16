Log in
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/16/2021
MATAWAN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, will release financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021 the morning of Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Company will webcast its first quarter earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. It is suggested that participants access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the “Investor Relations” page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast archive will be available for 12 months.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

Contact: J. Larry SorsbyJeffrey T. O’Keefe
 Executive Vice President & CFOVice President of Investor Relations
 732-747-7800732-747-7800


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 344 M - -
Net income 2020 50,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 697
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ara K. Hovnanian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Larry Sorsby Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Paul Marabella Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Edward A. Kangas Independent Director
Robert B. Coutts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.68.59%314
LENNAR CORPORATION21.45%28 278
NVR, INC.15.20%17 302
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.23.74%3 900
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION5.22%3 278
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.22.84%2 687
