  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOV   US4424874018

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(HOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hovnanian Enterprises : What Is a U-Shaped Kitchen?

10/11/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Kitchens are more than the places we enjoy delicious meals for ourselves and with our loved ones. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, leading to their own unique flow of functions that some may not even realize. What are some of the benefits of having a U-shaped kitchen? Better yet, what are the ways you can best utilize the U-Shaped kitchen layout? We are here to explore exactly that.

The main types of kitchen layouts you'll encounter are L-shaped, U-shaped, island, peninsula, one-wall and galley. The layout you choose will depend on the size of your home and the function you need the kitchen to serve. U-Shaped kitchens are great for medium to larger homes with spacious kitchen floor plans, providing ideal lighting and storage combined with fantastic functionality.

Pros of a U-Shaped Kitchen

Beyond form, a U-Shaped kitchen provides functional benefits like The Working Triangle. This is used to describe the manner of optimized movement a U-Shaped kitchen design provides. When an oven is placed close to the refrigerator, thermal dilution makes both appliances work overtime. The refrigerator fights against the heat of the oven to stay cool while the oven takes more time to achieve a desired temperature. The U-Shaped kitchen places all appliances in their own separate, functional spaces- Avoiding the problem altogether.

  • Spacious design
  • Strong workflow
  • Ideal amenity placement
  • Welcoming natural light
Cons of the U-Shaped Kitchens

The U-Shaped kitchen provides both unique benefits and interesting challenges when it comes to lighting, positioning, and storage. Thankfully, the only real challenge you're facing is having the space for quite a sizable kitchen. The U-Shape kitchen design means you'll have three operational surfaces, and that means more kitchen than some homes have room for.

  • Not all homes have the room
  • More room than some may need
  • Lots of storage means potentially empty space
Maximizing Your Kitchen

There are several ways a U-Shaped kitchen will help you maximize your kitchen space beyond just additional countertops. The added room will often provide space for an additional chef! The room to cook with more chefs is often only difficult due to lack of space, where elbows and ingredients run the risk of bumping into one another. That's not a problem in a U-Shaped kitchen.

A kitchen island, as mentioned earlier, makes the perfect addition to the U-Shaped kitchen design, but for more than additional surface area. Islands make for excellent organizational centerpieces for the kitchen. Keep and sort mail, organize your day, and take your kitchen from a room in your house to a focal point of the home.

Whether enjoying the added countertop space, utilizing the additional room for some special chefs, or simply stretching your culinary horizons with the room to do it, a U-Shaped kitchen makes room for all you have in mind.

Disclaimer

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 21:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
