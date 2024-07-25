25 July 2024 Howdens' Half Year Results Statement Encouraging performance with further market share gains led by strategic initiatives. On track with 2024 outlook. Results summary £ millions (unless stated) H1 20241 H1 2023 vs 2023 vs 20192 Group revenue 966.3 926.9 +4.3% +48.1% - UK 933.7 895.1 +4.3% - International 32.6 31.8 +2.5% Gross profit margin, % 60.8% 61.0% Operating profit 117.2 117.0 - Profit before tax (PBT) 112.3 111.9 - +43.8% Basic earnings per share, p 15.4p 15.4p - Interim dividend per share, p 4.9p 4.8p +2.1% Cash at end of period 165.5 117.8 The information presented relates to the 24 weeks to 15 June 2024, and the 24 weeks to 10 June 2023, unless otherwise stated. 2019 is shown for comparison being the last year of trading before the start of the COVID pandemic. Highlights Revenue of £966.3m was 4.3% ahead of last year. Good UK revenue growth in H1 in a challenging marketplace, gained market share in the period. o International business on track with an improvement in depot performance.

Maintained industry leading gross margins of 60.8%.

Profit before tax of £112.3m in line with last year, after £16m investment in our strategic initiatives in H1. Majority of cost increases due to higher inflation offset by productivity and efficiency improvements.

Strong balance sheet with £165.5m of cash at end of the period.

Interim dividend increased by 2.1% to 4.9p per share.

Continued progress on sustainability. Howdens' Net Zero plan approved by Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in January 2024.

Continued progress on sustainability. Howdens' Net Zero plan approved by Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in January 2024. Performance since the start of the second half in line with management's expectations. The Group is on track with its outlook for 2024. Commenting on the results Andrew Livingston, Chief Executive said: "Howdens performance in the first half was encouraging and we gained market share in a challenging marketplace. We continued to invest in our strategic initiatives which is strengthening our differentiated business model and delivering positive results. "We are focused on the significant growth opportunities in our core UK kitchen and joinery markets. To access these, we are progressing our new depot and reformat programme and making range and product innovations. We are also manufacturing more of what we sell and, alongside the provision of unequalled stock availability, we are adding further digital capabilities to support our trade customers and depot teams. We continue to see opportunities to develop our business model internationally and we're making good progress in establishing Howdens' presence, laying the foundations for future success."

25 July 2024 Operational developments in the first half Network expansion - we plan to open c.30 new UK locations and c.5 new international depots this year. To date we have opened 10 depots in the UK and one in the Republic of Ireland.

- we plan to open c.30 new UK locations and c.5 new international depots this year. To date we have opened 10 depots in the UK and one in the Republic of Ireland. Depot revamps and relocations - we completed 26 in the period and expect to complete c.85 this year.

- we completed 26 in the period and expect to complete c.85 this year. New product introduction s - 11 new kitchen ranges for 2024 and we are refreshing our joinery, paint to order and solid worksurface offerings and extending our product line up with new bedroom ranges.

- 11 new kitchen ranges for 2024 and we are refreshing our joinery, paint to order and solid worksurface offerings and extending our product line up with new bedroom ranges. Manufacturing expansion - we are expanding our capabilities and capacity. This year our new kitchen frontal and end-panel line at our Howden site will produce around 2m pieces up from 600,000 in 2023.

- we are expanding our capabilities and capacity. This year our new kitchen frontal and end-panel line at our Howden site will produce around 2m pieces up from 600,000 in 2023. Supply chain optimisation - stock availability remains a key differentiator for why our trade customers buy from us. We continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to maintain these high service levels. Through our cross docking (XDC) network and 'Daily traders' initiatives we are optimising stock across the network and rebalancing where we hold it in the most efficient way.

- stock availability remains a key differentiator for why our trade customers buy from us. We continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to maintain these high service levels. Through our cross docking (XDC) network and 'Daily traders' initiatives we are optimising stock across the network and rebalancing where we hold it in the most efficient way. Digital investment - we have launched an upgraded click and collect service enabling customers to see live depot stock which offers greater surety of availability which is particularly useful for everyday items.

