Hovnanian Enterprises : Barclays Building & Building Products Conference

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by or on behalf of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (the "Company") for your exclusive use on a confidential basis and for

informational purposes only. You may not take away, reproduce, redistribute or pass on this presentation, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to any other person (whether within or outside your organization/firm) or publish it, in whole or in part, for any purpose. By attending this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing restrictions and to maintain absolute confidentiality regarding the information disclosed in these materials. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Although the Company believes the information is accurate in all material respects, the materials in this presentation have not been independently verified and the Company does not make any representation or warranty, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this presentation. Any estimates or projections contained in this presentation as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of future financial performance and forward looking statements) are based upon the reasonable judgment of the Company. Historical performance is not indicative of future performance, and no assurance can be given regarding future performance. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. In addition, the information contained in this presentation is as of the date hereof, and the Company has no obligation to update such information, including in the event that such information becomes inaccurate or if estimates change.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of any offer to buy, any securities and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. No securities of the Company may be sold without registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or an exemption from such registration.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage before cost of sales interest expense and land charges is a non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Total SG&A includes homebuilding selling, general and administrative costs and corporate general and administrative costs. Ratio calculated as a percentage of total revenues. SG&A excluding the impact of incremental phantom stock expense is a non-GAAP financial measure, the reconciliation of which to SG&A is included herein. Adjusted EBITDA is a non‐GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write‐offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt. See appendix for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes excludes land‐related charges, joint venture write‐downs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt. See appendix for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted homebuilding EBIT to Inventory defined as LTM Homebuilding EBIT before land‐related charges divided by five quarter average inventory, excluding capitalized interest and inventory not owned.

Source: Company SEC filings and press releases as of 06/03/21. See appendix for calculation.

(6) Inventory turns (COGS) defined as inventory turns derived by dividing cost of sales, excluding capitalized interest, by the five quarter average homebuilding inventory, excluding inventory not 1 owned and capitalized interest. See appendix for calculation.

Source: Company SEC filings and press releases as of 06/03/21.