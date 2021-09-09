Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results 09/09/2021 | 09:16am EDT Send by mail :

Gross Margin Percentage Increased 560 Basis Points Year-over-Year

42% Year-over-Year Increase in Consolidated Backlog Dollars to $1.75 Billion

Paid Off $111 Million of Senior Secured Notes in the Third Quarter and an Additional $70 Million Early in the Fourth Quarter MATAWAN, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal third quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2021. RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JULY 31, 2021: Total revenues increased 10.0% to $690.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $628.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the nine months ended July 31, 2021, total revenues increased 18.5% to $1.97 billion compared with $1.66 billion in the same period during the prior fiscal year.





Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 560 basis points to 19.2% for the three months ended July 31, 2021 compared with 13.6% during the same period a year ago. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.3%, up 460 basis points, compared with 13.7% during the same period last year.





Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, increased 460 basis points to 22.1% during the fiscal 2021 third quarter compared with 17.5% in last year’s third quarter. For the nine months ended July 31, 2021, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 21.4%, up 370 basis points, compared with 17.7% in the same period of the previous fiscal year.





Total SG&A was $60.3 million, or 8.7% of total revenues, in the fiscal 2021 third quarter compared with $59.9 million, or 9.5% of total revenues, in the previous year’s third quarter. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, total SG&A was $206.6 million, or 10.5% of total revenues, compared with $176.2 million, or 10.6% of total revenues, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.





Total interest expense declined 21.5% to $38.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with $48.9 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. For the nine months ended July 31, 2021, total interest expense was $123.3 million compared with $137.5 million during the same period last year.





Income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $5.0 million for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 compared with $5.7 million in the fiscal 2020 third quarter. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $9.6 million compared with $13.4 million in the same period a year ago.





Income before income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $61.8 million, up 281.1% or $45.6 million, compared with $16.2 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, income before income taxes increased 767.5% to $112.4 million compared with $13.0 million during the same period of fiscal 2020.





Net income was $47.7 million, or $6.72 per diluted common share, for the three months ended July 31, 2021 compared with net income of $15.4 million, or $2.16 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, net income, including the $468.6 million benefit from the valuation allowance reduction, was $555.3 million, or $78.51 per diluted common share, compared with $10.3 million, or $1.44 per diluted common share, in the same period during fiscal 2020.





EBITDA increased 52.7% to $101.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with $66.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, EBITDA was $239.8 million, a 55.4% increase, compared with $154.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.





Financial services income before income taxes was $8.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with $10.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, financial services income before income taxes increased 40.6% to $28.1 million compared with $20.0 million in the same period one year ago.

Consolidated contracts per community decreased 38.9% to 11.6 contracts per community for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 compared with the unprecedented COVID-19 surge in home demand of 19.0 contracts per community in last year’s third quarter. However, consolidated contracts per community for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were up slightly compared to the more historically average pace of 11.0 contracts per community in the fiscal 2019 third quarter. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures ( 1) , decreased 35.4% to 11.5 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with 17.8 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, but increased compared to 10.6 for the fiscal 2019 third quarter.





, decreased 35.4% to 11.5 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with 17.8 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, but increased compared to 10.6 for the fiscal 2019 third quarter. As a result of metering sales, selling out of communities ahead of schedule, COVID-19 related delays for new community openings and unprecedented demand after the initial COVID-19 shutdown last year, consolidated contract dollars decreased 31.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to $609.1 million (1,211 homes) compared with $882.3 million (2,226 homes) in the same quarter last year. Contract dollars, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended July 31, 2021, decreased 27.6% to $716.2 million (1,376 homes) compared with $989.2 million (2,415 homes) in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.





For the nine months ended July 31, 2021, consolidated contract dollars increased 12.2% to $2.23 billion (4,760 homes) compared with $1.99 billion (5,035 homes) in the same period of the prior year. Contract dollars, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 increased 11.6% to $2.55 billion (5,298 homes) compared with $2.28 billion (5,549 homes) in the same period of fiscal 2020.