- we have launched an upgraded click and collect service enabling customers to see live depot stock which offers greater surety of availability which is particularly useful for everyday items. International development - outside of the UK we are building out our depot teams' capabilities with encouraging results. We have upgraded our offering of footfall promoting products with aligned promotional activity and more supplier support. Current trading and outlook for 2024 Despite the continued challenging market environment, our builder customers remain busy. We are maintaining our focus on competitive pricing to support them, while balancing ongoing inflationary pressures to optimise volumes. We are also maintaining a disciplined approach to managing our cost base to optimise operational performance, while implementing our strategic initiatives to support continued market outperformance and long-term growth. This will stand us in good stead for when market conditions improve. While our results are second half weighted given the Autumn peak trading period, our performance since the start of the second half, has been in line with our expectations. Despite the challenging market conditions, the progress of our strategic initiatives and current trading momentum gives us confidence that the Group is on track with its outlook for 2024. We remain focused on delivering growth ahead of our markets, while generating strong cash flow, and attractive returns for shareholders over the medium-term. Technical guidance for 2024 Income statement As a result of the 53 rd week in 2023 there was an earlier start to trading in 2024 across the Group with our depots open in the first week of 2024, when they were closed in 2023. This reverses in H2 when there are fewer trading days than in 2023.

week in 2023 there was an earlier start to trading in 2024 across the Group with our depots open in the first week of 2024, when they were closed in 2023. This reverses in H2 when there are fewer trading days than in 2023. As previously announced, there is a benefit in H2 2024 from the non-repeat of the additional 53 rd week in 2023 when £17m of additional costs were incurred.

non-repeat of the additional 53 week in 2023 when £17m of additional costs were incurred. We expect a continuation of higher freight costs due to rising container costs. At current pricing around £5m of additional costs is expected in the second half as inventory procured and shipped in H1 is sold.

Foreign exchange sensitivity in COGS of Euro: +/- €0.01 = £1.6m; US Dollar: +/- $0.01 = £0.7m. Cashflow Receivables are expected to increase by around £50m due to the later calendar end of our autumn peak trading period, with a higher proportion of customer payments not being due until after the year-end.

year-end. Capital expenditure is anticipated at around £125m including investments to support future growth. Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2024 Half Year results announcement 02

25 July 2024 Financial review Financial results for H1 20241 # depots at period Revenue £m (unless stated) H1 2024 H1 2023 Change end UK - same depot basis2 919.7 894.3 +2.8% 807 UK depots opened in previous two years 14.0 0.8 43 933.7 895.1 +4.3% 850 International 32.6 31.8 +2.5% 76 Group 966.3 926.9 +4.3% 926 # depots at period Local currency revenue €m (unless stated) H1 2024 H1 2023 Change end International - same depot basis2 36.0 36.0 - 65 International depots opened in previous two years 2.0 0.3 11 International 38.0 36.3 +4.7% 76 The information presented relates to the 24 weeks to 15 June 2024, and the 24 weeks to 10 June 2023, unless otherwise stated. Same depot basis for any year excludes depots opened in that year and the prior year Group revenue of £966.3m was 4.3% ahead of the prior year (2023: £926.9m) which represents a good performance in challenging market conditions in the UK and France. UK depot revenue grew 4.3% to £933.7m (2023: £895.1m). Revenue was 2.8% ahead of the prior year on a same depot basis2 at £919.7m (2023: £894.3m), this excludes the additional revenue from depots opened in 2024 and 2023 of £14.0m (2023: £0.8m). On a local currency basis, the international depots grew revenue by 4.7% to €38.0m (2023: €36.3m) which was in line with the prior year on a same depot basis2. Adjusting for the impact of foreign exchange translation, reported revenue was 2.5% ahead at £32.6m (2023: £31.8m). Gross profit Gross profit of £587.3m (2023: £565.4m) was ahead of the prior year as we have continued to recover increases in commodities and energy costs through price increases and commodity improvements. Gross margin of 60.8% (2023: 61.0%) was in line with our plans and reflected some additional promotional support on everyday joinery products with the objective of increasing customer footfall into the depot network. Operating profit Operating profit of £117.2m was in line with last year (2023: £117.0m) and the operating profit margin was 12.1% (2023: 12.6%). Our operating expenses increased to £470.1m (2023: £448.4m) which was predominantly as a result of £16m of planned investment in our strategic initiatives. Investment included new depots and reformats, range optimisation, and expanding our digital platforms. The majority of cost increases due to higher inflation were broadly offset by productivity and efficiency actions taken in the first half. This is in addition to the £50m of cost reductions achieved in 2023 as we continue to protect depot profitability and investment in future growth. Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2024 Half Year results announcement 04

