Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
Mar 2022
Sep 2021
第
2四半期決算短信
Filing date
2021-11-04
Company name
Howa Machinery,Ltd.
2022-03-31
代表取締役社長
塚本 高広
常務取締役総務部門
長
石原 啓充
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Sep 2021
Sep 2020
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
8,592
8,266
% change
3.9
-15.3
Operating profit
Operating profit
475
67
% change
606.6
-82.7
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
625
223
% change
179.7
-42.0
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
522
192
% change
171.3
-29.9
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
637
254
Change in comprehensive income
151.0
120.1
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
42.11
15.54
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Sep 2021
Mar 2021
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
26,910
26,461
Net assets
16,493
16,114
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
61.3
60.9
Net assets per share (Yen)
1,329.10
1,299.91
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
16,493
16,114
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Sep 2021
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2022
Sep 2021
Mar 2021
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
0.00
0.00
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
20.00
Forecast
20.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
20.00
Forecast
20.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2022
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
3. 2022
年 3 月期の連
Title for forecasts
結業績予想（
2021年
4
月 1 日～2022 年 3 月
31
日）
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
19,800
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
5.5
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
750
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
35.2
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
900
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-2.1
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
750
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-22.6
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
60.47
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
true
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Sep 2021
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Sep 2021
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Sep 2021
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Sep 2021
Mar 2021
Sep 2020
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
