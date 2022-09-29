Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Howmet Aerospace Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWM   US4432011082

HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.

(HWM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-29 pm EDT
30.94 USD   -2.86%
04:36pHowmet Aerospace Lifts Quarterly Dividend to $0.04 a Share, From $0.02 a Share, Payable Nov. 25 to Holders as of Nov. 4
MT
04:31pHowmet Aerospace Board Approves Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/27Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
RE
Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

09/29/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) declared a dividend of 4 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on November 25, 2022, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on November 4, 2022.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 672 M - -
Net income 2022 592 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 13 231 M 13 231 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 31,85 $
Average target price 41,92 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Plant Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ulrich R. Schmidt Independent Director
James F. Albaugh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.0.06%13 231
SAFRAN-14.07%38 077
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-15.09%29 300
HEICO CORPORATION0.40%17 311
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-31.64%16 282
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-13.77%7 960