25 July 2024 Profit before and after tax The net interest charge was £4.9m (2023: £5.1m). Profit before tax of £112.3m was in line with the prior year (2023: £111.9m). The tax charge on profit before tax was £27.9m (2023: £27.3m) and represented an effective tax rate of 24.8% (2023: 24.4%) including the annual benefits of the previously announced patent box allowance. While always subject to review by HMRC, as previously indicated, the Group expects an ongoing reduction of around 3% to Howdens' effective tax rate. As a result, profit after tax was £84.4m (2023: £84.6m). Basic earnings per share were 15.4p (2023: 15.4p). Cash The net cash inflow from operating activities was £189.5m (2023: £170.8m). Net working capital increased by £106.7m in line with normal seasonal phasing. Receivables at the end of the period were £62m higher than at the beginning of the period, with good ageing, which we continue to monitor closely. Payables were £17m lower and inventory was £27m higher, mainly as a result of our stock build ahead of the peak trading period. Capital expenditure was £40.1m (2023: £46.7m) as we continued to invest in the execution of our strategic initiatives to support growth. Corporation tax payments were £39.2m (2023: £21.2m), and dividends amounted to £89.0m (2023: £87.8m). The interest and principal paid on lease liabilities totalled £38.2m (2023: £50.5m). As a result, there was a net cash outflow of £118.5m (2023: outflow of £191.6m), leaving the Group with cash at the period end of £165.5m (10 June 2023: £117.8m). The Group has in place a £150m multi-currency, revolving credit facility which remained undrawn at the balance sheet date. Capital allocation and returns to shareholders Our approach to capital allocation continues to focus on achieving sustainable profit growth by investing in and developing our vertically integrated business. We also want to maintain and grow our ordinary dividend in line with earnings growth to reward shareholders with an attractive ongoing income stream. After allowing for these uses of cash, Howdens remains committed to returning any surplus capital to shareholders. Our capital allocation policy is that where year-end cash is more than £250m we expect to return surplus cash to shareholders. This provides sufficient headroom to support organic growth, our working capital requirements and ongoing investments in our strategic priorities. At this level of cash, the balance sheet will remain strong. The interim dividend for 2024 of 4.9p per ordinary share (2023: 4.8p per share) represents an increase of 2.1% and will be paid on 22 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 18 October 2024. Board changes Last year we announced that Karen Caddick, Non-Executive Director would step down from the Howdens Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting in May 2024. Vanda Murray was appointed as a Non- Executive Director with effect from 1 February 2024 and succeeded Karen as Remuneration Committee Chair in May. She has over 20 years of operational experience across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, industrial, and support services in Europe, the USA, and Asia. She is currently the Chair of Marshalls Plc. In May we announced the appointments of Roisin Currie and Suzy Neubert as Non-Executive Directors of the Company with effect from 1 July 2024. Roisin has been the Chief Executive of Greggs plc since May 2022 and began her career at Asda where she spent 20 years, latterly as Retail People Director and then Distribution People Director. Suzy is currently a Non-Executive Director of Jupiter Fund Management Plc and Liverpool Victoria Financial Services Limited. She is also the Senior Independent Director at LondonMetric Property plc and a trustee of the King's Trust. Suzy's executive career was spent firstly at Merrill Lynch and J O Hambro. The Board thanks Karen for her contribution and welcomes the incoming new directors to Howdens. Pensions At 15 June 2024, the defined benefit pension scheme had a surplus of £21m (10 June 2023: deficit of £15m) on an IAS 19 basis. The scheme was closed for future accrual on 31 March 2021. There were no contributions to the scheme in the period in accordance with the terms of the recovery plan agreed with trustees last year. Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2024 Half Year results announcement 05