Due to consciously metering sales in many of our communities in recent months and a difficult comparison to a very strong August last year, consolidated contracts per community for August 2021 decreased 43.9% to 3.7 compared with the unprecedented COVID demand surge of 6.6 for the same month one year ago. That said, consolidated contracts per community for August 2021 still represented an increase compared to a more typical 3.2 for August 2019. The dollar value of August 2021 consolidated contracts decreased 36.3% to $203.1 million compared with $318.8 million in August last year. The dollar value of August 2021 consolidated contracts represented an increase compared to $166.7 million in August 2019.





The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of July 31, 2021, increased 41.8% to $1.75 billion compared with $1.23 billion as of July 31, 2020. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of July 31, 2021, increased 43.8% to $1.99 billion compared with $1.39 billion as of July 31, 2020.





Consolidated deliveries decreased 3.5% to 1,498 homes in the fiscal 2021 third quarter compared with 1,553 homes in the previous year’s third quarter. For the fiscal 2021 third quarter, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 5.8% to 1,677 homes compared with 1,781 homes during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.





For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, consolidated deliveries increased 9.4% to 4,501 homes compared with 4,114 homes in the first nine months of the previous year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 5.9% to 4,954 homes compared with 4,679 homes during the same period of fiscal 2021.





The contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 16% for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 compared with 18% in the fiscal 2020 third quarter. The contract cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 15% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with 18% in the third quarter of the prior year.

(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JULY 31, 2021: During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, land and land development spending was $177.6 million, an increase of 9.2% compared with $162.6 million in last year’s third quarter. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, land and land development spending was $531.2 million, an increase of 34.5% compared with $394.9 million in the same period one year ago.





After paying off in full with cash on hand the remaining balance of $111 million of our 10.0% senior secured notes due July 2022, the total liquidity at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $307.7 million, well above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.





On August 2, 2021, we paid off in full with cash on hand the remaining $70 million principal amount of our 10.5% senior secured notes due July 2024 at a purchase price of 102.625% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Other than our undrawn senior secured revolving credit facility, we do not have any bond issuances maturing before the first quarter of fiscal 2026.





In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, approximately 4,900 lots were put under option or acquired in 35 consolidated communities.





As of July 31, 2021, the total controlled consolidated lots increased 20.4% to 31,002 compared with 25,748 lots at the end of the previous year’s third quarter. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 5.1 years’ supply.



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ( 2) : Financial guidance for both the fourth quarter and full year for fiscal 2021 assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $104.39 at July 30, 2021. Every $4 increase or decrease in common stock price from the end of the third quarter, results in an approximate $1 million increase or decrease, respectively, of phantom stock expense. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, total revenues are expected to be between $830 million and $880 million, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $60 million and $75 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $100 million and $115 million.





For all of fiscal 2021, we are increasing our guidance. Total revenues are expected to be between $2.80 billion and $2.85 billion, adjusted pretax income to be between $175 million and $190 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $345 million and $360 million.





On October 31, 2021, we expect our community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, to grow from 120 as of the end of our third quarter to roughly the same level of 135 communities open at the end of the fourth quarter last year. Community count is expected to continue to grow in fiscal 2022.



