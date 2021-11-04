Log in
    6203   JP3840600005

HOWA MACHINERY, LTD.

(6203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022

11/04/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Document and entity information

Mar 2022

Sep 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

2四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（連

結）

Filing date

2021-11-04

Company name

Howa Machinery,Ltd.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

true

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

true

Nagoya 1st section

true

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

62030

URL

https://www.howa.co.

jp/

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-03-31

Quarterly period

2

Representative

Title

Name

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

代表取締役社長

塚本 高広

常務取締役総務部門

石原 啓充

052-408-1001

2021-11-15 true

-

true

-

（百万円未満切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Sep 2021

Sep 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

8,592

8,266

% change

3.9

-15.3

Operating profit

Operating profit

475

67

% change

606.6

-82.7

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

625

223

% change

179.7

-42.0

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

522

192

% change

171.3

-29.9

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

637

254

Change in comprehensive income

151.0

120.1

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

42.11

15.54

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Sep 2021

Mar 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

26,910

26,461

Net assets

16,493

16,114

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

61.3

60.9

Net assets per share (Yen)

1,329.10

1,299.91

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

16,493

16,114

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Sep 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Sep 2021

Mar 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

0.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

20.00

Forecast

20.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

20.00

Forecast

20.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 2022 3月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2021

4 1日～2022 3

31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

19,800

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

5.5

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

750

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

35.2

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

900

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-2.1

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

750

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-22.6

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

60.47

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

true

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Sep 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Sep 2021

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

true

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

（注）詳細は、添付資

料７ページ「２．四

半期連結財務諸表及

び主な注記（３）四

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

半期連結財務諸表に

quarterly financial statements

関する注記事項（四

半期連結財務諸表の

作成に特有の会計処

理の適用）」をご覧

ください。

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Sep 2021

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

true

true

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

（注）詳細は、添付資

料７ページ「２．四

半期連結財務諸表及

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

び主な注記（３）四

retrospective restatement

半期連結財務諸表に

関する注記事項（会

計方針の変更）」を

ご覧ください。

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Sep 2021

Mar 2021

Sep 2020

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

12,548,134

12,548,134

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

138,372

151,179

Average number of shares

12,403,368

12,390,656

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Howa Machinery Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
