202alf Year Results

25th July 2024

Andrew Livingston

Chief Executive Officer

Encouraging 1st Half performancein a challenging marketplace

Results met expectations and we are on track for 2024

Group Sales + 4.3% v 2023 * and +48% v 2019

Gained kitchen market share in the UK, overall market size declined

Entry level kitchens accounted for more of the kitchens we sold

"Kitchen" sales increase above "Joinery" sales increase Industry leading gross profit margin maintained

Profit in line with last year, and +44% versus 2019

Excluding net incremental spend** on initiatives (v2023) profit increased at a similar rate to sales

Progressed our strategic plans for the business

Strong cashflow generation and robust balance sheet

Continued to invest in the business

Increased interim dividend

* Including an extra week's trading in January as compared with 2023

** Net of margin on associated sales

Performancedemonstrates strength of our in-stock model founded on local relationships

Reflects combination of strong product line-up, high stock availability, industry leading service levels and a very engaged team

Benefits of ongoing investment in customer focused strategic initiatives

Record number of customers accounts as at the half year

"KPI" volumes well ahead of pre-COVID times

2nd Half performance to date in line with expectations

Robust business model in markets with significant growth opportunities

As expected, market conditions and trends so far broadly unchanged from those in 2023

Well-prepared for such market conditions

Model capable of delivering sustainable market share gains

Addressable UK markets in which we have an established presence of some £12 billion

Significant longer term growth opportunities

Investing in business on this basis

Initiatives to increasemarket shareand profits

Depot Evolution

Range and Supply

Management

Digital Development

International

F I N A N C I A L R E V I E W

Paul Hayes

Chief Financial Officer

Financial highlights

Encouraging 1st Half in morechallenging markets

£m

H1 2024

H1 2023

Growth

Revenue

966.3

926.9

+4.3%

Gross profit

587.3

565.4

Gross margin %

60.8%

61.0%

Operating costs

(470.1)

(448.4)

Operating profit

117.2

117.0

+0.2%

Net interest

(4.9)

(5.1)

Profit before tax

112.3

111.9

+0.4%

Tax

(27.9)

(27.3)

Profit for the period

84.4

84.6

Group sales were 4.3% ahead with further market share gains

Maintained sector leading gross margins

Operating costs included £16m of ongoing investment in our strategic initiatives

Profit before tax was level with the prior year at £112m

Revenuegrowth

Continued to deliver market sharegains

UK (£m)

H1 2024

H1 2023

Growth

Revenue

933.7

895.1

+4.3%

Same depot basis

919.7

894.3

+2.8%

Number of depots

850

816

+34

International (€m)

H1 2024

H1 2023

Growth

Revenue

38.0

36.3

+4.7%

Same depot basis

36.0

36.0

-

Number of depots

76

66

+10

Challenging macro-economic conditions

Disciplined approach to pricing to optimise volumes

Ongoing investment in new depots, revamps, product innovation and digital

Further investments in international business

Profit beforetax

Continued investment in strategic initiatives to drivefuturegrowth

£m

Volume

/ mix

Price

(revenue)

Strategic

£16m

Product cost pressure / Other £6m saving etc.

Operating

Costs

Gross profit +22

H1 2023

H1 2024

Price increases and volume growth achieved in challenging markets

Efficiency and productivity actions in COGS including recent investments in manufacturing

Operating costs discipline continues to offset inflationary increases

Maintained pace of investment in our strategic initiatives to drive growth

