Hovnanian Enterprises : MIRIAM HERNANDEZ-KAKOL APPOINTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC - Form 8-K

MIRIAM HERNANDEZ-KAKOL APPOINTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.

MATAWAN, NJ, January 24, 2022 -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, announced today that Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, the retired Partner and Global Head, Management Consulting Practice of KPMG LLP, has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately. The addition of Ms. Hernandez-Kakol expands Hovnanian's Board of Directors to eight members, six of whom are independent directors. Ms. Hernandez-Kakol is a transformational global business leader who has built and scaled multiple businesses to success and solved critical challenges across diverse industries. She has more than 20 years of experience architecting data-driven, technology-enabled programs at leading Fortune 100 companies.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Miriam to Hovnanian's Board of Directors," stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her extensive strategic advisory expertise and considerable experience in driving growth initiatives and programs across business platforms, while enhancing profitability will help guide us as we execute on our growth plans, including our goal to increase our profitability. Miriam's accumulation of business experiences will be invaluable as our Board of Directors assists us in positioning ourselves for long-term success."

Ms. Hernandez-Kakol most recently served as Senior Partner and Global Head-Management Consulting Practice at KPMG. In this role, Ms. Hernandez-Kakol was responsible for the largest and fastest growing business within KPMG's advisory portfolio, including guiding the strategy of its 20,000+ member consulting team and continuing the business' double-digit growth trajectory. Earlier on in her 13-year career at KPMG, she held other senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Before that, Ms. Hernandez-Kakol was a senior vice president at BearingPoint (formerly KPMG Consulting), where she led multiple practices while significantly growing revenue and segment profitability. Ms. Hernandez-Kakol began her career with Pacific Telephone and then Telcordia Technologies (Bell Communications Research) where she rose through the business gaining expertise in networks, technology and call centers.

Ms. Hernandez-Kakol is currently an Executive Board member of the Hispanic Technology Executive Council; Co-Chair of the National Academy Foundation STEM Committee and Board Member of Junior Achievement New Jersey. For the past five years, she has been featured as one of ALPFA's (Association of Latino Professionals for America) and Fortune's 50 most powerful Latinas.

