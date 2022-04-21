Log in
Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

04/21/2022
The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) declared a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on May 25, 2022, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on May 6, 2022.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 624 M - -
Net income 2022 584 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 15 385 M 15 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,84 $
Average target price 40,83 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Plant Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ulrich R. Schmidt Independent Director
James F. Albaugh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.15.74%15 385
SAFRAN-2.34%48 716
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.1.11%35 681
HEICO CORPORATION4.15%18 644
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-41.08%15 962
MTU AERO ENGINES AG7.53%11 191