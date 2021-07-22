Howden Joinery : Half Year Report 07/22/2021 | 02:18am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC 2021 Half Year Report SUMMARY OF GROUP RESULTS1 £m (unless stated) 2021 2020 2019 % change % change vs '20 vs '19 Revenue - Group 784.9 465.0 652.6 68.8 20.3 - Howden Joinery UK depots 764.1 453.4 638.1 68.5 19.8 Gross profit 481.0 276.1 404.2 74.2 19.0 Gross profit margin, % 61.3 59.4 61.9 190bps (60)bps Operating profit/(loss) 124.3 (9.8) 77.7 60.0 Operating profit/(loss) margin, % 15.8 (2.1) 11.9 390bps Profit/(loss) before tax 119.2 (14.2) 78.1 52.6 Basic earnings/(loss) per share 16.4p (1.8)p 10.3p 59.2 Dividend per share 4.3p 0.0p 3.9p 10.2 Cash at end of period 476.2 253.4 217.1 87.9 119.3 The information presented relates to the 24 weeks to 12 June 2021, the 24 weeks to 13 June 2020 and the 24 weeks to 15 June 2019, unless otherwise stated. 2019 figures are presented on a pre-IFRS 16 basis. Same depot basis for any year excludes depots opened in that year and the prior year. See Financial Review on page 4. Financial highlights1: Howden Group achieved a strong first half performance compared to both H1 2020 (which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic) and H1 2019. Group revenue of £784.9m was up 68.8% on H1 2020 and 20.3% higher than H1 2019;

Howden Joinery UK depot revenue of £764.1m, was 68.5% up on H1 2020 and was 67.1% higher, on a same depot basis 2 . Compared to H1 2019, Howden Joinery UK depot revenue increased by 19.8% and by 15.3% on a same depot basis 2 ;

. Compared to H1 2019, Howden Joinery UK depot revenue increased by 19.8% and by 15.3% on a same depot basis ; Gross profit margin of 61.3% (2020: 59.4%; 2019: 61.9%), was encouraging considering the higher mix of everyday and promotional products, with price increases that more than recovered increasing commodity and freight costs;

Profit before tax of £119.2m (2020: loss before tax of £14.2m; 2019: profit before tax of £78.1m), reflected strong sales growth, together with a modest increase in operating costs;

2021 interim dividend of 4.3p per share (2020: nil; 2019: 3.9p), and recommencement of share buyback programme of £50m;

Cash of £476.2m at 12 June 2021 (26 December 2020: £430.7m; 13 June 2020: £253.4m), with £108.3m of 2020 dividends paid after the end of the half. Chief Executive, Andrew Livingston, said: "Howdens delivered a very strong performance in the first half of 2021, with sales and profit before tax at record levels for the period. Sales were 69% higher than the first half of 2020 (which was materially impacted by COVID-19) and 20% higher than the comparator period in 2019. Sales of "everyday" and promotional items were particularly strong and our profit, compared with 2019, increased at a faster rate than sales. "This robust performance demonstrates the strength of our trade only, in-stock, local business model and the benefit of pent-up demand as people choose to spend more on their homes. With that in mind, we now believe there is potential for at least 900 depots in the UK, including 20-25 in Northern Ireland, and plan to start testing the Howdens model in the Republic of Ireland in 2022. "While we are aware that economic uncertainties persist and also of the strong comparatives we will trade against in the second half, we are encouraged by the progress made so far in 2021 and remain confident in our business model for the future." Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2021 Half Year Report, 22 July 2021 1 HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC 2021 Half Year Report Operational developments in the first half: Seven new depots opened and one closed in the UK, bringing the total to 754 at period end;

28 older UK depots revamped and eight depots re-racked without other modifications;

Howdens solid surface manufacturing facility now operational;

14 of the 17 new 2021 kitchen ranges are now on sale, with sales of the new ranges higher than in the first half of 2019;

Good further progress made with developing the digital offering, with the Howdens.com web platform improving brand awareness and leading to increased web visits, online brochure requests and resulting depot contacts, and "anytime ordering" launched for trade customers; and

