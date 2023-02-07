Hovnanian Enterprises : Reduced Closing Costs Can Save You Money & Move You into Your New Home Faster

Buying a brand new home is an exciting milestone in someone's life, but there are often costs involved beyond just "buying" the home that often get forgotten, and for many buyers, these costs can be surprising and coming up with the money to pay these initial upfront cost can be stressful.

So whether it is a new construction home, previously owned, or to-be-built - in order to prepare for the big day and because these costs are upfront, you want to start saving as soon as possible for your closing costs, earnest money, down payment, property taxes and insurance.

Closing costs are the extra costs associated with buying a home that cover administrative services such as mortgage application, underwriting fees, home inspection, home appraisal, title search, insurance, taxes, and attorney fees that are incurred when purchasing a new home.

Generally speaking, closing costs equate to 2-5% of the home loan amount, but can vary depending on location, price of the home, and whether you are refinancing or purchasing.

Closing costs can quickly rise, for example, if your home loan is $300,000, and you're closing cost is 5%, that's $15,000 more you have to pay upfront in addition to your down payment. Reducing these costs can make a huge difference in your ability to buy a home.

Earnest Money: In order to show the seller that you are serious about purchasing the home, earnest money, also known as a "good faith deposit", is required and later applied to your down payment. New construction homes typically require 1% of the purchase price.

Down payment In addition to the earnest money, buyers also need to consider how much of a down payment they will assume. This can vary, however the national average is 6-12% of the sale price. Buyers should understand that putting less than 20% down will also incur a Private Mortgage Insurance or PMI which will be added to your monthly payment until you have 22% equity in the home. First time homeowners can take advantage of special financing options that require less of a down payment, making homeownership possible.

Taxes and Insurance: At closing, buyers must prepay 6 months worth of property taxes plus their annual premium for homeowner's insurance. According to Business Insider the average American pays $2,471 of property taxes each year. Taxes vary widely based on the state's tax rate and median home values. Also, buyers may save and qualify for certain property tax exemptions such as Senior Tax Exemption, Veteran Tax Exemption, Disability Tax Exemption, and Homeowner's Tax Exemption.

To have a better understanding, here is an example of the overall upfront costs when purchasing a $300,000 home.

HOME PRICE $300,000 UPFRONT COSTS LOW ESTIMATE HIGH ESTIMATE Earnest Money (1-5%) $3,000 $15,000 Down Payment (6-20%) $9,000 $60,000 Closing Costs (2-5%) $6,000 $15,000 Prepaid Taxes + Insurance $2,500 $2,500 Total Estimated Upfront Costs $15,000 $92,500

The short answer is no, not always. Some closing costs can be negotiated with the seller, or oftentimes with new construction homes, the home builder will offer buyer incentives towards closing costs.

Both the buyer and seller pay for closing costs, but typically, the buyer pays more.

Closing Costs Covered by Buyers: A home buyer is likely to pay between 2% and 5% of their loan amount in closing costs which covers: mortgage application

title search

taxes

attorney fees

insurance

underwriting fees

home appraisal

home inspection

Closing Costs Covered by Sellers The seller could pay 5% to 6% of the sale price which covers: real estate commissions

title insurance

taxes & fees

any other seller concessions

To alleviate the strain of upfront closing costs, there may be ways to save on closing costs when buying a new home. You have options, shop around for your mortgage lender!

Just like pricing varies from one store to the next, so do closing costs and fees from lender to lender. The heart of your closing costs savings can be found on the loan estimate within the section labeled "Services You Can Shop For."

A variety of fees and services can be negotiated to save you time and money.

Many home builders have their own in-house mortgage companies or special arrangements with lenders to allow special financing options or create incentives that may not be so readily available with an outside lender.

When building or buying a new construction home, closing costs are often incentivized and can be reduced, negotiated, or, in some cases, even paid for by the home builder when using their in-house lender or mortgage company.

Building your dream home with K. Hovnanian® Homes is a perk in itself, and using our financial services is not only convenient, but can save on upfront costs when buying a new construction home! In addition to closing costs incentives, K. Hovnanian® American Mortgage, LLC™ promises each buyer accurate terms, exceptional service and a timely commitment.

Seller Contributions: In today's challenging housing market, sellers may be more anxious to make a deal. It never hurts to ask them to contribute to the closing costs. Apply for Closing Cost Assistance: Depending on your income, you may qualify for loans or grants from nonprofit, lenders or local governments which can help with the initial closing costs. No-Closing Costs: If you're short on cash, consider rolling your closing costs into the loan. Keep in mind, this will increase your monthly payment-but save upfront costs. Close at Months End: In order to reduce the amount you owe in interest at closing, schedule your closing for later in the month. This may save you hundreds on the upfront costs. Discounts and Rebates: Banks want your business. Oftentimes, banks will offer incentives towards closing costs if you choose them for your home loan.

When you purchase or build a new construction home with K. Hovnanian Homes, you can take advantage of various incentives and discounts on closing costs to help you save on the upfront costs of your new home.

So if saving for the upfront costs of a new home is a stretch, consider K. Hovnanian® American Mortgage, LLC™ for your lender. Buy a new home with K. Hovnanian during our closing costs promotion, and save!