(2)The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results. COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT: “Given the significant COVID-19 supply chain disruptions and labor challenges our industry has been experiencing, we are very pleased with our strong performance during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. We exceeded our third quarter guidance on almost every financial metric,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As expected, sales have slowed to a more historically typical sales pace following our efforts to meter homes available for sale and through significant home price increases. The average price in our deliveries went from $390,000 in last year’s third quarter, to $443,000 in this year’s third quarter. Our third quarter average price for new contracts increased even further to $503,000. Those efforts, combined with a slowdown in demand from the white-hot sales pace we experienced last year, have allowed us to better align starting home construction with our sales pace. Last year’s COVID-19 sales frenzy has given way to a more rational sales pace, which we believe is more sustainable.” “On a positive note, lumber prices have begun to decline substantially. We expect the recent decrease in lumber costs to benefit gross margins on homes we are starting now for future deliveries, including many of the homes that are currently in backlog for 2022 deliveries. Due to a strong economy, positive long-term demographic trends and our strong cash flow, we continue to invest in land and are making strong progress on acquiring additional land parcels which bodes well for future community count growth. We believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of these positive long-term trends. We continue to expect fiscal 2021 to be an outstanding year. As we look forward, we believe that today’s more rational, healthy contract pace, which has higher home prices and gross margins, along with an increase in community count, should lead to further growth in both total revenues and adjusted pretax income in fiscal 2022,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian. WEBCAST INFORMATION: Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com . For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com . The archive will be available for 12 months. ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities. Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release. Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release. Adjusted pretax income, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted pretax income to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release. Total liquidity is comprised of $172.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $10.0 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of July 31, 2021. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 and the measures that governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it; (2) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (3) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (4) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (5) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (6) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to changes in trade policies and the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with, and retaliatory measures taken by, other countries; (7) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (8) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (9) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (10) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (18) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (19) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (20) changes in credit ratings; (21) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (22) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (23) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (24) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (25) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (26) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2021 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $690,683 $628,136 $1,968,509 $1,660,543 Costs and expenses (1) 633,589 621,633 1,865,355 1,674,340 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (306 ) 4,055 (306 ) 13,337 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,011 5,658 9,568 13,419 Income before income taxes 61,799 16,216 112,416 12,959 Income tax provision (benefit) 14,097 853 (442,921 ) 2,665 Net income $47,702 $15,363 $555,337 $10,294 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $6.85 $2.27 $80.02 $1.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,315 6,201 6,263 6,178 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $6.72 $2.16 $78.51 $1.44 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,434 6,518 6,370 6,502 (1) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2021 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt to income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income before income taxes $61,799 $16,216 $112,416 $12,959 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 1,309 2,364 3,267 6,202 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 306 (4,055 ) 306 (13,337 ) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (1) $63,414 $14,525 $115,989 $5,824 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2021 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $663,279 $605,933 $1,894,159 $1,608,513 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 516,530 499,654 1,488,919 1,323,916 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 146,749 106,279 405,240 284,597 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 17,821 21,794 56,242 58,467 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 128,928 84,485 348,998 226,130 Land charges 1,309 2,364 3,267 6,202 Homebuilding gross margin $127,619 $82,121 $345,731 $219,928 Homebuilding Gross margin percentage 19.2 % 13.6 % 18.3 % 13.7 % Homebuilding Gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 22.1 % 17.5 % 21.4 % 17.7 % Homebuilding Gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 19.4 % 13.9 % 18.4 % 14.1 % Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $6,819 $25 $11,730 $100 Land and lot sales cost of sales, excluding interest and land charges (1) 5,338 41 9,121 161 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 1,481 (16 ) 2,609 (61 ) Land and lot sales interest 1,419 20 1,888 72 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest and excluding land charges $62 $(36 ) $721 $(133 ) (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2021 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $47,702 $15,363 $555,337 $10,294 Income tax provision (benefit) 14,097 853 (442,921 ) 2,665 Interest expense 38,398 48,886 123,296 137,483 EBIT (1) 100,197 65,102 235,712 150,442 Depreciation and amortization 1,269 1,355 4,091 3,897 EBITDA (2) 101,466 66,457 239,803 154,339 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 1,309 2,364 3,267 6,202 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 306 (4,055 ) 306 (13,337 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3) $103,081 $64,766 $243,376 $147,204 Interest incurred $39,181 $45,140 $122,508 $134,797 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 2.63 1.43 1.99 1.09 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and (loss) gain on extinguishment of debt. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2021 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $59,772 $67,744 $65,010 $71,264 Plus interest incurred 39,181 45,140 122,508 134,797 Less interest expensed 38,398 48,886 123,296 137,483 Less interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) - - 3,667 4,580 Plus interest acquired from unconsolidated joint venture (2) 3,118 - 3,118 - Interest capitalized at end of period (3) $63,673 $63,998 $63,673 $63,998 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into in April 2021 and December 2019 during the nine months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets purchased from a joint venture the company exited out of in June 2021 during the nine months ended July 31, 2021. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands) July 31, October 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) (1) Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $172,748 $262,489 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 15,100 14,731 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,119,876 921,594 Land and land options held for future development or sale 95,416 91,957 Consolidated inventory not owned 98,053 182,224 Total inventories 1,313,345 1,195,775 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 68,900 103,164 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 37,735 33,686 Property, plant and equipment, net 17,974 18,185 Prepaid expenses and other assets 58,571 58,705 Total homebuilding 1,684,373 1,686,735 Financial services 180,218 140,607 Deferred tax assets, net 447,453 - Total assets $2,312,044 $1,827,342 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $118,020 $135,122 Accounts payable and other liabilities 401,283 359,274 Customers’ deposits 76,729 48,286 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 69,627 131,204 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 1,317,524 1,431,110 Accrued Interest 47,460 35,563 Total homebuilding 2,030,643 2,140,559 Financial services 158,226 119,045 Income taxes payable 2,484 3,832 Total liabilities 2,191,353 2,263,436 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,064,070 shares at July 31, 2021 and 5,990,310 shares at October 31, 2020 61 60 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 686,888 shares at July 31, 2021 and 649,886 shares at October 31, 2020 7 7 Paid in capital - common stock 719,770 718,110 Accumulated deficit (619,708 ) (1,175,045 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 470,430 shares of Class A common stock and 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 (115,360 ) (115,360 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit) 120,069 (436,929 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 622 835 Total equity (deficit) 120,691 (436,094 ) Total liabilities and equity $2,312,044 $1,827,342 (1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2020.



HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $663,279 $605,933 $1,894,159 $1,608,513 Land sales and other revenues 7,559 908 13,280 2,360 Total homebuilding 670,838 606,841 1,907,439 1,610,873 Financial services 19,845 21,295 61,070 49,670 Total revenues 690,683 628,136 1,968,509 1,660,543 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 521,868 499,695 1,498,040 1,324,077 Cost of sales interest 19,240 21,814 58,130 58,539 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 1,309 2,364 3,267 6,202 Total cost of sales 542,417 523,873 1,559,437 1,388,818 Selling, general and administrative 42,988 40,608 125,417 121,887 Total homebuilding expenses 585,405 564,481 1,684,854 1,510,705 Financial services 11,238 10,493 32,953 29,677 Corporate general and administrative 17,284 19,321 81,149 54,340 Other interest 19,158 27,072 65,166 78,944 Other operations 504 266 1,233 674 Total expenses 633,589 621,633 1,865,355 1,674,340 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (306 ) 4,055 (306 ) 13,337 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,011 5,658 9,568 13,419 Income before income taxes 61,799 16,216 112,416 12,959 State and federal income tax provision (benefit): State 1,476 853 (89,272 ) 2,665 Federal 12,621 - (353,649 ) - Total income taxes 14,097 853 (442,921 ) 2,665 Net income $47,702 $15,363 $555,337 $10,294 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $6.85 $2.27 $80.02 $1.52 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,315 6,201 6,263 6,178 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $6.72 $2.16 $78.51 $1.44 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,434 6,518 6,370 6,502 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited).