25 July 2024 Operational review Strategic initiatives Howdens has made good progress on its strategic initiatives, which are aimed at achieving profitable growth and market share gains over the medium term. The four strategic initiatives are: Evolving our depot model by using space more efficiently to provide the best environment in which to do business with our customers. Improving our range and supply management to improve choice and service while enhancing productivity in our manufacturing, sourcing and supply chain activities. Developing our digital platforms to raise brand awareness, support the business model and to deliver productivity gains and more leads for depots and customers. Expanding our presence in selective countries with attractive kitchen and joinery markets outside the UK. These ongoing investments support the execution of our growth strategy and are within our overall capital expenditure guidance. Progress on each of these initiatives is reviewed below: Evolving our depot model Since the start of the year, we have opened 10 new depots of the 30 or so new depots we are planning to open in the UK in 2024. We are opening all new depots in our updated format and at maturity, we expect to operate with around 1,000 depots in the UK, versus the 840 trading at the end of 2023. This will be supported by our cross docking (XDC) facility which enables depots to optimise their stock holdings and provide high levels of service across the product range. We have also continued with our reformatting programme for existing depots. Depot reformats have a payback of around four years and the programme is delivering incremental sales. In the first half, we have reformatted 26 depots, and including relocations we plan to reformat c.85 depots in 2024. By the end of 2024, we expect to have reformatted around 360 of the 670 depots which were opened in the old format. Improving our product range and supply management Range Management Howdens has accelerated new product introductions (NPIs) in recent years to ensure we are at the forefront of the sector. With an emphasis on value for money and choice at all price-points, our NPI for 2024 includes 11 new kitchen ranges of which 10 are aimed at the entry and mid-market segments: In our entry level kitchen ranges we are adding two new frontal options, Greenwich in Marine Blue and Witney in Reed Green.

For our mid-price shaker families, Halesworth and Bridgemere, we have six new colours for 2024 including Halesworth in two of the best-selling paint to order colours Antique Rose and Seafoam, and Bridgemere in Linen and Sage Green. For our bestselling mid-priced family, Clerkenwell, we have two new colours, Super Matt Black and Gloss Reed Green.

mid-price shaker families, Halesworth and Bridgemere, we have six new colours for 2024 including Halesworth in two of the best-selling paint to order colours Antique Rose and Seafoam, and Bridgemere in Linen and Sage Green. For our bestselling mid-priced family, Clerkenwell, we have two new colours, Super Matt Black and Gloss Reed Green. We also continue to develop our higher priced kitchen portfolio, which is a large segment of the market, where we are under-represented. The premium paint-to-order service, which we introduced in the second half of 2023 has received excellent customer feedback. This year we have 15 paint to order colour choices and we will be refreshing the palette with five new colours for H2 2024.

under-represented. The premium paint-to-order service, which we introduced in the second half of 2023 has received excellent customer feedback. This year we have 15 paint to order colour choices and we will be refreshing the palette with five new colours for H2 2024. This year we will introduce 22 decors to our solid surface "template and fit" offer giving us a comprehensive range of 58 decors to suit all budgets. All of these will be in place well ahead of peak Autumn trading, during which kitchen sales represent an above average proportion of the mix.

In doors, this year we have added more colour and bolder styles at all price points. Our new own label flooring brand, "Oake & Gray", is performing very well and new flooring product for 2024 includes a leading third-party premium priced vinyl brand, Karndean. Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2024 Half Year results announcement 06

25 July 2024 In appliances, we have further additions to our Lamona brand, which is the leading integrated appliance brand in the UK, alongside extensions to our range of third party branded product, and in sinks and taps we have more styles, colours and finishes.

