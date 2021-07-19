Log in
    HWM   US4432011082

HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.

(HWM)
Howmet Aerospace : Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

07/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) declared (a) a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on August 25, 2021, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on August 6, 2021; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on October 1, 2021 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on September 10, 2021.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 166 M - -
Net income 2021 413 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 13 596 M 13 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 31,66 $
Average target price 39,70 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Plant Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tolga I. Oal Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ulrich R. Schmidt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.10.93%14 961
SAFRAN-2.08%63 469
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED2.38%36 954
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-7.75%21 727
HEICO CORPORATION1.59%18 148
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-3.84%13 629