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 62 102 (39.2)% 44 95 (53.7)% 160 113 41.6% Dollars $52,066 $51,586 0.9% $35,255 $41,354 (14.7)% $122,638 $61,002 101.0% Avg. Price $839,774 $505,745 66.0% $801,250 $435,305 84.1% $766,488 $539,841 42.0% Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 176 307 (42.7)% 189 213 (11.3)% 572 523 9.4% Dollars $117,341 $152,511 (23.1)% $106,195 $111,160 (4.5)% $361,329 $269,972 33.8% Avg. Price $666,710 $496,775 34.2% $561,878 $521,878 7.7% $631,694 $516,199 22.4% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 165 263 (37.3)% 190 197 (3.6)% 648 534 21.3% Dollars $56,848 $79,394 (28.4)% $60,588 $62,901 (3.7)% $205,101 $149,016 37.6% Avg. Price $344,533 $301,878 14.1% $318,884 $319,294 (0.1)% $316,514 $279,056 13.4% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 124 172 (27.9)% 139 155 (10.3)% 440 304 44.7% Dollars $58,522 $79,846 (26.7)% $61,978 $65,595 (5.5)% $211,859 $145,947 45.2% Avg. Price $471,952 $464,221 1.7% $445,885 $423,194 5.4% $481,498 $480,089 0.3% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 469 814 (42.4)% 593 641 (7.5)% 1,292 938 37.7% Dollars $196,481 $260,891 (24.7)% $212,773 $214,608 (0.9)% $524,029 $308,918 69.6% Avg. Price $418,936 $320,506 30.7% $358,808 $334,802 7.2% $405,595 $329,337 23.2% West (CA) Home 215 568 (62.1)% 343 252 36.1% 561 644 (12.9)% Dollars $127,872 $258,067 (50.5)% $186,490 $110,315 69.1% $325,472 $299,564 8.6% Avg. Price $594,753 $454,343 30.9% $543,703 $437,758 24.2% $580,164 $465,161 24.7% Consolidated Total Home 1,211 2,226 (45.6)% 1,498 1,553 (3.5)% 3,673 3,056 20.2% Dollars $609,130 $882,295 (31.0)% $663,279 $605,933 9.5% $1,750,428 $1,234,419 41.8% Avg. Price $502,998 $396,359 26.9% $442,776 $390,169 13.5% $476,566 $403,933 18.0% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 165 189 (12.7)% 179 228 (21.5)% 399 264 51.1% Dollars $107,111 $106,857 0.2% $102,262 $132,014 (22.5)% $241,346 $150,660 60.2% Avg. Price $649,158 $565,381 14.8% $571,296 $579,009 (1.3)% $604,877 $570,682 6.0% Grand Total Home 1,376 2,415 (43.0)% 1,677 1,781 (5.8)% 4,072 3,320 22.7% Dollars $716,241 $989,152 (27.6)% $765,541 $737,947 3.7% $1,991,774 $1,385,079 43.8% Avg. Price $520,524 $409,587 27.1% $456,494 $414,344 10.2% $489,139 $417,192 17.2% KSA JV Only Home 215 185 16.2% 0 0 0.0% 1,666 766 117.5% Dollars $33,802 $29,012 16.5% $0 $0 0.0% $261,653 $120,562 117.0% Avg. Price $157,219 $156,821 0.3% $0 $0 0.0% $157,055 $157,392 (0.2)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 169 231 (26.8)% 139 270 (48.5)% 160 113 41.6% Dollars $135,684 $107,855 25.8% $95,157 $133,409 (28.7)% $122,638 $61,002 101.0% Avg. Price $802,864 $466,905 72.0% $684,583 $494,107 38.5% $766,488 $539,841 42.0% Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 647 737 (12.2)% 581 536 8.4% 572 523 9.4% Dollars $414,059 $374,865 10.5% $311,230 $288,426 7.9% $361,329 $269,972 33.8% Avg. Price $639,968 $508,636 25.8% $535,680 $538,108 (0.5)% $631,694 $516,199 22.4% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 628 624 0.6% 576 540 6.7% 648 534 21.3% Dollars $216,775 $192,171 