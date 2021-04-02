Hovnanian Enterprises : 20 Questions to Ask Your Home Builder

Homebuilding is a complex process, and you want to make sure your new home is built as you want it. Once you know where you want to live, your homebuilder can help you understand the home selection process, the construction timeline and financing options. When working with a homebuilder, we recommend you ask these 20 questions.

So you have your eye on a community and now you need to select your new home. Each homebuilder offers a unique range of designs, options and upgrades. These questions will help you familiarize yourself with the homebuilder and make an informed decision about the home style that best suits your needs.



How long has your company been building?

Is your company licensed and insured?

Do you have testimonials I can read?

What kind of floor plans do you offer?

Do you have a model home I can tour?

What features of the model home are standard?

What kind of upgrades do you offer?

Are your homes energy efficient?

Are there any restrictions about land use?

Finances may not be the most exciting part of the homebuying process, but it's important to understand your how to finance your home before making a purchase. These last questions will help you decided what you can afford, what loan options are available and how your new home will be insured.



Does your company have a mortgage lender?

What kind of new home warranty do you offer?

Do you offer any discounts or incentives?

Will there be homeowner's association (HOA) fees?

What are the estimated property taxes?



Once you've decided on a new home that you love, you'll want to know about the homebuilding process. If your home is not already built, you need to make sure the construction timeline works for your schedule. These next questions will give you a sense of the new construction process and how soon you can expect to move into your home.



How long will the building process take?

Who communicates with me throughout construction?

What if a problem arises during construction?

Will I be able to tour my home during construction?

What is your home inspection process?

When can I move into my new home?

Buying a new home is a big investment, so you'll want to take your time choosing the right one. Chances are you'll have your new home for a long time, potentially the rest of your life. So don't be afraid to ask any or all of the questions above, and any others you might think of along the way. When it comes to choosing the right home, slow and steady wins the race.