Capital expenditure of £23.8m (2020: £22.3m; 2019: £24.1m) included new and revamped depots, manufacturing capacity and digital investments. CURRENT TRADING AND OUTLOOK FOR 2021 We have performed strongly through the first half, ahead of our original expectations as we continue to benefit from our in-stock model and product availability. Whilst we have also seen significant cost inflation resulting from Brexit and COVID-19 related disruption, we have been largely successful in mitigating these with price increases and supply chain management, respectively. In the first four-week period of H2 (Period 7, to 10 July 2021), total sales at Howdens Joinery UK depots rose by 31.0% on the same period in 2020, and by 29.5% on a same depot basis2. On a local currency basis, European depot sales in Period 7 increased 52.3% compared to the same period last year, and by 48.3% on a same depot basis2. Compared to 2019, Period 7 sales at Howdens Joinery UK depots rose by 33.8% and by 28.9% on a same depot basis2. On a local currency basis, European depot sales increased 122.6% and by 98.9% on a same depot basis2. Capital expenditure of around £90m is now expected in 2021, including new and refurbished depots, in-house manufacturing, further investment in digital and maintenance deferred from 2020. We plan to open around 45 new depots in the UK and France during the year, seven of which were opened in the first half. Including relocations, we also intend to revamp around 62 depots to the new format, 28 of which were completed in the first half, and introduce vertically racked product to a further 30 depots without further modifications, eight of which have been completed. We remain cautiously optimistic in our outlook for the second half and our all-important peak trading period. We are planning around several factors including: The continuing mix of revenues we saw in the first half, with our ability to continue to recover increasing commodity and freight costs in our pricing;

The potential effect of the non-continuation of recent pent-up demand that we have seen from the second half of 2020;

Ongoing inflationary cost pressures and our investment in costs to more sustainable levels; and

