Half Year Results
25th July 2024
Andrew Livingston
Chief Executive Officer
Encouraging 1st Half performancein a challenging marketplace
Results met expectations and we are on track for 2024
Group Sales + 4.3% v 2023 * and +48% v 2019
Gained kitchen market share in the UK, overall market size declined
• Entry level kitchens accounted for more of the kitchens we sold
• "Kitchen" sales increase above "Joinery" sales increase Industry leading gross profit margin maintained
Profit in line with last year, and +44% versus 2019
• Excluding net incremental spend** on initiatives (v2023) profit increased at a similar rate to sales
Progressed our strategic plans for the business
Strong cashflow generation and robust balance sheet
Continued to invest in the business
Increased interim dividend
* Including an extra week's trading in January as compared with 2023
** Net of margin on associated sales
Performancedemonstrates strength of our in-stock model founded on local relationships
Reflects combination of strong product line-up, high stock availability, industry leading service levels and a very engaged team
Benefits of ongoing investment in customer focused strategic initiatives
Record number of customers accounts as at the half year
"KPI" volumes well ahead of pre-COVID times
2nd Half performance to date in line with expectations
Robust business model in markets with significant growth opportunities
As expected, market conditions and trends so far broadly unchanged from those in 2023
Well-prepared for such market conditions
Model capable of delivering sustainable market share gains
Addressable UK markets in which we have an established presence of some £12 billion
Significant longer term growth opportunities
Investing in business on this basis
Initiatives to increasemarket shareand profits
Depot Evolution
Range and Supply
Management
Digital Development
International
F I N A N C I A L R E V I E W
Paul Hayes
Chief Financial Officer
Financial highlights
Encouraging 1st Half in morechallenging markets
£m
H1 2024
H1 2023
Growth
Revenue
966.3
926.9
+4.3%
Gross profit
587.3
565.4
Gross margin %
60.8%
61.0%
Operating costs
(470.1)
(448.4)
Operating profit
117.2
117.0
+0.2%
Net interest
(4.9)
(5.1)
Profit before tax
112.3
111.9
+0.4%
Tax
(27.9)
(27.3)
Profit for the period
84.4
84.6
Group sales were 4.3% ahead with further market share gains
Maintained sector leading gross margins
Operating costs included £16m of ongoing investment in our strategic initiatives
Profit before tax was level with the prior year at £112m
Revenuegrowth
Continued to deliver market sharegains
UK (£m)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Growth
Revenue
933.7
895.1
+4.3%
Same depot basis
919.7
894.3
+2.8%
Number of depots
850
816
+34
International (€m)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Growth
Revenue
38.0
36.3
+4.7%
Same depot basis
36.0
36.0
-
Number of depots
76
66
+10
Challenging macro-economic conditions
Disciplined approach to pricing to optimise volumes
Ongoing investment in new depots, revamps, product innovation and digital
Further investments in international business
Profit beforetax
Continued investment in strategic initiatives to drivefuturegrowth
£m
Volume
/ mix
Price
(revenue)
Strategic
£16m
Product cost pressure / Other £6m saving etc.
Operating
Costs
Gross profit +22
H1 2023
H1 2024
Price increases and volume growth achieved in challenging markets
Efficiency and productivity actions in COGS including recent investments in manufacturing
Operating costs discipline continues to offset inflationary increases
Maintained pace of investment in our strategic initiatives to drive growth
