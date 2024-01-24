THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) announced today that Joseph Valane has been appointed General Counsel and Secretary of the company, effective March 18, 2024. Mr. Valane will oversee all legal matters for Howard Hughes and its national portfolio of award-winning communities.

“We are excited to welcome Joe to the Howard Hughes management team as General Counsel during this time of exciting growth and opportunity for the company,” said David R. O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer for Howard Hughes. “Joe’s extensive experience and his strategic approach will be valued resources as Howard Hughes continues to outperform and reinforce our reputation as the nation’s leading community builder.”

Mr. Valane previously served as General Counsel of Revantage and Shopcore Properties, two Blackstone portfolio companies. In these roles, he oversaw large teams responsible for providing legal support across Blackstone’s U.S. real estate portfolio, including retail, multifamily, office, logistics, and hospitality asset classes. He brings expertise in navigating complex legal and business challenges, building and managing high-performing teams, and implementing legal technology to his role at Howard Hughes.

“Howard Hughes’ expansive portfolio and pipeline of development opportunities are unmatched in the industry, and I am excited to be joining the talented HHH team to help build on the success of the company and its highly sought-after communities,” said Mr. Valane.

Mr. Valane received his J.D. from New York University School of Law, and his B.A. in International Affairs from George Washington University, where he graduated summa cum laude and was elected Phi Beta Kappa.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