The risk of any further pandemic restrictions on our business operations or levels of consumer demand. Whilst we are aware of the economic uncertainties that we face and the tough comparators from the second half of 2020, we remain confident in our business model for the future. 2Same depot basis for any year excludes depots opened in that year and the prior year. See Financial Review on page 4. Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2021 Half Year Report, 22 July 2021 2 HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC 2021 Half Year Report Enquiries: Investors/analysts: Guy Stainer Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7739 778187 Media: Citigate Dewe Rogerson Kevin Smith +44 (0)7710 815924, Ellen Wilton +44 (0)7921 352 851 Note to editors: Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howden Joinery (Howdens). In the UK, Howdens is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through approximately 755 depots. Around one-third of the products it sells are manufactured in the company's own factories in Runcorn, Cheshire, and Howden, East Yorkshire. The business also operates a total of around 30 depots in France and Belgium. Results presentation: There will be an audio webcast for analysts and investors at 08.30 UK time today, 22 July 2021: https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/60e55dff1ba1724bfa99f8a4. For more information see: www.howdenjoinerygroupplc.com. The presentation can also be heard using the following phone numbers, where there will be the opportunity to ask questions: Location Phone Number United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9434 United States, Local +1 323-994-2093 Confirmation code: 5316582 FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021 Trading update 4 November 2021 End of financial year 25 December 2021 2022 2021 Preliminary Results 24 February 2022 Trading update 28 April 2022 Annual General Meeting 5 May 2022 Half Year Report 21 July 2022 Trading update 3 November 2022 Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2021 Half Year Report, 22 July 2021 3 HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC 2021 Half Year Report FINANCIAL REVIEW FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 20211 REVENUE 2021 2020 Revenue £m £m Group: 784.9 465.0 Howden Joinery UK depots - same depot basis 757.6 453.4 UK depots opened in previous two years 6.5 - Howden Joinery UK depots - total sales 764.1 453.4 Howden Joinery International depots 20.8 11.6 Revenue €m €m International - same depot basis 22.9 13.1 Depots opened in previous two years 0.9 0.3 International - total sales 23.8 13.4 The information presented relates to the 24 weeks to 12 June 2021, the 24 weeks to 13 June 2020 and the 24 weeks to 15 June 2019, unless otherwise stated. 2019 figures are presented on a pre-IFRS 16 basis. Same depot basis for any year excludes depots opened in that year and the prior year. Total group revenue was £784.9m (2020: £465.0m; 2019: £652.6m). Howden Joinery UK depot revenue increased by 68.5% to £764.1m (2020:453.4m; 2019: £638.1m). UK revenue increased by 67.1% on a same depot basis2 to £757.6m in 2021 (2020: 453.4m); this excludes the additional revenue from depots opened in 2021 and 2020 of £6.5m in 2021 (2020: £nil). Compared with the first half 2019, UK depot sales increased 19.8% and by 15.3% on a same depot basis2. UK depot revenue in the first period of the second half (Period 7) increased 31.0% compared to the same period last year, and by 29.5% on a same depot basis2. Compared to 2019, Period 7 sales increased 33.8% and by 28.9% on a same depot basis2. International depot revenue in the first half was £20.8m (2020: £11.6m; 2019: £14.5m). On a local currency basis, sales at our depots in France and Belgian increased by 77.3% and by 74.2% on a same depot basis2. Compared with the first half of 2019, local currency sales were up 44.8% and 24.3% on a same depot basis2. International depot sales in the first period of the second half (Period 7) increased 52.3% compared to the same period last year, and by 48.3% on a same depot basis2. Compared to 2019, Period 7 sales increased 122.6% and by 98.9% on a same depot basis2. GROSS PROFIT Gross profit was £481.0m (2020: £276.1m; 2019: £404.2m). The £204.9m increase compared with 2020, reflected a positive volume and mix impact of £184m, higher pricing of £26m and the absence of £4m of COVID-19 costs as we carried fixed costs with lower production levels in 2020. There were also £9m of cost pressures reflecting the net impact of higher commodities, freight costs and foreign exchange. The £76.8m increase compared with 2019, reflected growth in sales volumes and changes in mix of £61m and higher pricing of £22m, partly offset by cost pressures of £6m. These factors resulted in a gross profit margin of 61.3% (2020: 59.4%; 2019: 61.9%). Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2021 Half Year Report, 22 July 2021 4 HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC 2021 Half Year Report OPERATING PROFIT Operating profit was £124.3m (2020: operating loss of £9.8m; 2019: operating profit of £77.7m), principally due to higher revenue. The operating profit margin was 15.8% (2020: (2.1)%; 2019: 11.9%). Selling and distribution costs and administrative expenses (SD&A) were £356.7m (2020: £285.9m; 2019: £326.5m). The 2020 underlying costs were £306.9m before the benefit of a furlough claim subsequently repaid in the second half of 2020. As expected, cost increases were due to continued investments in areas across the business, including £4m in UK depots opened in 2020 and 2021 and £9m of additional costs to support growth, including additional warehousing capacity and digital developments, and £4m in expanding our International business. The higher activity levels resulted in £20m of additional costs in existing depots and a £13m increase in other operating costs. Cost increases in the first half of 2021, compared with the first half of 2019 when operating costs were £326.5m, were principally due to continued investments in areas across the business. These included, £10m extra cost in the 61 new UK depots opened since 2019, £7m in older UK depots and £12m of additional costs to support growth, including additional warehousing capacity, cross docking centres (XDCs) and digital developments. We also spent £6m in expanding our international business and other costs increased £4m, partly offset by the non-repeat benefit of not having the £5m closure costs of our German and Dutch depots and £4m from adopting IFRS 16. As a result, the Group reported an operating profit of £124.3m (2020: operating loss of £9.8m; 2019: operating profit of £77.7m). PROFIT BEFORE AND AFTER TAX The net finance charge was £5.1m (2020: £4.4m), principally reflecting the additional interest expense on our lease liabilities. The net finance charge in 2021 was significantly higher than 2019 (2019: net interest credit of £0.4m), due to the IFRS 16 interest charge being adopted for the first time in 2020. Profit before tax was £119.2m (2020: loss before tax of £14.2m; 2019: profit before tax £78.1m). The tax charge on profit before tax was £22.1m (2020: tax credit of £3.3m; 2019: tax charge of £16.4m), representing an effective rate of tax of 18.5% (2020: 23.2%; 2019: 21.0%). As a result, profit after tax was £97.1m (2020: loss after tax was £10.9m; 2019: profit after tax of £61.7m). Reflecting the above and the reduced share count following share repurchases, basic earnings per share was 16.4p (2020: loss per share of 1.8p; 2019: earnings per share of 10.3p). SHAREHOLDER RETURNS The Board targets a capital structure that is prudent and recognises the benefits of operational and financial leverage. The Board also returns surplus cash to shareholders, having considered the capital requirements of the Group and the trading outlook. The Group has significant property lease exposure for the depot network and a significant defined benefit pension scheme that has moved to a small surplus during the period, on an IAS 19 accounting basis. Taking into account this underlying level of gearing, the Board believes it is appropriate for the Group to be able to operate through the annual working capital cycle without incurring bank debt. The Group's unchanged dividend policy is to target a dividend cover of between 2.5x and 3.0x, with one third of the previous year's dividend being paid as an interim dividend each year. Due to COVID- 19, the Group cancelled the share repurchase programmes (after acquiring 1.8m shares for a consideration of £9.8m at the beginning of 2020) and no interim dividend was paid in 2020. Howden Joinery Group Plc - 2021 Half Year Report, 22 July 2021 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