12.8% $181,191 $165,836 9.3% $205,101 $149,016 37.6% Avg. Price $345,183 $307,966 12.1% $314,568 $307,104 2.4% $316,514 $279,056 13.4% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 487 436 11.7% 408 379 7.7% 440 304 44.7% Dollars $223,201 $195,512 14.2% $188,489 $158,592 18.9% $211,859 $145,947 45.2% Avg. Price $458,318 $448,422 2.2% $461,983 $418,449 10.4% $481,498 $480,089 0.3% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 2,034 1,924 5.7% 1,808 1,649 9.6% 1,292 938 37.7% Dollars $783,924 $626,817 25.1% $620,120 $548,796 13.0% $524,029 $308,918 69.6% Avg. Price $385,410 $325,788 18.3% $342,987 $332,805 3.1% $405,595 $329,337 23.2% West (CA) Home 795 1,083 (26.6)% 989 740 33.6% 561 644 (12.9)% Dollars $453,557 $488,317 (7.1)% $497,972 $313,454 58.9% $325,472 $299,564 8.6% Avg. Price $570,512 $450,893 26.5% $503,511 $423,586 18.9% $580,164 $465,161 24.7% Consolidated Total Home 4,760 5,035 (5.5)% 4,501 4,114 9.4% 3,673 3,056 20.2% Dollars $2,227,200 $1,985,537 12.2% $1,894,159 $1,608,513 17.8% $1,750,428 $1,234,419 41.8% Avg. Price $467,899 $394,347 18.7% $420,831 $390,985 7.6% $476,566 $403,933 18.0% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 538 514 4.7% 453 565 (19.8)% 399 264 51.1% Dollars $318,824 $296,664 7.5% $264,442 $330,559 (20.0)% $241,346 $150,660 60.2% Avg. Price $592,610 $577,167 2.7% $583,757 $585,060 (0.2)% $604,877 $570,682 6.0% Grand Total Home 5,298 5,549 (4.5)% 4,954 4,679 5.9% 4,072 3,320 22.7% Dollars $2,546,024 $2,282,201 11.6% $2,158,601 $1,939,072 11.3% $1,991,774 $1,385,079 43.8% Avg. Price $480,563 $411,281 16.8% $435,729 $414,420 5.1% $489,139 $417,192 17.2% KSA JV Only Home 574 564 1.8% 0 0 0.0% 1,666 766 117.5% Dollars $89,980 $88,246 2.0% $0 $0 0.0% $261,653 $120,562 117.0% Avg. Price $156,760 $156,465 0.2% $0 $0 0.0% $157,055 $157,392 (0.2)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 10 39 (74.4)% 16 67 (76.1)% 8 33 (75.8)% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $14,506 $33,759 (57.0)% $21,845 $50,895 (57.1)% $10,500 $31,571 (66.7)% (NJ. PA) Avg. Price $1,450,600 $865,615 67.6% $1,365,313 $759,627 79.7% $1,312,500 $956,697 37.2% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 41 36 13.9% 45 33 36.4% 123 48 156.3% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $26,890 $17,349 55.0% $24,726 $16,665 48.4% $77,565 $23,817 225.7% Avg. Price $655,854 $481,917 36.1% $549,467 $505,000 8.8% $630,610 $496,188 27.1% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 0 1 (100.0)% 0 4 (100.0)% 0 0 0.0% (IL, OH) Dollars $0 $461 (100.0)% $0 $1,825 (100.0)% $0 $0 0.0% Avg. Price $0 $461,000 (100.0)% $0 $456,250 (100.0)% $0 $0 0.0% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 92 66 39.4% 70 74 (5.4)% 231 129 79.1% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $55,830 $31,843 75.3% $32,842 $35,528 (7.6)% $137,907 $64,865 112.6% Avg. Price $606,848 $482,470 25.8% $469,171 $480,108 (2.3)% $597,000 $502,829 18.7% Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 0 31 (100.0)% 21 31 (32.3)% 0 46 (100.0)% (AZ, TX) Dollars $(8) $17,928 (100.0)% $12,750 $20,141 (36.7)% $0 $27,759 (100.0)% Avg. Price $0 $578,323 (100.0)% $607,143 $649,710 (6.6)% $0 $603,457 (100.0)% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 22 16 37.5% 27 19 42.1% 37 8 362.5% (CA) Dollars $9,893 $5,517 79.3% $10,099 $6,960 45.1% $15,374 $2,648 480.6% Avg. Price $449,682 $344,813 30.4% $374,037 $366,316 2.1% $415,514 $331,000 25.5% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 165 189 (12.7)% 179 228 (21.5)% 399 264 51.1% Dollars $107,111 $106,857 0.2% $102,262 $132,014 (22.5)% $241,346 $150,660 60.2% Avg. Price $649,158 $565,381 14.8% $571,296 $579,009 (1.3)% $604,877 $570,682 6.0% KSA JV Only Home 215 185 16.2% 0 0 0.0% 1,666 766 117.5% Dollars $33,802 $29,012 16.5% $0 $0 0.0% $261,653 $120,562 117.0% Avg. Price $157,219 $156,821 0.3% $0 $0 0.0% $157,055 $157,392 (0.2)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 37 130 (71.5)% 47 173 (72.8)% 8 33 (75.8)% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $49,318 $104,142 (52.6)% $63,353 $136,250 (53.5)% $10,500 $31,571 (66.7)% (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $1,332,919 $801,092 66.4% $1,347,936 $787,572 71.2% $1,312,500 $956,697 37.2% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 90 70 28.6% 108 64 68.8% 123 48 156.3% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $55,178 $35,223 56.7% $57,050 $32,381 76.2% $77,565 $23,817 225.7% Avg. Price $613,089 $503,182 21.8% $528,241 $505,953 4.4% $630,610 $496,188 27.1% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 1 11 (90.9)% 1 14 (92.9)% 0 0 0.0% (IL, OH) Dollars $409 $5,109 (92.0)% $409 $6,394 (93.6)% $0 $0 0.0% Avg. Price $409,000 $464,455 (11.9)% $409,000 $456,714 (10.4)% $0 $0 0.0% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 336 185 81.6% 191 179 6.7% 231 129 79.1% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $182,950 $90,547 102.0% $93,394 $86,255 8.3% $137,907 $64,865 112.6% Avg. Price $544,494 $489,442 11.2% $488,974 $481,872 1.5% $597,000 $502,829 18.7% Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 4 76 (94.7)% 50 75 (33.3)% 0 46 (100.0)% (AZ, TX) Dollars $3,127 $47,147 (93.4)% $29,930 $47,706 (37.3)% $0 $27,759 (100.0)% Avg. Price $781,750 $620,355 26.0% $598,600 $636,080 (5.9)% $0 $603,457 (100.0)% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 70 42 66.7% 56 60 (6.7)% 37 8 362.5% (CA) Dollars $27,842 $14,496 92.1% $20,306 $21,573 (5.9)% $15,374 $2,648 480.6% Avg. Price $397,743 $345,143 15.2% $362,607 $359,550 0.9% $415,514 $331,000 25.5% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 538 514 4.7% 453 565 (19.8)% 399 264 51.1% Dollars $318,824 $296,663 7.5% $264,442 $330,559 (20.0)% $241,346 $150,660 60.2% Avg. Price $592,610 $577,167 2.7% $583,757 $585,060 (0.2)% $604,877 $570,682 6.0% KSA JV Only Home 574 564 1.8% 0 0 0.0% 1,666 766 117.5% Dollars $89,980 $88,246 2.0% $0 $0 0.0% $261,653 $120,562 117.0% Avg. Price $156,760 $156,465 0.2% $0 $0 0.0% $157,055 $157,392 (0.2)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

Contact: J. Larry Sorsby Jeffrey T. O’Keefe Executive Vice President & CFO Vice President, Investor Relations 732-747-7800 732-747-7800



