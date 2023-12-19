NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes ("EBIT") and before depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net ("Adjusted EBITDA") are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted income before income taxes, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted income before income taxes to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Net homebuilding debt to net capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs and senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs), net of cash and cash equivalents ("net homebuilding debt"), by (ii) the sum of net homebuilding debt and total equity ("net capitalization"). Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason. The calculation of net homebuilding debt to net capitalization ratio is presented in a table attached to this presentation.

Total liquidity is comprised of $434.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, $5.1 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2023.