Installing fitted bedrooms suits the skills of our trade customers. Our new ranges were developed utilising our existing manufacturing and supply infrastructure and currently comprise 16 new bedroom ranges in four leading family designs. These were drawn from our kitchen portfolio, and matched with new internal accessories including pull-down rails, mirrors and internal storage solutions. We are adding three more options comprising our entry level Greenwich range in Gloss White and Natural Oak with Hockley in Textured Oak. Manufacturing and supply chain Over time we continue to see opportunities to increase the proportion of products we make and in 2023 several major investments were completed. Production on the new panel lines at our Howden site have a capacity of around 2 million pieces for 2024 and subsequent years. These give us the ability to make a variety of kitchen products, principally frontals and panels, for more of our ranges, at the same quality as we can source externally but at a lower cost and at a reduced lead time to delivery. Separately we have also invested in two lines to facilitate our paint to order initiative. Located in a purpose-built facility near our Howden site, the lines give us an industry leading production capability in this area and the capacity to supply some 5,000 such kitchens a year. Howdens is an in-stock business and in the first half of 2024 our service level from our primary distribution sites to depots was 99.97%. In 2023, facilitated by our new stock management system, we rolled-out our "Daily Traders" initiative to all UK depots which improves customer service levels, promotes footfall and increases sales by optimising in-depot stock holdings of best-selling SKUs and associated "range completers". This year we maintained improvements in several key metrics, including a higher proportion of stock being replenished via a depot's core weekly delivery order than previously. Developing our digital platform Our digital strategy reinforces our model of strong local relationships between depots and their customers by raising brand awareness, supporting the business model with new services and ways to trade with us and delivering productivity benefits for depot employees and customers. In 2024, usage of our online account facilities, which benefits customers and depots, has continued to increase and we now have around 50% of our customers using our digital platform. In 2023 we tested a digitised in-depot stock management system "Live-Stock" to record and pick deliveries, check allocations and determine depot stock levels. Among other benefits the system frees up time for depots to use more productively and the system is now operating in all UK depots. The stock surety provided by Live-Stock and other initiatives, such as daily traders have enabled us to deliver a new, upgraded "Click and Collect" service to our trade customers. It is available for all our products except those for which a survey or CAD planning is generally required prior to placing an order, such as a kitchen range. Roll-out of the service was completed in H1, enabling online account customers of all our UK depots to: Check real-time availability of stock on a depot-by-depot basis.

real-time availability of stock on a depot-by-depot basis. Review their individual confidential prices at their selected depot

Place orders for collection at a time of their choosing. Our initiatives are contributing to an increase in digitally sourced leads which more than doubled in the period, albeit from a small base. These represent a source of high-quality leads for depots and customers including for kitchens. A significant proportion convert to kitchen sales with above average order values, and we are looking to promote higher levels of lead generation online. Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2024 Half Year results announcement 07

25 July 2024 Developing our international operations Our international operations made good progress in the first half. The business model for France is similar to the UK with a market size in kitchens of around €4.0bn, excluding appliances and we rigorously tested our ability to access this sizeable market before adopting "a city-based"approach to depot expansion. By the end of 2022, in a two-yearperiod, we had doubled the depots trading in France and Belgium to 60 and we opened a further five depots at the end of 2023. Consequently, when compared with their UK counterparts, many of our depot managers in France are less experienced in nurturing trusted trade relationships. For 2024 we are focussing on team development to foster these. We are also investing elsewhere in the international business through enhanced offerings of "footfall promoting" products and in 2024 we have introduced a regular schedule of "trade days" at all depots with aligned promotional activity and more supplier support. Sales in the Republic of Ireland were encouraging, and we will be opening more depots there in 2024. The market is attractive and Howdens' in stock offer in kitchens and joinery has been well received by local customers. In addition to the ten depots trading in at the year-end, during the first half we added one new depot serving Waterford and we plan to open up to 5 depots in 2024. Environment, social and governance (ESG) Road to Zero With continuous improvements driving our reduction in emissions for over 20 years, we remain focused on being the largest and lowest cost kitchen manufacturer in the most sustainable way. We have commenced our transition from Carbon Neutral Status to the Route to Net Zero Standard Certification with the Carbon Trust and this will be completed by the end of 2024. We remain well placed to achieve this given our UK manufacturing focus, our trusted supplier partnerships and our publicly committed Net Zero plan approved by SBTi in January 2024. Our Plan commits us to reducing our Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 42% and our Scope 3 supply chain emissions by 25% by 2030 and targeting Net Zero by 2050 against a baseline year of 2021. Supply Chain Emissions Scope 3 emissions account for 95% of Howdens' total emissions, 54% of which comes from our suppliers and their supply chains. A further 28% of emissions come from the use of our products once they have been sold. Net Zero Obligations are now mandated in our Supplier Trading Terms and Conditions (for all Direct Suppliers). Since engaging with our top 28 suppliers in 2023 we subsequently adopted a more focused approach with the top 6 (by purchase spend) to understand their challenges. We have used these learnings to engage with over 100 suppliers (40% of total purchase spend) and since January 2024 these suppliers have been submitting their emissions data and shared their decarbonisation plans. Over 50% of these have now submitted data and we are aligning these suppliers with our emission reduction targets. We continue to collaborate with our suppliers and the wider industry through webinars and events to support their decarbonisation plans. Managing waste We have maintained zero to landfill in all manufacturing sites and all our depots. Some of our waste timber is recycled back to Egger, a major supplier, for production of our chipboard which has a recycled content of around 35%. All waste material is recovered with much of it being recycled into more plastic, cardboard, or metal. Howdens' waste sawdust is used for biomass and heating our own factories and warehouses, with quartz offcuts from our solid surface factories being recycled for hardcore to build roads. Reducing our own emissions We view emission reductions as a business-as-usual activity, and we have several new initiatives underway. Our waste heat recovery project has gone live in H1 2024, recovering heat from our generators and heating our factories, and saving around 600 Tonnes of CO2 per year. The Installation of Power Radar meters to monitor energy consumption in our factories and warehouses is also proving successful and we have identified savings, in excess of 500 Tonnes of CO2 a year. Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2024 Half Year results announcement 08

