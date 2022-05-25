Log in
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.

05/25 04:05:12 pm EDT
33.95 USD   +0.71%
05/24Howmet Aerospace to Present at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
BU
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Special Call
CI
05/23HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Preferred Stock Dividend

05/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) today declared a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on July 1, 2022 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 631 M - -
Net income 2022 590 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 14 088 M 14 088 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
John C. Plant Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ulrich R. Schmidt Independent Director
James F. Albaugh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.5.91%14 088
SAFRAN-14.46%42 170
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-8.91%31 637
HEICO CORPORATION-6.36%16 230
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-39.17%15 232
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-1.70%10 111