25 July 2024 Renewable energy Following the move to transition to renewable energy sources for all our UK sites, we are now installing the first phase of solar panels at our finished goods distribution centre at our Howden factory. Solar panels will cover 350k ft2 and reduce our carbon emissions by around 1,000 tonnes per year. Benefits will start to be realised in early 2025, when we will review the viability of second phase solar installations. We continue to source 100% renewable energy across our manufacturing and distribution sites and 96% of all depots. Fleet We have continued to purchase cleaner fuel for our primary fleet and there are now four electric trucks operating in our XDC network. HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) enables a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions compared with diesel fuel and represents around 10% of all Howdens' fuel consumption. There are also 6 LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) vehicles operating in our delivery network which generate an 80% saving of CO2 versus diesel. We have committed to lease a further 9 LNG vehicles in H2 2024. Product design Sustainability is now a key consideration in our design process, both for in-house and bought-in products. We remain committed to improving quality and service while controlling costs. We are also listening to our depots and customers to build sustainable considerations into the lifecycle of our products. For example, our bestselling Greenwich Matt Kitchen frontals are now 100% recyclable. We also have a Plastic Pledge initiative across all product categories to remove, reduce, or replace plastic packaging where possible. This has included reducing polystyrene content and replacing it with more sustainable alternatives such as carboard or plant-based materials. We are also switching from Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) to Polypropylene (PP) in our foils which uses 50% less plastic producing 50% less CO2 emissions. Our Halesworth kitchen range was the first to transition to this approach last year. 100% of our kitchens, both cabinets and frontals, are produced using certified (FSC or PEFC) timber. Going concern The directors have adopted the going concern basis in preparing these half-yearly condensed financial statements and have concluded that there are no material uncertainties leading to significant doubt about the Group's going concern status. The reasons for this are explained below. Going concern review period This going concern review period covers the period of at least 12 months after the date of approval of these financial statements. The directors consider that this period continues to be suitable for the Group. Assessment of principal risks The directors have reached their conclusion on going concern after assessing the Group's principal risks, as set out immediately below this going concern statement. While all the principal risks could have an impact on the Group's performance, the specific risks which could most directly affect going concern are the risks relating to continuity of supply, changes in market conditions, and product relevance. The Group is currently holding adequate amounts of fast-moving inventory as a specific mitigation against supply chain disruption and considers that the other effects of these risks would be reflected in lower sales and/or lower margins, both of which are built into the financial scenario modelling described below. Review of trading results, future trading forecasts and financial scenario modelling The directors have reviewed trading results and financial performance in the first half of 2024, as well as trading in the weeks between the half-year end and the date of approval of the half-year results. They have reviewed the Group's balance sheet at the half-year end, noting that the Group is debt-free, has cash and cash equivalents of £165.5m, and appropriate levels of working capital. They have also considered three financial modelling scenarios prepared by management: A "base case" scenario. This is based on the latest 2024 Group forecast, made in June 2024. The basis of this scenario has been approved by the Board. Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2024 Half Year results announcement 09